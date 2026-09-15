Spanish Mountain Gold Engages Investor Relation Service Firm

Spanish Mountain Gold Engages Investor Relation Service Firm

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Spanish Mountain Gold") (TSX-V: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, it has engaged First Focus Capital Inc. ("First Focus") to provide investor relations and marketing services for the Company. First Focus, a capital markets and marketing firm based in Vancouver, B.C., will provide corporate communications, marketing and investor relation advisory services over an eight-month term beginning on September 14, 2026 and ending on May 14, 2027. As consideration for such services, the Company will pay First Focus a total fee of $40,000, which will be paid in monthly installments of $5,000. The Company will pay such fees from its working capital. First Focus is at arm's length from the Company and, as of the date hereof, do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold project towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On May 1, 2026, the Company received the first instalment of US$22.5 million in connection with the sale of a 1.5% NSR to Wheaton Precious Metals for US$55 million (see news release from May 1, 2026). In Q2 2026, the Company initiated a feasibility study on the Project, which is fully funded and will position the Company to make a construction decision in 2028. The Company is seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities, which the Company terms "The Relentless Pursuit of Better Gold". Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com .

On Behalf of the Board,

"Peter Mah"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements and information.

For more information, contact:
Peter Mah, CEO
(604) 601-3651
info@spanishmountaingold.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

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