S&P Global brings Credit Ratings to the S&P Global AI Data Portal

Credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings are now accessible through the S&P Global AI Data Portal for credit risk, portfolio monitoring and counterparty assessment workflows.
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that RatingsXpress credit data from S&P Global Ratings is now available through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, a solution that enables customers to seamlessly access verifiable data via any MCP-enabled AI application. The addition brings one of the industry's most widely used sources of credit intelligence into S&P Global's trusted AI data delivery ecosystem, enabling customers to build AI-powered workflows grounded in high-quality, trusted S&P Global data.
RatingsXpress, from S&P Global Market Intelligence, delivers nearly 1 million issuer and security-level credit ratings, along with outlooks, CreditWatch status and ratings actions from S&P Global Ratings. With today's announcement, that dataset is accessible through the S&P Global AI Data Portal's Deterministic Retrieval method, which provides API-driven access through direct, structured queries for focused workflows where users know the specific data they need.
The addition builds on S&P Global's recent launch of the S&P Global AI Data Portal's Adaptive Retrieval, which will support RatingsXpress data in the coming weeks. Adaptive Retrieval is designed for more complex, open-ended workflows, enabling AI agents and large language models (LLMs) to retrieve and assemble information across multiple S&P Global datasets using natural language queries. Once available, customers will be able to use Deterministic Retrieval, Adaptive Retrieval or both, allowing them to access RatingsXpress data in the way that best fits their workflow. This can reduce the time spent finding, validating and applying ratings information.
"Credit teams are under pressure to assess risk faster and monitor growing portfolios across sectors and markets," said Whit McGraw, Head of Platforms at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "By bringing RatingsXpress credit data into the S&P Global AI Data Portal, they can quickly move from question to answer, with every response grounded in verifiable intelligence from S&P Global Ratings."
Key capabilities:
- Natural language querying via major LLMs, including GPT, Gemini and Claude
- Access through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, with Deterministic Retrieval for focused, structured queries available now and Adaptive Retrieval for complex, multi-dataset workflows expected in the coming weeks
- Supports credit risk analysis, investment analysis, portfolio monitoring, counterparty assessment, ratings surveillance and due diligence
- Available data: issuer and issue-level ratings, outlooks, CreditWatch status and ratings actions
Today's news advances S&P Global Market Intelligence's recently announced operating model, which pairs the division's unmatched breadth and depth of data and deep domain expertise with more integrated AI-powered tools, workflows and experiences. S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Global Ratings are separately managed divisions of S&P Global.
To learn more about the S&P Global AI Data Portal, please visit here.
Media Contacts:
Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com
Amanda Oey
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 212-438-1904
amanda.oey@spglobal.com
press.mi@spglobal.com
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.
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SOURCE S&P Global