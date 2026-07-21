S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital Launch New Index for Digital Assets

The S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index brings credibility and structure to digital asset indexing by focusing on quality and real utility

S&P Dow Jones Indices, the world's leading index provider, and Pantera Capital, a leading digital asset-native investment firm, have launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, designed to serve as a benchmark for institutional investors who want to allocate to digital assets in a more disciplined and structured way.

Unlike many existing crypto indexes that focus on price momentum or popular tokens (including meme coins or Bitcoin), this new index uses a rules-based approach similar to what's used in traditional finance benchmarks. It only includes tokens and companies that show real-world use and generate actual revenue. The goal is to highlight digital assets with strong fundamentals—those that are actually being used and have economic value—rather than those that are just speculative or trending.

The index helps global investors move beyond name recognition and single-asset indices, offering a more disciplined and transparent way to measure investments in the blockchain and digital asset space. It's also designed to be used as a reference for new investment products or for managers who actively pick digital assets.

"S&P Dow Jones Indices helps investors cut through market noise with benchmarks you can trust. With the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, we bring that same discipline to digital assets, using a fundamentals-driven, economics-based framework built for diversified portfolios. In collaboration with Pantera and powered by Artemis data, we apply the same standards in trusted benchmarks like the S&P 500 to help investors focus on fundamentals in one of today's most fast-moving asset classes," said Cathy Clay, CEO at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The launch signals a new phase for digital assets: growing market maturity. Blockchain use cases are proving broader value, regulation is becoming clearer in major markets, and institutional involvement is getting easier. However, many existing products don't reflect the complexity of the asset class or separate potentially speculative exposure from real blockchain-driven activity.

"We're thrilled to bring Pantera's digital asset expertise to this collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices. Pantera has spent years building digital asset-native research and governance designed for institutional outcomes. For global investors, the biggest friction point in crypto hasn't changed; it's knowing how to allocate. We believe we're at a pivotal moment for digital assets, and that's why we worked with S&P Dow Jones Indices to build an index designed to identify which digital assets and infrastructure truly matter," said Dan Morehead, Pantera Founder and Managing Partner.

To learn more about the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, visit here.

To learn more about the S&P Pantera Digital Index methodology visit here.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES 

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.  
 

ABOUT PANTERA CAPITAL 

Pantera Capital is the first institutional investment firm focused exclusively on bitcoin, other digital currencies, and companies in the blockchain tech ecosystem. Pantera launched the first cryptocurrency fund in the United States when bitcoin was at $65 /BTC in 2013. The firm subsequently launched the first exclusively-blockchain venture fund. In 2017, Pantera was the first firm to offer an early-stage token fund. Pantera Bitcoin Fund has returned 114,841% in twelve years and has returned billions to its investors. Pantera manages over $3 billion across three strategies – passive, hedge, and venture – exclusively focused on bitcoin, other digital currencies, and companies in the blockchain tech ecosystem. For more information, visit: https://panteracapital.com/

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 

Silke McGuinness 
Global Head of Communications, S&P DJI  
(+1) 415-205-8414
silke.mcguinness@spglobal.com  

Lemuel Brewster
Americas Communications, S&P DJI
(+1) 917-805-1089
lemuel.brewster@spglobal.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-dow-jones-indices-and-pantera-capital-launch-new-index-for-digital-assets-302831133.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

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