Southern Energy Corp. a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 125,000 new common shares in the Company to satisfy an exercise of warrants over Common Shares at an exercise price of CAD0.32 per Common Share. In addition, the Company has issued 1,250 new Common Shares to satisfy the Convertible Debenture conversion rights at a price of CAD0.80 per Common ...

SOU:CA