SpyGlass Pharma Appoints Jean-Frédéric Viret as Chief Financial Officer

SpyGlass Pharma™, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Jean-Frédéric Viret, Ph.D., as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr. Viret brings over two decades of corporate finance experience in the life sciences industry, leading companies from early-stage clinical development through post-commercialization. At SpyGlass, he will lead the finance and accounting functions as the company advances the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System) toward late-stage development and potential commercialization.

"We are excited to welcome Jean to SpyGlass Pharma as we continue to advance our clinical development program for the BIM-IOL system," said Patrick Mooney, Chief Executive Officer of SpyGlass Pharma. "Jean's deep experience in driving successful late-stage development investment while advancing clinical pipelines will be instrumental at this point in the company's journey."

Dr. Viret is a seasoned CFO with a proven track record of creating substantial value for companies through the development and commercialization phases and building strong finance and accounting functions. His most recent roles include serving as CFO of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Blade Therapeutics, Inc. Before Blade, Dr. Viret was CFO at Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS), now Coherus Oncology, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that he joined in 2014. Additionally, he has prior experience in CFO roles at several public and privately held biopharmaceutical and diagnostics companies. He started his business career at PwC.

In addition to a Ph.D. in Plant Molecular Biology from Université Louis Pasteur (Strasbourg, France), Dr. Viret has a B.S. in Engineering from the Institut National Polytechnique de Lorraine and an M.B.A. from Cornell University. He was a visiting fellow at Harvard University and a postdoctoral fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I am excited to join SpyGlass at such a pivotal moment for the company following its positive preliminary Phase I/II results of the BIM-IOL System in patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension undergoing cataract surgery," said Dr. Viret. "Anchored by the BIM-IOL System, SpyGlass is poised to revolutionize treatment across a range of chronic eye conditions by addressing the massive burden of patient adherence. I look forward to working with SpyGlass leadership to build upon its strong foundation to accelerate value generation and investment in both the BIM-IOL System and its robust pipeline."

ABOUT SPYGLASS PHARMA

SpyGlass Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. The company's mission is to redefine the management of these conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation.

The SpyGlass Platform, a novel, non-bioerodible drug delivery technology, is designed to be used with various well-established, approved medicines, including bimatoprost and other small molecules, providing flexibility to potentially treat a range of conditions in the front and back of the eye.

The company was founded in 2019 by Malik Y. Kahook, M.D. and Glenn Sussman to solve the lack of ophthalmic innovations that capitalize on durable treatment options. The SpyGlass Platform was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

For more information, visit www.spyglasspharma.com.

