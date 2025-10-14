Sprott Critical Materials ETF Reaches $100 Million in Assets

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Reaches $100 Million in Assets

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. today announced that its Sprott Critical Materials ETF (Nasdaq: SETM) ("SETM") reached $100 million in assets under management as of September 23, 2025. SETM is the only* ETF to provide pure-play† exposure to a broad range of critical materials and mining equities essential to meeting growing demand for energy generation, transmission and storage. These critical minerals, metals and raw materials include uranium, copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, manganese, rare earths and silver.

"As the gap between supply and demand of materials essential to electrification continues to grow, nations around the world are focusing on energy security and resource nationalism. They're working to secure sources of materials, and we believe this is driving investment opportunities," said John Ciampaglia, CFA, FCSI, Chief Executive Officer, Sprott Asset Management. "SETM provides exposure to a wide range of the critical materials sector with the convenience of a single ETF ."

SETM's index uses a methodology that seeks pure-play exposure to each critical material. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, each company must have or expect to have a majority of its business operations related to critical materials. In addition, SETM focuses on companies involved in mining, exploration, development, production, recycling, refining, or smelting of critical materials, making them upstream in the critical materials supply chain. These companies may be well-positioned to benefit from the investment in the critical materials necessary to meet rising global demand for electricity.

SETM is part of the Sprott Critical Materials ETFs, a suite of seven ETFs that combine the flexibility, transparency, liquidity and potential tax efficiency of an ETF with exposure to a variety of critical materials and their miners. The suite includes:

Sprott Critical Materials ETFs
Sprott Critical Materials ETF Nasdaq: SETM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Critical Materials™ Index (NSETM™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the critical materials industry.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF NYSE Arca: URNM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index (URNMX). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to the uranium mining industry, which may include mining, exploration, development and production of uranium, or holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties or engaging in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry.
Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Nasdaq: URNJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners™ Index (NSURNJ™), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in uranium mining-related businesses.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPP™), which is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in copper mining-related businesses.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPJ™), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in copper mining-related businesses.
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Nasdaq: LITP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners™ Index (NSLITP™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the lithium industry, including lithium producers, developers and explorers.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Nasdaq: NIKL Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners™ Index (NSNIKL™). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the nickel industry, including nickel producers, developers and explorers.

Sprott also offers a range of other metals and mining ETFs:

Sprott Diversified Metals and Mining ETFs
Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF Nasdaq: METL An actively managed ETF that aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies across the metals and mining industry lifecycle, including miners, recyclers, and royalty and streaming companies associated with commodities that are in high global demand. The Fund's investment strategy is value oriented and contrarian.
Sprott Precious Metals ETFs
Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Nasdaq: GBUG An actively managed ETF that aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in shares of gold- and silver-focused companies that are engaged in exploring, developing and mining; or royalty and streaming companies engaged in the financing of gold and silver assets. The investment strategy of the Fund is value oriented and contrarian.
Sprott Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDM Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index (Index Ticker: SOLGMCFT). The Index aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges.
Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDJ Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index (Ticker: SOLJGMFT). The Index aims to track the performance of small-capitalization gold companies whose stocks are listed on regulated exchanges.
Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF Nasdaq: SLVR Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index (NSLVR™), by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of NSLVR. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver.


* Based on Morningstar's universe of Natural Resources Sector Equity ETFs as of 10/x/2025.

† The term "pure-play" relates directly to the exposure that the Fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. ("Sprott"). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com .

Contact:
Glen Williams
Senior Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations
Direct: (416) 943-43945
gwilliams@sprott.com

Dan Gagnier
Gagnier Communications
Direct: (646) 569-5897
sprott@gagnierfc.com

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. To obtain a fund's Prospectus, which contains this and other information, contact your financial professional, call 1.888.622.1813 or visit SprottETFs.com. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day, which may indicate higher transaction costs and result in higher taxes when fund shares are held in a taxable account.

The funds are non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers, particularly those in the natural resources and/or precious metals industry, which may experience greater price volatility. Relative to other sectors, natural resources and precious metals investments have higher headline risk and are more sensitive to changes in economic data, political or regulatory events, and underlying commodity price fluctuations. Risks related to extraction, storage and liquidity should also be considered.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the funds on a secondary market. Only "authorized participants" may trade directly with the funds, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares.

The Sprott Active Metals & Miners, Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners and Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETFs are new and have limited operating history.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is the Investment Adviser to the Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott ETFs and is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA Member.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

© 2025 Sprott Inc. All rights reserved.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sprott Copper Miners ETFCOPPNASDAQ:COPPCopper Investing
COPP
The Conversation (0)
metal coins on a bed of australian money.

Australian Government Saves Glencore Copper Smelter with AU$600 Million Investment

The Albanese Government and Crisafulli Government are investing up to AU$600 million over the next three years in Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) Mount Isa Copper Smelter and Townsville Refinery to protect over 1,000 jobs.In a joint statement on Wednesday (October 8), Minister for Industry... Keep Reading...
Rows of fine copper bars with text that reads '5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week.'

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Valhalla Jumps 282 Percent on Ambler Approval

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released September’s job data on Friday (October 10). According to the... Keep Reading...
Stack of Australian US$100 banknotes in closeup.

BHP to Invest Over AU$840 Million in Olympic Dam Operation as Copper Demand Grows

Major miner BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) welcomed October with the news that it will invest over AU$840 million in its Olympic Dam copper operation in South Australia.In an October 1 release, the commodities giant said that the funding is for a series of “growth-enabling projects” at the site,... Keep Reading...
Canada One Mining (TSXV:CONE)

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Keep Reading...
Canada One Mining (TSXV:CONE)

Canada One Mining

Keep Reading...
US flag and stock chart overlayed with Benjamin Franklin image.

Trilogy Metals Shares Rocket as US Government Takes Stake in Alaska Project

The US government is making a rare direct investment in a Canadian mining company, taking a 10 percent stake in Vancouver-based Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ,ARCA:TMQ) as part of a US$35.6 million deal to accelerate the development of Alaska’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP)In an announcement... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Searchlight Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Related News

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

Tech Investing

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Oil and Gas Investing

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

resource investing

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia