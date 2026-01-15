SPECIAL T. ROWE PRICE PODCAST EPISODE EXPLORES THE POWER OF FINANCIAL HISTORY WITH SIR NIALL FERGUSON

T. Rowe Price Investment Institute head Justin Thomson welcomes acclaimed historian Sir Niall Ferguson for a timely discussion on history, markets, and the forces shaping our world.

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and leader in retirement, announces a compelling new episode of "The Angle," its investment-themed podcast focused on the ideas and events influencing financial markets.

In "Financial History as Superpower: Sir Niall Ferguson on Markets, Mistakes, and Making Big Calls," Justin Thomson, head of the T. Rowe Price Investment Institute, sits down with Sir Niall, Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and renowned author of "The Ascent of Money," "Empire," and "Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe." The two explore why understanding financial history is a "superpower" for investors, how historical patterns can inform smarter investment decisions, and the importance of intellectual honesty in forecasting.

"Sir Niall's insights powerfully illustrate how a deep understanding of financial history enables investors to recognize enduring patterns, approach uncertainty by thinking in probabilities, and concentrate on the pivotal 'big calls' that truly shape markets each year," says Thomson. "His perspective also reinforces the importance of acknowledging mistakes and learning from them as a foundation for making better investment decisions. This kind of thinking nicely complements deep fundamental securities research."

Key topics covered in this special episode include:

  • The evolutionary nature of financial markets and the recurring patterns that shape investor behavior.
  • How to think rigorously about geopolitical risk and its impact on asset prices.
  • The value of learning from mistakes and the discipline of reviewing predictions.
  • The concept of "big calls" in markets—why getting major trends right matters more than smaller forecasts.
  • Insights on U.S. exceptionalism, the future of AI-driven market cycles, and the global ramifications of political change.

Reflecting on the upcoming 250th anniversary of the U.S. republic, Sir Niall shares perspectives on the political and market outlook for 2026, the potential for surprises in global affairs, and the lessons history offers for today's investors.

Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of investment-themed topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, and the challenges and opportunities facing global energy markets.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.78 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/special-t-rowe-price-podcast-episode-explores-the-power-of-financial-history-with-sir-niall-ferguson-302661976.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWFintech Investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

Tune in for fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET . Webcast available live and for replay. Key Takeaways : AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at Bank of America Conference Webcast will be available live and for... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results. Key Takeaways: AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24 AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its... Keep Reading...
John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

Tune in at 8:10 a.m. ET on May 21 for a fireside chat with AT&T's chief executive officer, where he will cover recent progress on the company's multiyear growth strategy. Key Takeaways: AT&T continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all... Keep Reading...
DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Related News

cleantech investing

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies Will Define 2026

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Base Metals Investing

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte