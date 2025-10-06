SPECIAL T. ROWE PRICE PODCAST EPISODE EXPLORES IMPACT OF BEHAVIORAL BIAS ON INVESTMENT DECISIONS

T. Rowe Price Investment Institute head Justin Thomson decodes investing bias with best-selling author and former world poker champion, Annie Duke
T. Rowe Price a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle," an investment-themed podcast focused on timely topics shaping financial markets.
In "Beyond Luck: Behavioral Science and the Art of Decision Making with Annie Duke ," T. Rowe Price Investment Institute head Justin Thomson explores the intricate relationship between human behavioral biases and investment decisions. He discusses the heightened emotional impact of investment losses compared to gains and the common pitfalls investors face. His guest, Annie Duke , best-selling author, former world poker champion and decision science expert with a PhD in Cognitive Psychology, shares her unique insights on these topics.
"In this episode, Annie provides a compelling analysis of how our inherent biases can cloud our judgment and affect our investment strategies," said Thomson. "Her expertise in decision science offers valuable perspectives on embracing uncertainty and improving decision-making processes. This conversation is a must-listen for anyone looking to enhance their investment acumen through the lens of behavioral science."
This special episode highlights the mission of the T. Rowe Price Investment Institute to enhance the firm's investment talent development and strengthen the delivery of T. Rowe Price's proprietary investment insights to clients.
Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts . Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here .
ABOUT "THE ANGLE"
"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.
Launched in February 2024 , "The Angle" has explored a range of investment-themed topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. presidential election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, and key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs.
"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. " CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement ," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.
