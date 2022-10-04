Lithium Investing News

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Phillip Thomas has joined Spey as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2022.

Mr. Thomas is a highly specialised lithium brine geologist with significant experience in salt lake (salars) exploration, hydrology, estimation and production chemical engineering. He has had more than 30 years experience in the capital markets as a mining focussed investment banker with Macquarie Bank and ABN-Amro. Mr. Thomas is Non-Executive Chairman of copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX: AR1).

In 2003, Mr. Thomas and his team at Admiralty Resources explored and built a lithium carbonate extraction process and plant at Rincon Salar, Argentina, which was sold recently for US$825 million to Rio Tinto from Rincon Lithium. In 2009, as CEO of Lithea Inc., Mr. Thomas explored and produced a resource estimate for the Pozuelos Salar that was sold to Ganfeng this year for US$962 million. Ganfeng holds the concession adjacent to Spey's Candella II, both within the Incahuasi salar.

Mr. Thomas has also completed geophysics studies, drilled and explored Salinas Grandes, Pocitos, Incahuasi, Vilama and Guayatayoc salars, all located in Argentina. Mr. Thomas is also a shareholder and co-founder of Ekosolve™, a direct lithium extraction technology using solvent exchange that enables producers to extract lithium from high magnesium content brines with significantly higher recoveries and lower cost than most other technologies. Ekosolve™ Limited is currently developing a construction plan for a 20 tonne lithium carbonate mini plant in partnership with Spey Resources, who has licensed the Ekosolve TM technology.

Mr. Thomas holds a Masters of Business Marketing degree with high distinction from Monash University, a Bachelor of Science (Geology) degree and a finance qualification. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (" AusIMM ") and a Certified Mineral Valuer and past Chairman of the Australasian Institute of Mineral Valuers and Appraisers. Mr. Thomas has completed post graduate courses in geophysics and geochemistry at the University of Adelaide, and JORC code with AusIMM.

The Company also announces that Mr. Nader Vatanchi has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3, 2022, and will now assume the role of Vice President of Corporate Finance and remain as a director of the Company.

Mr. Vatanchi commented, "The Company is excited to have Phil leading the Company with his extensive experience and unique expertise in exploration, discovery and development of lithium salars in Argentina. He pioneered the development of the Ekosolve TM direct lithium extraction production technology which Spey has licensed for use on its projects. Mr. Thomas will be in Argentina this month to commence work on the Company's Candella II and Pocitos projects and we are confident that he will help to fast-track the Company towards production and cash flow".

Mr. Thomas commented, "I am delighted to join the Company as CEO and excited by the opportunities at the Company's projects. The Company's recent drilling results at Candela II at Incahuasi are encouraging, and I'm further excited with the Company's EkoSolve™ direct lithium extraction process to efficiently manage the chemistry and achieve high recoveries of lithium."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II and Pocitos II lithium brine projects, and a 20% interest in the Pocitos I lithium project, all of which are located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi
VP of Corporate Finance, Director
nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Spey ResourcesCSE:SPEYBattery Metals Investing
SPEY:CC
spey resources

Spey Resources


Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM ENERGY METAL CORPORATION

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") to acquire all of the shares of Lithium Energy Metal Corporation (" LEM "), which owns the following four (4) projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec:

  • The 454 Block Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims occur within the Archean Langelier Complex, which are the oldest rocks in the Le Grand sub-province of the regional Superior Province, and comprise foliated tonalite with hornlende-biotite magnetite.

  • The West Lac Corvette Project - consists of 10 contiguous claims (513 hectares). The claims cover Mesoarchean rocks of the Rouget Formation, derived from basalts as well as Neoarchean Marbot Formation wackes (with injections of granite), and southern margin of the Mesoarchean tonalite pluton (post de Le Moyne).

  • The Trieste Project - consists of two separate contiguous blocks totaling 50 claims and covering 2,575 hectares (618 hectares north, and 1,957 hectares south), with mylonite and amphibolite rocks of the Mesoarchean Trieste Formation that were derived from basalts.

  • Salomon Project – 100 claims in two separate continuous blocks, covering 5,155 hectares. The project includes Mesoarchean mylonites and amphibolites, as well as younger Neoarchean metamorphic wackes and arkoses.

On and subject to the conditions set forth in the Agreement, in consideration for the Acquisition, the Company will issue an aggregate of 8,900,000 common shares to the shareholders of LEM (collectively).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering "), having issued 22,141,496 units (each a "Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,874,761.80.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 until September 16, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") is at a price greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate to the date that is 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of units of the Company at a price of $0.175 per unit (the " Unit ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,750,000, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") is at a price greater than $0.70 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and will expire on the date that is thirty (30) days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of press release (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the achievement of certain development milestones and planned future activities regarding the Incahuasi Salar property and Pocitos Salar property, respectively.

Incahuasi Salar

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " Commission ") has revoked the cease trade order which was issued against the Company, effective August 12, 2022 (please see press release dated August 31, 2021), in connection with certain continuous disclosure deficiencies. The Company filed various rectifying continuous disclosure documents on August 8, 2022, which documents are available via SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Company expects that its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") on or about August 15, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Received $1.15 Million From Warrant Exercises

Brunswick Exploration Received $1.15 Million From Warrant Exercises

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the outcome of the exercise of the Company's warrants that expired on September 30, 2022.

A cumulative total of 5,735,000 warrants were exercised (at $0.20 per warrant), generating aggregate proceeds of approximately $1.15 million. After giving effect to the warrant exercises, as at October 4, 2022 the Company has 160,567,881 common shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt to Distribute Shares and Warrants of its Subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals to Shareholders

Canada Silver Cobalt to Distribute Shares and Warrants of its Subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals to Shareholders

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, - TheNewswire - October 4th, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to distribute an aggregate of approximately 11.75 million shares of its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") to the shareholders of Canada Silver Cobalt by way of dividend. Each of the shares will be accompanied by half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will give the holder the right to acquire one additional share of Coniagas at a price of $0.40 for two years. Canada Silver Cobalt will acquire the shares as consideration for the impending transfer to Coniagas of the Graal property in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Québec. The Company has filed a technical report with respect to the Graal property on SEDAR, prepared in conformity with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Company is working with Haywood Securities to secure funding to advance the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, due to the current economic and capital market volatility, it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news releases, dated January 24, 2022 and July 14, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site for its vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project "). The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant located on 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The JFSL site is also close to services, sources of reagents, and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO Project development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups near Hearst Ontario, totaling 60 claims and 26,318 hectares in an area that is highly prospective for lithium pegmatites. The company has also optioned a spodumene-bearing pegmatite adjacent to the new project (Decoy and Moskito pegmatites) that contains up to 5.15% Li 2 O in historical chip samples. The entire Hearst portfolio includes 226 claims and covers 29,805 hectares.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We are pleased to announce our first acquisition in Ontario that adds to our significant portfolio of properties in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. Ontario is also very prospective for lithium exploration and we believe the Hearst area is a fantastic location with great access to infrastructure. We have now consolidated several high-priority targets centered around known mineralized LCT pegmatites. These pegmatites are poorly exposed but open in all directions, and there is high potential for additional discoveries in our newly consolidated package. Permits for trenching and drilling programs are in the works for a winter program. We look forward to developing this project and are very excited to explore our new land package while continuing to assess new opportunities to expand our holdings across eastern Canada."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the second diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 2,951.5 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fourth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the second hole have been received and are reported below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Announces Results of Life Cycle Assessment Study for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Giyani Announces Results of Life Cycle Assessment Study for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce the results of a life cycle assessment (" LCA ") prepared by Minviro Limited (" Minviro ") based on the feasibility study for K.Hill (" FS ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×