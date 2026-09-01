S&P Dow Jones Indices and Kaiko Introduce S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices

New co-branded suite brings both companies' crypto index offerings onto a single platform

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider and Kaiko, the global independent leader in digital asset market data, indices, and data infrastructure, today announced the combined digital asset index offerings under a single co-branded suite: S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices.

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With this release, Kaiko's digital asset reference rates and multi-asset indices, together with S&P DJI's existing crypto indices, will be rebranded under the S&P Kaiko name. The suite is powered by Kaiko's crypto-native data infrastructure and market expertise, with S&P DJI providing global licensing, distribution and benchmark administration.

With institutional participation in digital assets growing, asset managers, ETF issuers, exchanges and structured product providers increasingly require benchmarks that combine robust data, transparent methodologies, trusted governance and global distribution. The S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices are designed to meet that demand by pairing S&P DJI's institutional benchmark expertise with Kaiko's 24/7 digital asset data platform and exchange connectivity.

"Together, S&P DJI and Kaiko are raising the standard for digital asset benchmarks. As the asset class matures, institutional investors need indices defined by transparency, rigor and market relevance. This suite combines the trusted S&P brand with Kaiko's crypto-native data infrastructure and market expertise, purpose-built for global, 24/7 digital asset markets," said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices suite will operate on a single platform built on Kaiko's technology stack, with S&P DJI's benchmark administration, licensing and distribution infrastructure integrated into its commercial operations. S&P DJI brings decades of index governance experience, global licensing capabilities and benchmark administrator status under the EU Benchmarks Regulation, aligned with the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks. Kaiko will provide data sourcing and calculation through its crypto market expertise, connectivity to 150+ exchanges and round-the-clock infrastructure, as well as index methodology support.

At launch, the S&P Kaiko suite covers over 4000 rates and indices across the digital asset class. Existing financial products benchmarked to Kaiko reference rates and multi-asset indices - including exchange-traded products, futures, options and structured products - will be able to leverage the new S&P Kaiko brand.

"S&P DJI and Kaiko bring what digital asset markets have been missing: a globally trusted benchmark brand paired with crypto-native infrastructure built for 24/7 markets. S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices gives institutions the credibility, distribution and data precision they need to participate in this asset class with confidence," said Ambre Soubiran, CEO at Kaiko

To learn more about the S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices visit here.

For additional information about Kaiko's data infrastructure, indices, and pricing solutions, visit kaiko.com. Kaiko Indices, S.A., as a legal entity, will retain its existing brand and BMR registration.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES 

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT KAIKO

Kaiko provides regulated data services for onchain finance. Founded in 2014, the company delivers institutional-grade digital asset market data, analytics, indices, and data infrastructure for tokenized and traditional markets. Its clients include banks, asset managers, exchanges, and leading financial institutions worldwide. Kaiko's data and infrastructure support trading, valuation, risk management, tokenized assets, and onchain applications, connecting traditional and blockchain-based markets. For more information, visit: kaiko.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 

Silke McGuinness 
Global Head of Communications, S&P DJI
(+1) 415-205-8414
silke.mcguinness@spglobal.com

Victoria Calmon
Kaiko
Editorial & Communications Manager
press@kaiko.com

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SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

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