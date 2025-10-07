Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces additional high-grade results with highlight values of 26.7 grams per tonne (gt) and 25.8 gt gold from grab samples taken from the Poeketi target at the 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname (see Table 1).

The Poeketi target is defined by a series of open pits and shafts created by local small-scale miners. Poeketi is part of the Poeketi-Randy's Pit gold trend that is based on small-scale mine workings at Poeketi and Randy's Pit, and is supported by airborne magnetic interpretation and Lidar interpretation (see Sranan's news release dated June 16, 2025). The trend is over 4.5 kilometres long and is open in both directions (see Figure 1).

The most recent six grab samples from Poeketi were taken from new underground workings that are located to the northwest of previously sampled workings. These most recent results are similar to the high-grade grab and rock chip samples reported from other underground workings with highlight values of 108 g/t and 84 g/t gold (see Sranan's new release dated May 15, 2025) that are located 250 metres to the southeast.

The Poeketi target can now be extended over a strike length measuring approximately 1,000 metres. The mineralization is hosted in fault-filled quartz veins with sulfides in selvages close to highly strained volcanic wall rock. The shear zone at Poeketi is striking west-northwest and is dipping between 70 to 80 degrees to the southwest.

Table 1: High-grade grab samples from underground workings in north Poeketi.

Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation Au (g/t) Rock type
1830839 763065.0 457954.7 59.7 1.9 Fault-filled quartz vein
1830840 763075.8 457956.4 60.7 3.0 Fault-filled quartz vein
1830841 763075.8 457956.4 60.7 2.2 Fault-filled quartz vein
1830842 763068.4 457955.6 60.7 26.7 Fault-filled quartz vein
1830844 763079.0 457957.0 60.9 25.8 Fault-filled quartz vein
1830845 763068.0 457956.0 60.7 1.9 Fault-filled quartz vein

 

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades or widths of mineralization at the property.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "Having access to the small-scale underground mining is a significant advantage for our exploration efforts. These most recent grab samples extend the Poeketi target to over 1,000 metres, to be tested by trenching and drilling. Furthermore, drill hole 25RADD-001, with 11.5 metres grading 3.64 g/t gold in saprolite (see Sranan's new release dated September 16, 2025) and trench results (see Sranan's news releases dated September 9, 2025 and August 7, 2025) from within the Randy's Pit target area defined over 500 metres to be tested with further trenching and drilling. We believe the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets are part of a larger, more robust gold system."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/269319_c35d3b7b8407f973_001.jpg

Figure 1: High-grade grab samples from underground workings north of Poeketi-Randy's Pit trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/269319_c35d3b7b8407f973_001full.jpg

Sranan had encountered mechanical issues with the diamond core rig deployed at Randy's Pit. These issues have been resolved and Sranan is currently drilling just north of Randy's Pit.

Samples are prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Grab samples indicate promising evidence of high-grade gold. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are the steps to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person
Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts. Sranan also owns the Aida Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

Information contact
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269319

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

