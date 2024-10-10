Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Spinach® Is the Number One Cannabis Brand in Canada

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, is proud to announce that its award-winning brand Spinach® has risen to the best-selling cannabis brand in the Canadian market. 1 Spinach's market share outperformance represents Cronos' relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and bringing differentiated products to the competitive Canadian adult-use market.

Since launching in November 2018, Spinach has quickly become the preferred choice among new and seasoned adult consumers alike. The success of Spinach is bolstered by its best-selling and breakthrough portfolio of products, including ranking first in both edibles and flower. 1

"Our strategy has always been to develop a best-in-class portfolio of disruptive branded products that we can launch in new markets as cannabis regulations open globally," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. "Spinach becoming the best-selling brand in Canada is validation of the portfolio we have in market but also our innovation and marketing capabilities. We're just getting started bringing new disruptive products to market in Canada and expanding our proven portfolio of borderless products to the global market."

"It's no surprise to us that Spinach® has secured its position as the number one cannabis brand in Canada, with our focus on elevating the adult consumer experience playing a key role in our success," said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. "The Spinach® brand has redefined the cannabis market, creating products that enhance shared moments with friends, and we're thrilled by the overwhelming support from adult consumers. We're grateful for their loyalty and enthusiasm, as we continue to lead the industry. Our emphasis on quality, innovation, and groundbreaking product development remains steadfast, with even more innovative offerings on the horizon under the Spinach® brand."

For more information and availability, please visit: https://spinachcannabis.com and follow the brand on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/spinachwithfriends/ .

1 HiFyre Retail Analytics – National Retail Dollar Sales by Brand in Canada – August 2024.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology, and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about product launches and innovation and the consumer experience with respect thereto; entrance into new markets; growth of Cronos, its brands and its product portfolio; marketing capabilities; market share and market leadership; and Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Anna Shlimak
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
The Conversation (0)
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Hallandale Beach, Florida

New Broward County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, October 11 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Hallandale Beach, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Partners with Black Buddha Cannabis to Launch Premium Products in Arizona and Pennsylvania

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical marijuana company in the U.S., today announces a partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis a purpose-driven and women-owned medical marijuana brand. The collaboration will introduce Black Buddha Cannabis products to Trulieve dispensaries in Arizona and Pennsylvania starting in October 2024 .

Products from Black Buddha's

Black Buddha Cannabis, founded by Roz McCarthy , CEO of Soaring High Industries and Minorities for Medical Marijuana, brings a unique approach to the medical marijuana industry with a focus on wellness and healing. McCarthy, a 30+ year healthcare industry veteran and a 2018 honoree in High Times' 100 Most Influential People, launched Black Buddha Cannabis after a traumatic brain injury that transformed her life and inspired her to explore the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana.

Products from Black Buddha's "BLYSS" and "DREAM" lines of premium medical marijuana flower will be available in Trulieve stores throughout Arizona and Pennsylvania starting Friday, October 4 . Black Buddha products are curated for a blissful experience by focusing on terpene profiles and enhanced therapeutic effects that cater to a balanced lifestyle.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Black Buddha Cannabis to the vibrant markets of Arizona and Pennsylvania ," says Black Buddha Cannabis Chief Executive Officer Roz McCarthy . "Our brand is deeply rooted in wellness, and our mission is to help people feel better, whether they are part of the adult-use or medical marijuana community. We believe everyone deserves access to products that enhance their well-being, and we're thrilled to offer our carefully curated flower lines to these new markets."

Trulieve's partnership with Black Buddha Cannabis marks a significant milestone in expanding the Company's product offerings and supporting brands that align with Trulieve's commitment to wellness, innovation, and quality. This collaboration is expected to resonate with customers who seek premium medical marijuana crafted with intention and care.

"We are excited to welcome Black Buddha Cannabis to our product lineup," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "Roz's inspiring story and her brand's dedication to healing through medical marijuana align perfectly with Trulieve's mission to provide high-quality, purpose-driven products to our customers."

Arizona and Pennsylvania will serve as the target markets for the initial launch of the partnership, a collaboration that underscores Trulieve's ongoing commitment to offering high-quality and innovative products that cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

For more information on Black Buddha Cannabis, please visit BlackBuddha.co . Visit Trulieve.com to find store locations, sign up for updates and shop for products online.

About Black Buddha Cannabis
Black Buddha Cannabis establishes a new paradigm for the industry as a black-owned, environmentally conscious, wellness-focused, and social equity-driven brand. Black Buddha Cannabis' premiere lifestyle and wellness products will be found at leading dispensaries across the country through state-by-state brand partnerships with manufacturers, cultivators, and operators. Currently available in Ohio , Nevada and Massachusetts , Black Buddha Cannabis expects to have products available in New Jersey in January 2025 . To learn more about Black Buddha Cannabis please visit http://blackbuddha.co .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry-leading, vertically integrated medical marijuana company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to medical marijuana, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-partners-with-black-buddha-cannabis-to-launch-premium-products-in-arizona-and-pennsylvania-302263424.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/01/c1475.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Hudson, Florida

New Pasco County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 27 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Hudson, Florida .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Lake Worth, Florida

New Palm Beach County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, September 27 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Lake Worth, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Person touching a cannabis plant; Australia map in flag colours.

ASX Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2024

While Australia has yet to legalise all forms of cannabis, the country is a growing medical cannabis and hemp market, with many companies manufacturing, researching and exporting the plant-based product.

Medical cannabis was federally legalised in 2016, and the export of cannabis from Australia was legalised in 2018. The only state to legalise recreational use so far is the Australian Capital Territory, which did so in 2020; however, recreational cannabis is not available for purchase in the state and must be grown by the user, meaning the legislation is quite restrictive.

The country's medical cannabis market has been steadily expanding in size and scope. In fact, a 2021 survey of 1,600 medical cannabis users shows that 37 percent of respondents were using legally prescribed cannabis compared to just 2.7 percent of respondents in 2018. More recently, a 2023 survey showed that 50 percent of Australians supported legalising the right to own six personal cannabis plants, with only 31 percent of those surveyed opposing such a law.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Upcoming Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ATB Capital Markets 2024 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 18, 2024 : Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in investor meetings.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, October 8 - 9, 2024 : Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins will participate in a panel discussion on Next-Gen Cannabis Retail on October 9th at 11:00 AM , and Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey will participate in a VIP Roundtable discussion on Capital Markets and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-upcoming-event-participation-302245660.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/12/c1444.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Dynasty Gold Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Thundercloud Drilling Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of US$13.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Dynasty Gold Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Results and Provides Thundercloud Drilling Update

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

gold investing

Titan Delivers Further High-Grade Rock Chip Results Surface Sampling Assays Exceed 55% Gold, 1,000 g/t Silver Emergence of Broad Mineralised Area over Titan Prospect

lithium investing

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Gold Investing

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

×