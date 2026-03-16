Generation Uranium: High-grade Uranium Potential in the Underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada

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March 15, 2026
Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN,OTCQB:GENR,FRA:W85) is a Canadian exploration company focused on creating value through discovery in the uranium sector. Its strategy centers on developing a best-in-class exploration program designed to rapidly test and drill high-potential targets, advancing and de-risking projects that may attract interest from larger uranium producers.
The company’s current focus is on the prolific Thelon and Angikuni basins of Nunavut, while it also evaluates potential acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin to further expand its exploration portfolio.
The Yath Project is contiguous to the Lac 50 trend and is crossed by several regional faults and basin boundaries. Past exploration work has already identified high priority targets, while historic surface sampling in the area has produced solid uranium grades from boulders, with some testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8.
Company Highlights
- Strategic Location in a Premier Uranium District: The flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut’s Thelon Basin, contiguous to ATHA Energy’s Angilak Project, which hosts the expanding historic Lac 50 deposit.
- High-Grade Discovery Potential: Historical surface sampling at the Yath Project has yielded exceptional uranium grades, including boulders testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8.
- Expert Management with Exit Experience: Led by CEO Michael Collins, the team has decades of experience in mineral exploration, a uranium focus, and a history of co-founding companies that were later acquired, such as Prime Mining and Nuclear Fuels.
- Low-Cost, Rapid Exploration Strategy: By leveraging modern geophysics and extensive historical data, the company aims for a "short road to discovery," de-risking projects quickly to maximize shareholder value.
- Bullish Market Fundamentals: Generation Uranium is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for carbon-free nuclear power, supported by a projected supply deficit and increased interest from major tech companies seeking clean energy.
This Generation Uranium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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13 March
Generation Uranium
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