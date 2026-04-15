Sranan Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig onto its Tapanahony Project Targeting 5,000-Metres along the Poeketi Zone.

Sranan Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig onto its Tapanahony Project Targeting 5,000-Metres along the Poeketi Zone.

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a 5,000-metre diamond drill program focused on the high-grade Poeketi Zone located 4.5 kilometres northwest of the Randy's Pit Zone where a 7,500-metre Phase II drill program has been in progress since January 2026.

The Poeketi and Randy's Pit Zones, both hosting numerous artisanal pits and shallow underground mines extracting high-grade coarse gold, lie along the Poeketi Shear Zone ("PSZ"). Over the past months, artisanal miners have continued surface and underground mining along several pits in the Poeketi Zone. Drilling has commenced in the southeastern corner in an area referred to as the New Pit. These new workings establish a mineralized corridor for the Poeketi Zone of approximately 1 kilometre, which will be tested by the 5,000-metre drill program (see Figure 1).

Rock chip sampling from the Poeketi Zone surface pits, undertaken by Sranan during 2025, returned gold grades up to 108.3 grams per tonne ("g/t"), 84.5 g/t, 26.7 g/t and 25.8 g/t (See Sranan news releases dated May 15, 2025 and October 7, 2025). Gold mineralization along the PSZ is hosted within silicified zones and quartz veins forming within sheared basalts that are locally cut by pegmatitic dykes. Artisanal miners extract coarse gold mineralization from the saprolite overlying the PSZ and from quartz veins followed underground from surface.

Commenting on the expanded drill program, Oscar Louzada, CEO stated: "The mobilization of the second drill rig enables us to accelerate our exploration activities along the prolific PSZ and quickly follow up on the expansion of artisanal mining activities in the Poeketi Zone area. With this 5,000-metre Poeketi Zone drill program and the continuing Randy's Pit Zone drilling, we are targeting a minimum of 12,500 metres of drilling during 2026 supporting our overall goal of establishing the continuity of gold mineralization along the entire +4.5 kilometre PSZ."

In addition to the drilling program, Sranan is expanding its sampling and trenching program with the goal of extending the known PSZ-associated gold mineralization up to 2.5 kilometres northwest of the Poeketi Zone (see Figure 2). Additional saprolite pits and exposures along creeks are being mapped and sampled.

At the Randy's Pit Zone, continued drilling has outlined gold mineralization along 800 metres of PSZ strike length and the mineralization remains open in both directions. Trenching will commence to the southeast of the Randy's Pit Zone to determine the continuity of mineralization outside of the area of known mineralization.

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Figure 1. Initial Planned Poeketi Zone Drill Program (5,000 m). First hole 26PODD-037

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Figure 2. Poeketi Shear Zone, Tapanahony Project. NW Poeketi Zone Sampling/Trenching Program

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Lawatino Project

The Company is in the early stages of planning an exploration program for its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Property strategically located in the Asisi Creek area along the same deep-seated regional structure, the Central Guiana Shear Zone, that controls the gold mineralization on Founders Metals' Antino Gold Project and Miata Metals' Sela Creek Project, two of the most active gold exploration projects in Suriname.

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Mr. Dufresne is independent of the Company, as that term is defined under NI 43-101.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

Contact Information

Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "goal", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the timing of exploration activities including drilling, the results of exploration activities, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292629

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