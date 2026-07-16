S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches ETF Intelligence

New solution integrates exclusive datasets and analytics to deliver insights across 15,000+ global ETFs

S&P Global Market Intelligence has launched ETF Intelligence, a new analytics service that combines proprietary data and market insights to deliver a deeper understanding of the global ETF universe, including sectors, flows, investment themes, growth patterns and broader market dynamics.

U.S. options-based ETF assets surged from less than $5 billion in 2019 to $245 billion in 2025, according to analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As investor demand continues to drive innovation across the ETF ecosystem, market participants require greater transparency into portfolio exposures, liquidity, valuation and risk. 

ETF Intelligence addresses this need through comprehensive coverage of the global ETF universe, delivering more than 150 daily metrics across flows, performance, liquidity, volatility, benchmark comparisons and portfolio composition analytics. The new offering is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's broader portfolio of cross-platform, multi-asset-class data and managed services solutions, reflecting the organization's focus on bringing together related capabilities within specific asset classes to better support customer workflows.

"As the ecosystem scales in both size and complexity, the ability to understand underlying exposures, liquidity and risk with greater precision is paramount," said Paul Wilson, Head of Data, Pricing, Valuations & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Our aim in developing ETF Intelligence is to help clients better understand the forces shaping ETFs and to support more informed decision-making in a rapidly evolving market."

Key features of ETF Intelligence include:

  • Proprietary data and analytics integration: Combines ETF analytics with proprietary S&P Global datasets to generate multi-dimensional insights and support custom signal development across asset classes
  • Industry and trend intelligence: Supports sector and thematic analysis, including flows, growth patterns and broader market dynamics
  • Comprehensive, timely data foundation: Contains over a decade of historical data alongside daily refreshed analytics to support both trend analysis and real-time decision-making
  • Global coverage with flexible application: Covers more than 15,000 ETFs across major markets and supports workflows spanning research, quantitative modeling, risk management and product development

ETF Intelligence is designed to support a broad range of market participants, including index providers, ETF issuers, hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, quantitative traders and research professionals.

For more information about ETF Intelligence, click here.

ETF Intelligence is solely a product of S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is not a product of, or a collaboration with, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Media Contact:

Hannah Brook
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+44 (0)7483 439812
hannah.brook@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligence-launches-etf-intelligence-302827449.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

s&p global SPGI NYSE:SPGI fintech investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Signs Letter of Intent with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

Purecore Signs Letter of Intent with Skyharbour to Option the Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Related News

energy investing

Skyharbour Signs Letter of Intent with Purecore to Option its Yurchison Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin

energy investing

Purecore Signs Letter of Intent with Skyharbour to Option the Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

base metals investing

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

precious metals investing

Graycliff Closes First Tranche of LIFE Financing

base metals investing

Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

precious metals investing

TomaGold Confirms Lateral Continuity of the Berrigan Deep Zone Over More Than 250 Metres with Extension Hole TOM-25-009EXT