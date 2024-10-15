Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

African Gold (ASX:A1G)

Spectacular Drilling Results from the Didievi Project 65.0m at 5.6 g/t of gold from 177m


African Gold Ltd (African Gold or the Company) (ASX: A1G)is very pleased to announce the results from the recently completed DDD049 diamond drillhole, second out of six drilled on the Blaffo Guetto prospect, on the Company’s Didievi Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire (Figure 1). The drilling program was designed to test possible extension of the gold lodes and to infill previous drilling on gold controlling structures of the prospect with a view to increasing the scale and categorisation of the existing Inferred Resource.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results from the recently completed diamond drilling program on the Didievi Project returns a spectacular, wide, high-grade intercept of:
    • 65.0m at 5.6 g/t of gold from 177m (DDD049)
  • The drillhole also included shallow intercepts of:
    • 9.0m at 1.7 g/t of gold from 23m
    • 28m at 1.1 g/t of gold from 77m
  • The deeper intercept (65.0m at 5.6 g/t of gold) has confirmed that the gold mineralisation extends outside of the existing resource envelope and remains open at depth
  • Drillhole DDD049 was drilled to test a predicted extension of the gold mineralisation using the new geological model, hosted by the shear zone and gently plunging in a south-westerly direction
  • The new drilling results will allow a positive update to the existing Didievi Project Maiden Inferred Resource of 4.93Mt for 452koz of gold at 2.9 g/t Au (1.0 g/t Au cut off)
  • Previous high-grade drilling results from the Didievi Project include:
    • 10.0m at 123.7 g/t of gold from 66m including 2m at 613.1 g/t of gold
    • 83.3m at 3.3 g/t of gold from 166.9m including 18.0m at 12 g/t of gold
    • 17.4m at 17.0 g/t of gold from 244m including 1.0m at 216.0 g/t of gold
    • 80.0m at 3.0 g/t of gold from 0m including 23.0m at 9.5 g/t of gold
    • 43.0m at 4.3 g/t of gold from 57 m including 17.0m at 9.5 g/t of gold
    • 69.0m at 2.9 g/t of gold from 31m including 37.0m at 4.9 g/t of gold
    • 37.0m at 7.7 g/t of gold from 42m including 24m at 11.0 g/t of gol

Figure 1: Long section of lode 178 showing the location of drillhole DDD049, the contours of the Mineral Resource (MRE 2024 data, ASX release dated 30 July 2024) and the interpreted south-westerly plunging high-grade shoot

The second hole of the program, DDD049, was drilled to test an extension of the gold mineralisation controlled by the north-northeast striking shear zone where high grade mineralisation gently plunging in the south�westerly direction (Figure 1).

The assay results from DDD049 have returned a spectacular, thick, high-grade gold intersection of 65.0m at 5.6 g/t of gold from 177m, confirming distribution of the gold mineralisation an additional 85m along the south�westerly plunging high-grade gold trend. The mineralisation (lode 178) remains open at depth.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from African Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Newmont and MKS PAMP Partner to Launch Mine-to-Market Traceable Gold Bar at the Largest U.S. Wholesaler

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) and MKS PAMP partner to offer consumers a traceable gold bar exclusively made with Newmont-mined gold, refined and minted by MKS PAMP in Switzerland powered by Provenance ™. The mine-to-market traceable PAMP 1oz Lady of Liberty gold bar is available at the largest U.S. wholesaler, making owning gold an accessible option for wealth building.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241014009144/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

+100g/t gold assays at Victory United Reef at Lyell

+100g/t gold assays at Victory United Reef at Lyell


Metal Hawk Limited

More High Grade Gold at Leinster South

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields.

Vertex Minerals

Vertex Minerals


Brightstar Resources

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Alto Metals Limited (ASX:AME) (Alto) refers to its proposed scheme of arrangement under which Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Brightstar) may acquire 100% of the shares in Alto (Scheme).

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Aurum Resources Limited (‘AUE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AUE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 16 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

