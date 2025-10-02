S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Leadership Succession

- Catherine Clay Appointed CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices
- Dan Draper to step down and will remain as a Special Advisor for a period of time after November 1, 2025
- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, has appointed Catherine Clay as CEO, effective November 1, 2025 . She will replace Dan Draper who will remain as a Special Advisor for a period of time after November 1 2025. Ms. Clay will also replace Mr. Draper on the S&P Dow Jones Indices Board.
Ms. Clay will report to Martina Cheung , President and CEO of S&P Global, and serve on the Company's Executive Leadership Team. She will be based at S&P Global's headquarters in New York .
Ms. Clay joins from Cboe Global Markets where she was Executive Vice President and Global Head of Derivatives, leading the Exchange's global options and futures businesses as well as its Data Vantage business across the U.S., Europe , Asia-Pacific and the Middle East . She brings a wealth of experience across derivatives markets, digital assets, data analytics and financial technology to S&P DJI.
"We are excited to welcome Catherine to S&P Dow Jones Indices, where she will lead our index business, recognized globally as the leading provider of financial market benchmarks, data, and research," said Martina Cheung , President & CEO, S&P Global. "Her forward-thinking mindset, customer-centric approach and extensive leadership experience are vital for S&P DJI's future."
"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at S&P Dow Jones Indices and excited to lead a team that is at the forefront of building trusted benchmarks for every investor. I look forward to building on the strong legacy of the world's leading index provider," said Ms. Clay .
"Dan has steered S&P DJI for more than five years, with a strategic approach that spanned continents and asset classes, positioning the business for continued success under Catherine's experienced leadership. I am grateful for Dan's contributions to S&P DJI's growth. As Dan moves on to new opportunities, we wish him all the best," added Ms. Cheung.
During Mr. Draper's tenure at the helm of S&P Dow Jones Indices, he accelerated strategic initiatives to drive growth and was part of an acquisition to expand the business' ability to offer innovative, high-quality benchmarks and data solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the wealth management industry.
"I have every confidence in the future of our company under the leadership of Catherine. Her fresh insights and unique strengths will propel S&P DJI to new heights," said Mr. Draper .
Media Contact:
Silke McGuinness
S&P Dow Jones Indices
(+1) 415 205 8414
silke.mcguinness@spglobal.com
About Catherine Clay
Prior to this role, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Digital and Data Solutions, leading Cboe's efforts to align the company's digital assets, data & analytics product suite and market data services.
Before joining Cboe, Ms. Clay was the CEO of LiveVol, a pioneering derivatives and analytics company that was acquired by Cboe in 2015.
About S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/ .
