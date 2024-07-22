Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Spartan Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Summary:

Exploration / Growth

  • High-grade assays from the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit including the deepest-ever result from the Dalgaranga Project:
    • 12.54m @ 14.32g/t gold from 570.91m, incl. 2.52m @ 67.49g/t (DGRC1430- DT)
    • 13.75m @ 10.08g/t gold from 667.00m, incl. 3.00m @ 38.10g/t (DGRC1429- DT)
    • 12.80m @ 8.13g/t gold from 603.00m, incl. 1.00m @ 96.47g/t (DGDH055)
    • 10.50m @ 7.95g/t gold from 1,042.50m (DGDH064) – deepest “project” assay
    • 11.60m @ 15.10g/t gold from 861.40m (DGDH068)
    • 19.67m @ 19.43g/t gold from 765.33m, incl. 3.74m @ 62.98g/t (DGDH066)
    • 10.14m @ 11.26g/t gold from 966.6m, incl. 0.77m @ 126.45g/t (DGDH064- W1)
  • Assays from significant new high-grade gold discovery at the Pepper Prospect, immediately south of Never Never, including:
    • 17.52m @ 15.86g/t gold from 522.0m, incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t (DGRC1432- DT)
    • 11.28m @ 5.94g/t gold from 585.72m (DGDH069)
    • 14.73m @ 11.42g/t gold from 553.73m, incl. 4.37m @ 36.80g/t (DGDH070)
    • 17.67m @ 6.58g/t gold from 561.85m, incl. 7.53m @ 11.93g/t (DGDH069- W1)
    • 25.24m @ 16.66g/t gold (uncut) from 616.41m (DGRC1431-DT-W1), incl:
      • 5.21m @ 18.74g/t, 4.65m @ 52.46g/t and 5.44m @ 12.39g/t gold in three separate high grade sub-intervals within the overall high-grade drill intercept.
    • 30.79m @ 12.12g/t gold from 647.67m, incl. 3.47m @ 92.19g/t (DGRC1431- DT)
  • Further positive assays from West Winds and Sly Fox:
    • 28.65m @ 4.25g/t gold from 458.00m, incl. 4.60m @ 18.30g/t (DGRC1446- DT)
    • 23.60m @ 2.45g/t gold from 457.40m, incl. 7.00m @ 4.07g/t (DGRC1408-DT)
    • 24.00m @ 1.58g/t gold from 250.00m, incl. 7.00m @ 3.24g/t (DGRC1436)
  • Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for Never Never and Sly Fox, as well as maiden standalone MRE’s for the Four Pillars, West Winds and Pepper Gold Prospects due for imminent release.
  • Development of the underground exploration drill drive awarded to Barminco with commencement in Q3 2024. Finalisation of approvals and support activities well in train. The decline will provide underground drill platforms to more effectively define existing deeper resources, explore for further high-grade targets and shoots, and provide critical underground infrastructure as Spartan develops its future mine plan.

Care and Maintenance (Dalgaranga)

  • Mining and processing operations remained on care and maintenance, with scheduling of ongoing care and maintenance activities underway to maintain the process plant and associated site infrastructure.

Corporate

  • Successful $80.0 million capital raising completed, comprising a $69.0 million Placement and Accelerated Institutional Entitlement Offer and an $11.0 million Retail Entitlement Offer.
  • Mr Hansjoerg Plaggemars resigned as a Non-Executive Director, effective 30 June 2024.
  • Mr David Coyne was re-appointed as an Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary, effective 1 August 2024.
  • Total cash and listed company investments at 30 June 2024 of $93.8 million.

Spartan Managing Director and CEO, Mr Simon Lawson, commented:

“It’s been another huge quarter for Spartan, with a new high-grade gold discovery at the Pepper Prospect, further outstanding intercepts from across our existing deposits – including our deepest project assay to date from Never Never, which graded almost eight grams per tonne more than 1km down-hole – and a landmark $80 million capital raising that will enable us to substantially ramp-up exploration and development activities.

“Our drilling throughout the Quarter has continued to reinforce our ability to deliver high-grade ounces in front of Dalgaranga’s existing infrastructure.

“The new Pepper discovery has provided plenty of excitement for our geology team, delivering a new zone of high-grade Never Never-style mineralisation in between the existing Never Never and Four Pillars deposits, with the discovery hole returning an intercept of 17.52m grading 15.86g/t gold, including 9.22m grading 27.89g/t.

“Since first announcing the discovery in mid-April, we have had a drill rig continuously turning at Pepper, with the Company on-track to deliver a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the deposit as part of our scheduled mid-year Resource update for Dalgaranga. This Resource update will also include inaugural estimates for the Four Pillars and West Winds deposits, as well as updates for both Never Never and Sly Fox.

“All of the drill results reported during the Quarter were returned from steeply-dipping deposits along a single, 800m-long stratigraphic horizon, with planning now complete for the development of an exploration drill drive to provide underground drill platforms to better target this zone. We expect to be in a position to commence construction of this drill drive during the September Quarter, positioning the Company for plenty of exciting drilling in the second half of the year.

“Development of this drill drive, as well as our ongoing exploration and development programs, will be underpinned by the highly successful $80 million capital raising completed during the Quarter. This raising was well supported both by institutional and retail investors and I would like to sincerely thank all shareholders who participated.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stocksasx:sprgold investinggold stocksgold explorationGold Investing
SPR:AU
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Rich Checkan, gold bars.

Rich Checkan: Gold Still "Dirt Cheap" at All-time Highs, Buy Now if You Haven't

The gold price remains historically high, but for Rich Checkan, president and CEO of Asset Strategies International, the yellow metal is still "dirt cheap."

He urged those who haven't made allocations to gold and silver yet to consider buying now.

"We're heading into the doldrums, we're kind of consolidating here. China's off the market ... so the prices are low here — at all time-highs, the prices are low. And because western investors aren't buying coins and bars, the premiums are low," Checkan explained. "You've got the perfect storm here of low prices, low premiums — take advantage of it."

Keep reading...Show less
Dana Samuelson, gold and silver bars.

Dana Samuelson: Never More Bullish on Gold, Silver Can Easily Break Higher

Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange discussed his outlook for gold and silver prices in both the short and long term, and mentioned which physical products he recommends investors look into.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see silver make a US$5 or US$10 move from here very quickly, especially if gold can break a little above its all-time high," he explained on the sidelines of the the Rule Symposium.

He was speaking a week before gold did exactly that. Samuelson added, "If gold makes a run at a new high and gets into the US$2,500 (per ounce) range, I think silver could be US$45, US$50 (per ounce) very quickly."

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Development Contract for Underground Exploration Drill Drive Awarded to Barminco

New drill drive to provide underground drill platforms to in-fill and extend existing deposits and identify new high-grade shoots

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the contract for the development of an underground exploration drill drive at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia, to specialist underground mining services contractor, Barminco Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the ASX-listed global diversified mining services company Perenti Limited (ASX: PRN).

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Boundiali Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Delivers Gold Recoveries up to 99%

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to announce outstanding results from initial metallurgical testing at the BD Target 1 (BDT1) prospect at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Appointment of Strategic Advisor

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Permitted – Rig Mobilising to Site

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Pulsar Helium Flies with 52 Percent Gain

Uranium Investing

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Lithium Investing

Appointment of Strategic Advisor

Uranium Investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Permitted – Rig Mobilising to Site

Cleantech Investing

$24M Contract to Leading US Waste Management Business

Silver Investing

Eastern Metals Granted $910,750 in Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive Tax Credits

rare earth investing

Tennant Creek Technical Review to Drive Copper Exploration Program

×