Sranan Gold Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "SRANF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SRAN."

"The OTCQB listing represents an important step in increasing Sranan Gold's visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors and supporting the Company's presence in the U.S. market," said Oscar Louzada, Chief Executive Officer of Sranan Gold. "The listing aligns with our strategy of broadening investor awareness and market access as we continue to advance our exploration activities in Suriname."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. that is designed for early-stage and growth companies. Companies quoted on the OTCQB are required to meet ongoing financial reporting and disclosure requirements, including annual verification and management certification.

Real-time quotes and market information for Sranan Gold are available on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com.

Sranan Board Update
The Company also announces that John Williamson has resigned as Chair of the Board and as a director of the Company, effective immediately to focus on other professional commitments. The board and management of Sranan Gold thank Mr. Williamson for his contributions to the Company.

Commenting on his departure, Mr. Williamson stated: "I appreciate the opportunity to have served on the board of Sranan Gold and wish the Company and its management team continued success as they advance the Tapanahony Project."

About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts.

For more information, please visit http://www.sranangold.com.

For further information, please contact:
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's plans and results. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

