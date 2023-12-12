Please confirm your editon.
Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals
Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.
- On 20 November 2023, Charger announced that it had signed a binding farm-in agreement for the Lake Johnston Lithium Project with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX: RIO) (RTX Agreement)1:
- RTX convertible loan funding of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week;
- RTX also expected to pay Charger $500,000 in January 2024;
- RTX to fund minimum $3 million exploration expenditure on the Lake Johnston Lithium Project over the first 12 months;
- RTX can earn 51% by sole funding $10 million in exploration expenditure and paying Charger minimum further cash payments of $1.5 million;
- RTX can earn 75% by sole funding cumulative $40 million in exploration expenditure or completing a Definitive Feasibility Study.
- Simultaneously, Charger entered into a binding agreement with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX: LIT) to purchase their minority interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium Project for $2 million to increase Charger’s interest to 100% (LIT Agreement)1:
- General meeting for shareholders to approve this transaction will take place at 10am Thursday 11th January 2024;
- Independent expert’s report concludes transaction is “fair and reasonable”; and
- Strong shareholder support for the LIT Agreement with all directors and major shareholders totalling over 19% interest indicating their written support.
- Preparations are well advanced to recommence drilling at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project.
Charger is also pleased to announce it has simultaneously entered into a binding agreement with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) to purchase their minority interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium Project moving the Company to a 100% beneficial ownership (LIT Agreement)1, subject to shareholder approval and one remaining third party approval.
Charger’s Managing Director, Aidan Platel, commented:
“The Rio Tinto Exploration farm-in agreement is an excellent result for Charger and its shareholders and is validation that the Lake Johnston Project has potential to host a large-scale lithium deposit. The planned significant investment by RTX will allow thorough systematic exploration over the entire project tenure, with initial exploration focused on fast-tracking the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect as well as progressing the Mt Day and Mt Gordon lithium prospects.
The RTX farm-in agreement and recent placement ensures Charger will be well funded going forward with only ~73 million shares on issue.”
Charger’s Chairman, Adrian Griffin, commented:
“The Rio Tinto Exploration farm-in agreement will see them potentially spending up to $42.5 million to earn up to a 75% interest in the Lake Johnston Project. The largely unexplored Lake Johnston Greenstone belt now hosts multiple spodumene discoveries and with the recent focus and increasing exploration activity could evolve into a prominent lithium province.”
The $1.2M RTX convertible loan is expected to convert to 4,705,882 fully paid ordinary shares ($0.255 per Share) in Charger (CHR Shares) within three business days of the LIT Agreement obtaining shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 at its meeting on 12 January 2023. This would give RTX a 6.08% significant shareholder interest in the Company.
The independent expert’s report concluded the LIT Agreement is “fair and reasonable” (refer to Notice of Meeting announcement 11 December 2023). Charger has received strong shareholder support for the LIT Agreement with written confirmation from directors and major shareholders totalling over 19% interest indicating their support for the deal.
If Charger does not obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 to proceed with the LIT Agreement, or the RTX farm-in conditions are not satisfied, RTX can elect whether to require that Charger repay the convertible loan or convert to CHR shares (at the 10-day VWAP of CHR shares prior to conversion but subject to a minimum conversion price of $0.255 per CHR share).
Preparations are well advanced to recommence drilling at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project in early January 2024.
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Johnston Lithium Project which was first successfully drilled for lithium in December 2022.
About the Lake Johnston Lithium Project
The Lake Johnston Lithium Project is located 450km east of Perth, Western Australia. Lithium prospects occur within a 50km long corridor along the southern and western margin of the Lake Johnston granite batholith. Key target areas include the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect, the Mt Gordon Lithium Prospect and much of the Mount Day LCT pegmatite field, prospective for lithium and tantalum minerals.
The Lake Johnston Lithium Project is located approximately 70km east of the large Earl Grey (Mt Holland) Lithium Project which is under development by Covalent Lithium Pty Ltd (manager of a joint venture between subsidiaries of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. and Wesfarmers Limited). Mt Holland is understood to be one of the largest hard-rock lithium projects in Australia with Ore Reserves for the Earl Grey Deposit estimated at 189 Mt at 1.5% Li2O.2
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Charger Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Charger Metals
Overview
Australia is known as the top lithium-producing country on the planet, with an average lithium production of 55,000 metric tons (MT) per year and an estimated 3.8 million MT of lithium reserves. In 2019, Australia produced 55 percent of the world’s lithium supply. The added presence of nickel and copper in Australia makes it an ideal destination for mining essential battery metals and an extremely valuable location for exploration. The country is poised to play a significant role in the global quest for emissions reduction, as demand for battery metals for electric vehicle production continues to rise.
Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) is an exploration-focused battery minerals company targeting lithium and other battery metal projects throughout Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Charger Metals currently has three projects in the exploration phase, with drill-ready targets for lithium, nickel, copper and platinum-group elements (PGEs). The company has a strong management team composed of mining industry professionals with strong backgrounds in battery metals.
The company’s 70-percent-owned Bynoe project is the company’s flagship and covers 62.7 square kilometers. Located in the Northern Territory, the project is surrounded by the Finnis Lithium Project, a successful mine operated by Core Lithium, with a current mineral resource estimate of 18.9 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.32 percent lithium oxide. The proximity of a world-class mine creates confidence that the Bynoe project will yield positive results.
Charger Metals is led by a team with the experience and expertise to help nurture each of the company’s projects. Aidan Platel, managing director and CEO, is a geologist and mining executive with more than 25 years of experience in the minerals industry. Terry Gardiner, a non-executive chairman, has over 20 years of experience in capital markets, stockbroking, derivatives trading and working with private investors. Along with Charger’s team of geologists, these executives’ combined experience has the potential to lead the company to success.
Company Highlights
- Charger Metals is an Australia-based exploration company with three projects located throughout Australia, the world’s largest producer of lithium.
- Each of the company’s projects provides access to important battery metals, such as lithium, nickel, copper and PGEs.
- The Lake Johnston project is Charger Metals’ most advanced project and contains a high amount of unexplored pegmatites with final assays of its maiden drill program at the Medcalf Prospect indicating significant intersections including:
- 4 meters @ 2.06 percent Li2O from 145 meters (23CRC013)
- 6 meters @ 1.56 percent Li2O from 19 meters (23CRC006)
- 6 meters @ 1.52 percent Li2O from 26 meters (22CRC005)
- 5 meters @ 1.86 percent Li2O from 24 meters (22CRC007)
- The Bynoe project is surrounded by Australia’s most recent lithium producer, creating confidence that Bynoe will also bear fruit.
- T1 drilling program at the Coates project has been completed, with four diamond core drill holes all intersecting the targeted Coates Mafic intrusion.
- Charger Metals has a strong leadership team with decades of applicable experience that will help guide the development of each project and the company overall.
Key Projects
Bynoe Lithium Project
The Bynoe project is 70 percent owned by Charger and 30 percent owned by Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT). It is located within the Pine Creek orogen, which includes the Bynoe Pegmatite Field. The target is a lithium-bearing pegmatite that may also include gold. Bynoe is surrounded by Core Lithium Ltd.’s Finnis Lithium Project, Australia’s newest lithium mine with a current mineral resource estimate of 18.9 Mt at 1.32 percent lithium oxide. Geochemistry and aeromagnetic programs completed by Charger, combined with drilling information provided by Core Lithium Ltd, suggest multiple swarms of lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites that extend from the adjacent Finniss Lithium Project into Charger’s Bynoe Lithium Project.
Project Highlights:
- Drill-ready Targets: Recent geochemistry results highlight large LCT pegmatite target zones, with significant strike lengths of 8 kilometers at Megabucks and 3.5 kilometers at 7-Up. Other large drill targets include Enterprise and Old Bucks.
- Drilling Plan Approved: All permits are currently in place for the maiden drill program.
Lake Johnston Project
Unlike many of the other greenstone belts in Western Australia, the Lake Johnston region has not been actively explored for lithium. However, the nearby Covalent Lithium’s Early Grey/MT Holland lithium deposit is located only 70 kilometers to the west, which creates significant interest in the area.
The area is known for its large LCT pegmatite field, which attracted Charger Metals’ interest. The Lake Johnston project is Charger Metals’ most advanced project and contains a high amount of unexplored granite intrusions that are associated with pegmatites. The Medcalf Spodumene Prospect is fully permitted for drilling and contains a swarm of spodumene pegmatites, strong soil anomalies, and rock chips ranging between 1.51 percent and 7.15 percent Li2O6. A maiden 7,199-meter drill program was completed in March 2023 with a total of 41 RC holes. The drilling aimed at testing pegmatites over a length of 700 meters at surface and up to 280 meters down dip of mapped spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops.
During the 1980s and 1990s, nickel was discovered in the area and paved the way for the Maggie Hay Nickel Mine currently owned by Poseidon Nickel Ltd. Most of the exploration in the area since then has focused on the greenstone belts, leaving many areas of the project unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- The drill campaign at the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect included 41 holes, which increased the known extent of the swarm of spodumene-bearing pegmatites occurring within a 100-meter zone, and demonstrated that these extend under transported cover and at depth.
- High-grade lithium results returned significant intersections including:
- 4 meters @ 2.06 percent Li2O from 145 meters (23CRC013)
- 6 meters @ 1.56 percent Li2O from 19 meters (23CRC006)
- 6 meters @ 1.52 percent Li2O from 26 meters (22CRC005)
- 5 meters @ 1.86 percent Li2O from 24 meters (22CRC007)
- Mount Day Lithium Prospect: Large geochemical survey generated lithium anomalies over LCT-pegmatites. Numerous mapped pegmatites within a 5.5-kilometer by 1.5-kilometer field
Coates Ni-Cu-PGE Project
The Coates project is approximately 25 kilometers southeast of the Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE Project, owned by Chalice Mining Limited. It was announced in March 2020 that new sulphide mineralization at the Julimar project contains nickel, copper and PGEs. Since the discovery, both Chalice and other regional explorers have found evidence of similar prospectus in the area.
These discoveries highlight the potential of the geological terrain of this style of mineralization.
Previous exploration has been conducted in the area dating back to the 1930s, however much of those exploration attempts were focused on vanadium or bauxite. The more recent exploration work, completed in 2011, showed the potential for a variety of valuable minerals, including nickel and copper. The Coates mafic intrusion extends onto Chargers’ project and previous drilling has identified anomalous nickel, copper and PGE mineralization.
Project Highlights:
- T1 Drilling Program Completed: Four diamond core drill holes were completed at the T1 target for a total of 593 meters, each of them intersecting the targeted Coates Mafic intrusion
- Pyrrhotite and pyrite, with accessory chalcopyrite, intersected in holes targeting FLTEM conductors at depths close to the modeled position
- Awaiting results of assay core samples
Management Team
Aidan Platel - Managing Director and CEO
Aidan Platel is an experienced geologist and mining executive with more than 25 years of experience in the minerals industry. Platel has a broad skill set covering exploration, study execution, project development, mining, mineral processing and corporate financing experience within the resource and mining service sectors. He has worked in both mining and exploration roles across a wide range of commodities and has held numerous board and senior management positions in the mining and exploration industry, including as managing director of Auroch Minerals. He holds a Bachelor of Science (honors in geology) from the University of Western Australia and has a Master of Business Administration from the Curtin Graduate School of Business.
Adrian Griffin - Non-executive Chairman
Adrian Griffin has more than 40 years of experience in the mining industry – ranging from project identification, through exploration, development and financing, and oversight of integrated mining and processing facilities. He was previously managing director of Lithium Australia. He is focused on the downstream production of lithium-ion battery components, and recycling of battery/e-waste to recover the energy metals they contain. Griffin was a founding director of Northern Minerals (the first heavy-rare-earths producer outside China) and brings particular expertise in a wide range of mineral exploration and mineral processing techniques, particularly in the lithium and nickel sectors.
David Crook - Non-executive Director
David Crook is an experienced managing director with a strong technical and commercial background. Crook has 40 years of experience as a geologist with a demonstrated discovery and production record, including in nickel, gold, caesium and lithium, which included 16 years as managing director of ASX-listed Pioneer Resources Limited. Crook was part of the geological teams that made discoveries at Mt Jewell (gold), Sinclair (caesium), Dome North (lithium), Kalpini and Goongarrie (nickel laterite) and Gidgee Gold Mine (gold).
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner was appointed to the board of directors upon incorporation. He has strong experience in capital raising, support, promotion and corporate advisory services to listed companies in Australia and overseas. He has 30 years of experience investing in capital markets and extensive experience in funds management for sophisticated and private investors. He is currently a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources Limited and Galan Lithium Limited. He is also an executive director of Barclay Wells Ltd, a boutique stockbroking firm with offices in Perth and Melbourne.
Jonathan Whyte - Company Secretary
Jonathan Whyte has extensive corporate, company secretarial and financial accounting experience, predominantly for listed resource companies. He is currently the company secretary of AIM-listed Empyrean Energy Plc, ASX-listed Peninsula Energy Limited and ASX-Listed Ironbark Zinc Limited. Whyte previously worked in the investment banking sector in London over six years for Credit Suisse and Barclays Capital Plc.
Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana
Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce a maiden JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 15.7Mt at 40.2% feldspar (“Feldspar MRE”) for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa Project” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Highlights
- Maiden 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate reported for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, including 13.7Mt (87%) in the Measured and Indicated categories.
- The Feldspar MRE is confined to the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa Northeast, Ewoyaa South-1 and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits, which constitute approximately the first five years of planned spodumene concentrate production at the Project, as indicated by the Ewoyaa Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”, refer announcement of 29 June 2023).
- The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that resulted in the 35.3Mt at 1.25% Li2O MRE1 for the Project (“MRE” or “Resource”; refer announcement of 1 February 2023) and includes 31.1% quartz and 11.7% muscovite, as additional potential by-products of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa.
- Maiden Feldspar MRE enables the potential inclusion of feldspar by-product credits in future revisions of the Ewoyaa feasibility studies, believed to drive down operating costs and further enhance the value of the Project.
- Feldspar is widely used in the ceramics industry; the Company believes Ewoyaa could become a major producer of domestic feldspar in Ghana, which Atlantic Lithium intends to supply into the local Ghanaian ceramics market.
- Metallurgical test work and ceramic application trials undertaken; ceramic trials successfully produced acceptable, industry-standard ware, comparable in all aspects, including contraction, water absorption, density, porosity, shape, colour and appearance.
- Further Feldspar MRE growth targeted through the inclusion of analysis of historic drilling samples across remaining pegmatite deposits and new drilling currently underway.
- Maiden Feldspar MRE will be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Definitive Feasibility Study (“Feldspar Study”) being undertaken to assess the viability and prospective market conditions for the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa (refer announcement of 15 August 2023); with results due in Q1 2024.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Identified early on by the Company as a by-product of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa, the definition of the maiden Feldspar MRE now confirms the Project’s potential as a major source of domestic feldspar in Ghana, capable of delivering industry-standard saleable ware.
“Currently supplied only by small-scale mining operations, we intend to supply the feldspar into the local Ghanian ceramics market. The Feldspar MRE indicates Ewoyaa’s potential to meet and even surpass Ghana’s demand requirements, further demonstrating the significant contribution the Project is expected to bring to Ghana.
“The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that delivered the 35.3Mt MRE for the Project, as announced in February 2023, and incorporates approximately the first five years mine schedule, as outlined in the DFS. With 87% of the resource in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories, the Feldspar MRE represents a further significant de-risking and potentially value-enhancing milestone for the Project as we move closer towards construction.
“Currently, the economic outcomes indicated by the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Project do not consider the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa. The definition of the Feldspar MRE, therefore, enables the inclusion of feldspar by- product credits in future revisions of the Project’s economics, offering the potential to further enhance the already impressive financial outcomes expected to be delivered at Ewoyaa.
“With only the first approximate five years of planned lithium production included in the Feldspar MRE, there is significant potential to further grow the resource. The Feldspar MRE will then be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Study which is evaluating the prospective market conditions and viability of producing feldspar at the Project. Results of the Feldspar Study are expected in Q1 2024.
“Initial feldspar quality test work has delivered good quality vitreous hotelware, high-end earthenware and ﬂoor tiles and successfully substituted industry accepted feldspar in trial firings. The results of the trials are very encouraging for the manufacture of saleable feldspar products.
“We look forward to delivering the results of the Feldspar Study in Q1 2024 and, later in the year, a revised feldspar resource estimate considering the life of the mine. These represent, respectively, just two of the major milestones in our sights in 2024 before we break ground at Ewoyaa.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").
Highlights
- ~1,500 metres of planned 2,500 metre drill program completed by Major Drilling.
- 8 holes have intersected visible spodumene from the 10 holes completed.
- Koshman prospect among several pegmatite occurrences at Gorge with pegmatite dyke width varying in drilling between 1.02m to 16.83m and containing visible spodumene ranging from 3 to 20% content1.
- Balkan notes that the most recently completed hole at Koshman – KS-23-009 – has encountered ~16.8m of visual spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m to 22.7m.
- 180 samples have been submitted to the laboratory, with assays expected in the next 3 to 6 weeks.
More than half of the planned 2,500m drilling program has been completed to date with a focus on testing the known pegmatites outcropping at the Koshman occurrence.
The visual results from drilling are in line with observations from outcrops at Koshman (see ASX Release 16 October 2023), and Balkan eagerly anticipates assay results to confirm lithium grades.
Figure 1 – Plan view of the Koshman pegmatite
Table 1 – Koshman mineralised intervals - Intervals are down hole length, true width not known. Spodumene % are based on visual estimates1
Figure 2 – Core boxes containing spodumene mineralisation in hole KS-23-004
Balkan notes that the most recently completed hole at Koshman – KS-23-009 – has encountered ~16.8m of visual spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m to 22.7m.
Assay results for the 4 holes drilled at Nelson have been received. The absence of spodumene pegmatite at depth at Nelson occurrences indicates potentially deeply eroded spodumene-bearing pegmatites by intensive glaciation.
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025
First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete
Pond 1 construction at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium project in Argentina has been progressing as scheduled with construction of its first evaporation pond now 65 percent complete. Pond filling is expected in Q1 2024.
Galan Lithium managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said pond construction has been on schedule in accordance with expectations. The company is focused on beginning brine evaporation by summertime, he added.
The proposed production at HMW was divided into four phases, with the first step targeting production of 5,400 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate equivalent of lithium chloride concentrate by early 2025.
The company is currently implementing preparation works for Ponds 2 and 3.
Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation
.
International Lithium
Overview
As the demand for clean technologies grows, so too does the demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used to power the green economy. However, the United States and the European Union’s current dependence on Japan, South Korea and China for 80 percent of the world’s battery production is threatening their auto industry. As the largest processor and producer of these battery materials, China alone can significantly influence pricing and supply chain flows.
The United States and the European Union are working to reduce dependence on these countries and restructure supply chains. Both regions have identified Canada as a secure and stable source of sustainable raw materials, such as lithium, which is critical to the growing electric vehicle market. As a result, mining companies with Canada-based projects that supply materials needed for high-tech rechargeable batteries such as lithium may be an interesting opportunity for investors to consider.International Lithium (TSXV:ILC, OTC:ILHMF, FRA:IAH, OTCQB:ILHMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland. The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
International Lithium delivers shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales. The company’s projects include the Raleigh Lake and Avalonia projects.
The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario. Raleigh Lake spans 48,500 hectares adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway and CPR railway, just outside the town of Ignace, and features promising drill results. Drilling identified stacked tabular dyke-like bodies that gently dip from surface, covering an area of 600 meters along strike by 400 meters downdip with each dyke having grades akin to the 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2,829 parts per million (ppm) rubidium in drill hole RL21-03. Prospecting on newly acquired claims discovered 20 new pegmatites at surface level over several kilometers.
Pegmatite outcrop discovered at the White Otter prospect, Raleigh Lake project area.
International Lithium’s Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland, spanning 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.6 meters. The Avalonia project is currently under an option agreement. International Lithium currently owns 45 percent.
“International Lithium. is now in by far the strongest financial position that it has been since its listing in 2011, and we look forward to building successfully on that both at our lithium and rubidium project at Raleigh Lake in Ontario and on our other present and future projects,” said chairman and CEO John Wisbey.
In October 2021, the company sold its share in the Mavis Lake joint venture lithium and caesium project in Ontario to Critical Resources Ltd. (ASX:CRR) with proceeds totaling C$1.48 million and a possible further C$1.38 million linked to resource discovery milestones.
The company also sold its remaining interest in the Mariana project in Argentina for US$13.17 million, which has placed International Lithium in a strong financial position to further increase its liquidity. In 2021 alone, the company raised C$4.9 million in equity financing.
International Lithium is currently focused on developing its flagship Raleigh project. In addition, the company continues to identify additional properties to add to its portfolio.
Company Highlights
- International Lithium is developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland, aiming to deliver shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales.
- The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario, Canada.
- The company produced its maiden resource estimate for lithium and rubidium and is working towards a preliminary economic assessment on Zone 1 of Raleigh Lake,
- International Lithium’s 29,200-hectare Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in a large belt in Leinster, Ireland. Drilling on the project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters.
- The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
Key Projects
Raleigh Lake
Drilling at Raleigh Lake
The flagship Raleigh Lake project is a fully owned lithium, rubidium and caesium project located immediately west of Ignace in Ontario, Canada. The Raleigh Lake project spans 48,500 hectares and is accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway. The project also features access to the Canadian Pacific railway, natural gas pipelines and a hydropower line that crosses through the property.
Drilling on the property began in April 2021 and returned promising grades of lithium, sizable amounts of rubidium and small amounts of caesium. Drilling identified mineralization hosted in at least four main pegmatites and more observed in outcrops. Drill results include 2.80 of lithium oxide over 9.0 meters as well as 1.05 meters grading 2.69 percent lithium oxide from 31.04 meters and 1.18 meters grading 4210 ppm rubidium from 29.86 meters within a 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2829 ppm rubidium.
In 2021, International Lithium focused on evaluating the regional potential for additional lithium-bearing pegmatites in and around the Raleigh Lake area and, as a result, has expanded the project from 3,000 hectares to more than 47,700 hectares, based on analysis of regional geophysical and geological data.
Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program, which began in September 2022 at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body.
- Phase 3 drill highlights
- All Phase 3 holes testing Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body
- Thicker and higher-grade mineralization intersected closer to the surface as anticipated.
- Phase 1, 2 and 3 pierce points have intersected Pegmatite 1 along a strike length of over 800 meters and along its dip for over 400 meters.
- Pegmatite 1 Spodumene Zone Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 4.85 meters grading 2.06 percent lithium oxide in lower spodumene zone (from 89.5 meters);
- RL22-48: 15.82 meters grading 2.25 percent lithium oxide (from 65.56 meters);
- RL22-49: 2.21 meters grading 2.47 percent lithium oxide (from 72.69 meters);
- RL22-50: 4.62 meters grading 2.29 percent lithium oxide (from 56.12 meters);
- RL22-56: 2.96 meters grading 2.13 percent lithium oxide (from 72.42 meters);
- Pegmatite 1 Rubidium-bearing Microcline Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 3.98 meters grading 1.21 percent rubidium oxide from 85.52 meters;
- RL22-57: 4.69 meters grading 0.60 percent rubidium oxide from 152.51 meters.
Lithium MRE isometric section view looking southwest with lithium grades.
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project
International Lithium filed lithium and rubidium mineral resource estimates (MRE) which will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.
Lithium MRE
This is a summary of the lithium MRE for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites of the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field. The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium MRE
An independent MRE has been calculated for the rubidium contained within microcline zones of the LCT pegmatites. Rubidium also occurs throughout the LCT pegmatites within the lithium-bearing spodumene at a lower cutoff but is not included in this rubidium MRE. Rubidium reaching grades greater than 4,000 ppm is attributed to pockets of high modal abundance of microcline (potassic feldspar). The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium Open Pit and Underground MRE
Avalonia
Spodumene in boulder at Avalonia
The Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland. The property spans 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt with around 29 significant lithium pegmatite occurrences. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters. However, some drill results on the property are still pending.
International Lithium currently owns 45 percent of the project while Ganfeng Lithium owns 55 percent. Ganfeng Lithium has the option to acquire 79 percent of the project by spending C$10 million for exploration activities by September 2024 or by producing a positive feasibility study. If the option is exercised, International Lithium will retain 21 percent of the Avalonia project which may reduce further if the company does not contribute to the project. However, if the company’s ownership becomes less than 10 percent then its share will convert to a 1 percent NSR.
Management Team
John Wisbey - Chairman and CEO
John Wisbey joined the board of ILC in 2017. After a few months, he became deputy chairman and then he became chairman and CEO in March 2018. He has personally invested significant funds in ILC since joining the board and is now ILC’s largest shareholder. He has had a career as a technology entrepreneur and is also a former banker. More recently, Wisbey was a green energy entrepreneur. He founded two London AIM-listed companies –– IDOX plc which provides software for the UK local government and Lombard Risk Management plc which specializes in software for bank risk management and regulation. He also established CONVENDIA Ltd. which is a private company that specializes in software for cash flow forecasting, project valuation and M&A financial analysis. Wisbey holds various non-executive director roles in the UK and Switzerland. He was formerly a banker at Kleinwort Benson. At Kleinwort Benson, he held various roles, including a director in the derivatives group, head of options and corporate lending. Wisbey has acted as a public company chairman, CEO, or director for twenty years. He is a graduate of Cambridge University.
Maurice Brooks - Director and CFO
Maurice Brooks joined the board of ILC in 2017. He is a licensed senior statutory auditor in the UK. Since 2000, he has been a senior partner at Johnson Smith & Co. in Staines, Surrey. Before that, Brooks was a senior partner in Johnsons Chartered Accountants in the London Borough of Ealing. His commercial and investment experience includes executive directorships in manufacturing and an investment accountant role to the superannuation fund of the Western Australian state government. His early professional employment includes Ball Baker Leake LLP and LLC and Price Waterhouse Coopers-UK.
Anthony Kovacs - Director and COO
Anthony Kovacs joined the board of ILC in 2018 and has worked with the company since 2012. He has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Before joining ILC, he held senior management roles in which he sourced and advanced iron ore and industrial minerals projects. Kovacs was involved in early-stage work at the Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore project in Quebec, Canada and the Mustavaara Vanadium Mine in Finland. Before that, Kovacs worked for Anglo American where he focused on Ni-Cu-PGE and IOCG projects. At Anglo-American, Kovacs was directly involved in several discoveries internationally. Kovacs has significant experience with industrial minerals, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals and precious metals projects throughout the Americas, Europe and Africa.
Ross Thompson - Non-Executive Director
Ross Thompson joined the board of ILC in 2017 and is the chair of the audit and remuneration committees. He is a speaker and expert in marketing behavioral science. In 1995, he founded Giftpoint Ltd. which is now one of the largest specialist promotional merchandise businesses in the UK. with offices in London and Shanghai. Giftpoint Ltd.’s clients include L’Oreal, Oracle, Ocado and Pernod Ricard among others. Thompson was president of IGC Global Promotions, one of the world’s oldest and largest global networks of premium resellers, for seven years. He is an active investor with a special interest and understanding of natural resources businesses.
On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource
Corporate Presentation - December 2023
Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project
Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O declared at Adina
- Adina Lithium Deposit is comprised of two adjacent large spodumene-bearing pegmatite zones with potential to be developed as one large mining operation
- Resource is based on 27,600m of drilling at an approximate spacing of 100m x 100m
- Adina has 5 drill rigs now operating with over 25,000m of additional infill and extensional drilling awaiting assay, targeting a MRE upgrade in H1 2024
- Well-funded to undertake over 50,000m of infill and step out drilling in 2024 at Adina
- Initial project development studies are ongoing including environmental and infrastructure studies
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“Today’s announcement of our maiden MRE marks a significant milestone for the Adina Lithium Project and is an historic moment for Winsome Resources.
Just over a year ago, our first sampling expedition began at Adina, and it is a remarkable achievement by our exploration team to have since declared one of the largest hard rock MREs in North America.
We are excited at the prospect of updating this resource again in the first half of 2024, with assays to be received from over 25,000m of drilling to be completed prior to year-end.
Winsome is one of very few lithium developers around the world with a large high-quality resource in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, which can integrate directly into the North American electric vehicle supply chain.
Today’s MRE could not have been achieved without the support of our experienced team, known for their past successes in developing, financing, and building hard rock lithium mining operations, as well as from the collaboration of local Cree communities.
I look forward to updating our shareholders, and the local Eeyou Istchee James Bay communities, Quebec, and Canadian stakeholders who will benefit from the development of this project, as we venture into 2024.”
Winsome Resources’ maiden MRE for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project is 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O (refer to Table 1), classified in the Inferred category.
Corresponding to a contained tonnage of 1.62Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), this MRE is based on more than 27,600m of drilling with assays taken from an approximate spacing of 100m x 100m.
Assay results are pending from over 25,000m of additional infill and extensional drilling to the end of 2023, with five drill rigs currently on site at Adina. Data from these assays is anticipated to be received in early 2024 and will be used to upgrade the maiden Mineral Resource during H1 2024.
A total strike length of 3.1km of lithium mineralisation in spodumene-bearing pegmatites has been defined at the Adina Lithium Project to date, across two primary zones - the Main Zone and the Footwall Zone.
The resource and geological modelling have outlined significant potential for growth at Adina Main and Footwall Zones, which remain open to the east and west along strike, up-dip to the north, and at depth.
Current drilling programs are testing potential extensions to this mineralisation to the east where drilling recently confirmed a link between Adina Main and Adina East2, to the west, and to the north where the Footwall Zone remains open up-dip.
The declaration of Winsome’s maiden MRE for the Adina Lithium Project allows preliminary development studies to progress, including initial mine designs with a view to publishing project studies in H2 2024.
Environmental baseline and infrastructure studies are already underway, in consultation with representatives from the local Eeyou Istchee James Bay Cree and local stakeholders in Quebec.
Initial process engineering planning, including building on previous outstanding metallurgical test work results3, are also advancing with drill core to be collected in Q1 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
