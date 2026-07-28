Southern Cross Gold Drills 481 Metres of Mineralization Linking Christina to Golden Dyke in Westernmost Hole Including 0.8 Metres @ 141.0 g/t Gold

Southern Cross Gold Drills 481 Metres of Mineralization Linking Christina to Golden Dyke in Westernmost Hole Including 0.8 Metres @ 141.0 g/t Gold

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3F) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from five drill holes at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, comprising the westernmost sequence of holes reported from the main prospect area to date, close to 300 m west of any previous drilling (Figures 1 to 5). Three definition holes tested the upper portion of the Christina prospect and two deep control holes defined the down-dip architecture through Golden Dyke and Rising Sun.

SDDSC235 is the westernmost hole released from Christina. The hole remained within prospective dyke and altered sediment for a cumulative 800 m of its 1,405.7 m length, including a zone of mineralization from 282.1 m that returned 481 m @ 0.9 g/t Au (uncut), carrying Christina through into the Golden Dyke corridor before defining the prospective corridor within Rising Sun 1,010 m below surface. The hole returned seven individual assays above 50 g/t Au, up to 496.0 g/t Au, demonstrating that Christina hosts the same scale of mineralized system as Golden Dyke and Rising Sun.

Best results include a broad intercept of 8.3 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 708.7 m and a high-grade interval of 0.8 m @ 141.0 g/t AuEq (141.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.9 m, both in SDDSC235. All three definition holes from the new western pad intersected gold within 15 m to 60 m of surface, defining up to three previously unidentified shallow vein sets, including 2.6 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq from 40.0 m in SDDSC220. Across the five holes, eight individual Au assays exceeded 50 g/t Au and four individual Sb assays exceeded 10% Sb, up to 39.50% Sb over 0.10 m from 91.79 m in SDDSC235. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 40% to 90% of the sampled thickness for all reported holes.

Four High Level Takeaways:

  1. Westernmost step-out. SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 were drilled from a new pad approximately 300 m west of any previously released collar, and all three returned mineralization, confirming the system continues into previously untested ground with shallow gold intersected within 15 m to 60 m of surface.

  2. SDDSC235 links Christina and Golden Dyke in a single hole. The westernmost and deepest hole reported from Christina to date intersected 15 vein sets, including 481 m @ 0.9 g/t Au (uncut) and a high-grade hit of 0.8 m @ 141.0 g/t Au from 568.9 m, before defining the prospective corridor within Rising Sun 1,010 m below surface. Christina is now demonstrated to host the same mineralized system as Golden Dyke and Rising Sun.

  3. High-grade inventory keeps growing as drilling steps out. Five new composite intersections above 100 g/t Au lift the project total to 93, from 88, reinforcing the consistency of high-grade mineralization across an expanding footprint. All intersections form Christina are located outside the March 2025 exploration target.

  4. Shallow antimony grades confirm epizonal zonation at Christina. SDDSC235 returned 39.5% Sb over 0.1 m from 91.8 m and SDDSC220 returned 12.4% Sb over 0.2 m from 205.4 m, extending the critical mineral endowment west.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "SDDSC235 is one of the most important holes we have drilled at Sunday Creek. The westernmost hole reported from Christina, it stayed in near-continuous mineralization for 481 m @ 0.9 g/t gold (uncut), delivered individual assays up to 496 g/t gold below the entire Christina prospect.

"This hole shows Christina can deliver at the same scale and grade as Golden Dyke and Rising Sun, and it does so in ground we have only just begun to test. Around it, every definition hole from the new western pad hit gold within 15 to 60 m of surface, close to 300 m west of any previous drilling, while our control holes locked in the architecture that will guide the next phase of definition drilling.

"With eleven rigs turning, 68 holes at the lab and our 200,000 m program running through to Q1 2027, Sunday Creek continues to grow in scale and confidence with every set of results."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

  • SDDSC235 - the deepest west to east hole released to date from the Christina prospect, extending through Golden Dyke into the Rising Sun corridor at depth. The hole returned 481 m @ 0.92 g/t AuEq (uncut) (0.87 g/t Au, 0.02% Sb) from 282.1 m, with seven individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au and one exceeding 35% Sb.

    • 1.6 m @ 21.4 g/t AuEq (21.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 246.5 m, 

      • including 0.2 m @ 156.5 g/t AuEq (156.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 246.5 m

    • 0.8 m @ 141.0 g/t AuEq (141.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.9 m

    • 8.3 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 708.7 m (Golden Dyke), 

      • including 0.4 m @ 43.2 g/t AuEq (43.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 716.7 m

    • 1.8 m @ 37.2 g/t AuEq (37.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 729.5 m (Golden Dyke), 

      • including 0.2 m @ 337.0 g/t AuEq (337.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 731.1 m

    • Individual assays included 496 g/t Au, 337 g/t Au, 192.0 g/t Au, 156 g/t Au, 71.5 g/t Au, 51.4 g/t Au, 51.1 g/t Au, and 2.9 g/t Au and 39.5% Sb.

  • SDDSC220 - the first hole drilled from a new western drill pad, confirming shallow high-grade mineralization in previously untested westernmost ground, with one individual assay exceeding 10% Sb.

    • 2.6 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 40.0 m, including 1.3 m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq (13.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 40.0 m

    • 0.7 m @ 23.5 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 4.0% Sb) from 205.2 m, including 0.2 m @ 72.4 g/t AuEq (42.8 g/t Au, 12.4% Sb) from 205.4 m

    • Individual assays included 42.8 g/t Au & 12.40% Sb.

  • SDDSC232 - followed up high-grade results from SDDSC137W2, intersecting shallow Christina mineralization before the hole deviated off target and concluded at 516.5 m, short of the planned Golden Dyke intercept, with one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au.

    • 1.3 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 81.4 m

    • 0.1 m @ 172.2 g/t AuEq (172.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 286.1 m

  • SDDSC207 - drilled as a control hole sub-perpendicular to the main dyke trend, intersecting the main Christina vein set at depth and confirming high-grade gold mineralization in a hole designed only to test structural position. 

    • 0.2 m @ 41.7 g/t AuEq (41.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 490.2 m

    • 2.5 m @ 2.7 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 501.5 m

  • SDDSC213 - drilled as a deep control hole, confirming a 260 m vertical step-down in the dyke position between 660 m and 740 m below surface, informing the architecture for the subsequent phase of definition drilling.

  • Project Totals to Date 

    • 273 drill holes for 130.6 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020

    • 93 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut 

    • 110 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut 

    • 68 holes pending results currently being processed and analysed, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational on the project

    • 200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027 

Drill Hole Discussion

Five drill holes are reported here from the Christina prospect. SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 were drilled in a west-to-east orientation to optimise intersection angles across the vein architecture, while SDDSC207 and SDDSC213 were drilled sub-perpendicular to the dyke trend as control holes, designed to establish the down-dip architecture of the Christina prospect ahead of the follow-up definition holes along the prospective mineralized corridor. Together, these holes were designed to expand exploration opportunities across the Christina prospect, extending from surface through the Golden Dyke corridor and, in the case of SDDSC235, into Rising Sun at depth.

The five holes comprise three west-to-east definition holes and two deep control holes drilled to confirm the down-dip architecture of Christina ahead of a significant westernmost step-out of known mineralization. SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 returned shallow high-grade intersections, delivering the first confirmed mineralization across the westernmost, previously untested parts of the prospect, and confirmed that mineralization continues from surface through the Golden Dyke corridor and, in SDDSC235, into the Rising Sun corridor at depth.

Eight (8) individual Au assays greater than 50 g/t Au and four (4) individual Sb assays greater than 10% Sb were intersected amongst the five holes reported, reinforcing the continued high-grade growth in upper Christina as exploration continues to define the boundaries of the mineralization.

These collars are the westernmost sequence of holes released drilling into the main prospect area of Sunday Creek to date, representing close to 300 m western step-out from previously released collar positions.

New shallow mineralization, not previously identified within this sequence of drilling, was intersected in SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235, successfully defining up to three new shallow vein sets within 15 m to 60 m of the surface.

SDDSC207

SDDSC207 was drilled as a control hole, sub-perpendicular to the main dyke trend, and successfully intersected close to 40 m downhole width of prospective terrain (Dyke and altered sediments) 350 m below the surface (estimated true width 21 m). Selected composite intervals from this hole, which skimmed the main vein set, demonstrate the prevalence of high-grade gold intersections in the Christina prospect.

Selected composite highlights include:

  • 0.2 m @ 41.7 g/t AuEq (41.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 490.2 m

  • 2.5 m @ 2.7 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 501.5 m

SDDSC213

SDDSC213 was also drilled as a control hole, intersecting 108 m of downhole prospective terrain (estimated true width 42 m). This is of particular importance in defining the position of the dyke structure at depth, where a 260 m vertical step down in the dyke position was identified between 660 m and 740 m below the surface, in an area of very little previous drilling, adjacent to the eastern boundary between the Christina and Golden Dyke prospects. This confirmed the dyke architecture required to inform the subsequent phase of definition drilling.

SDDSC220

SDDSC220 is the shallowest of the three definition holes included in this release and the first hole to be drilled from this western drill pad location, providing the first confirmation of mineralization in the upper westernmost parts of the Christina prospect.

SDDSC220 returned one individual assay exceeding 10% antimony:

  • 12.40% Sb & 42.8 g/t Au over 0.20 m from 205.39 m

Selected composite highlights include:

    • 2.6 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 40.0 m, including:
      • 1.3 m @ 13.1 g/t AuEq (13.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 40.0 m
    • 0.7 m @ 23.5 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 4.0% Sb) from 205.2 m, including
      • 0.2 m @ 72.4 g/t AuEq (42.8 g/t Au, 12.4% Sb) from 205.4 m
    • 3.6 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 244.1 m, including:
      • 1.0 m @ 16.1 g/t AuEq (15.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 244.1 m

SDDSC232

SDDSC232 was designed to follow up high-grade results from SDDSC137W2 (refer to ASX announcement titled 'SXG Drills 1.7 m @ 250.8 g/t Au, 260 m stepout at Christina' dated 28 October 2024) and extend testing toward the Golden Dyke corridor at depth. Deviation in the lower part of the hole caused it to track away from the target corridor, and drilling concluded at 516.5 m, short of the planned 1,000 m, prior to reaching Golden Dyke.

SDDSC232 intersected one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:

  • 172.0 g/t Au & 0.07% Sb over 0.13 m from 286.06 m

The selected composite results from SDDSC232 relate solely to the Christina prospect, as drilling concluded before testing the Golden Dyke corridor:

  • 1.3 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 81.4 m

  • 4.3 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 121.6 m

  • 0.1 m @ 172.2 g/t AuEq (172.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 286.1 m

SDDSC235

SDDSC235 is a milestone hole for Sunday Creek: the westernmost and deepest hole released from the Christina prospect to date. SDDSC235 was collared within the Christina prospect, drilled through Golden Dyke intersecting 15 vein sets in these prospects and continued on to define the position of the prospective corridor within Rising Sun, 1,010 m below the surface. The hole remained within the prospective dyke and altered sediment package for a cumulative 800 m of its 1,405.7 m length, including a single 481 m zone of near-continuous mineralized prospective terrain from 282.1 m to 763 m which returned 0.87 g/t Au and 0.02% Sb (0.92 g/t AuEq) (uncut). This continuity of mineralization demonstrates that Christina hosts the same scale of mineralized system as Golden Dyke and Rising Sun. The success of SDDSC235 can be attributed to understanding the architecture of the prospective terrain, defined by drilling SDDSC207 and SDDSC213, and previously released deep control hole SDDSC194W1 (refer to ASX announcement 'Southern Cross Gold drills deepest hole, Gold hit 460m below Golden Dyke' dated 9 April 2026).

SDDSC235 intersected seven individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au, highlighting the high-grade nature of the mineralization encountered along the hole:

  • 156.0 g/t Au & 0.19% Sb over 0.21 m from 246.50 m

  • 192.0 g/t Au & 0.00% Sb over 0.29 m from 552.49 m

  • 496.0 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.20 m from 569.32 m

  • 71.5 g/t Au & 0.00% Sb over 0.16 m from 569.52 m

  • 51.4 g/t Au & 0.02% Sb over 0.10 m from 684.81 m

  • 51.1 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.20 m from 714.80 m

  • 337.0 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.20 m from 731.10 m

SDDSC235 returned one individual assay exceeding 35% antimony, again highlighting the high antimony presence in the shallow part of the system:

  • 39.50% Sb & 2.9 g/t Au over 0.10 m from 91.79 m

Selected composite highlights from Christina include:

  • 4.7 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 90.4 m

    • 2.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 108.8 m, including

      • 0.9 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 4.5% Sb) from 110.8 m

    • 1.6 m @ 21.4 g/t AuEq (21.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 246.5 m, including:

      • 0.2 m @ 156.5 g/t AuEq (156.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 246.5 m

  • 2.8 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 286.2 m

  • 2.1 m @ 28.2 g/t AuEq (28.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 550.7 m, including

    • 0.3 m @ 192.0 g/t AuEq (192.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 552.5 m

  • 0.8 m @ 141.0 g/t AuEq (141.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 568.9 m

With selected composite highlights extending into the Golden Dyke corridor:

  • 0.4 m @ 36.3 g/t AuEq (36.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 604.8 m

    • 8.3 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 708.7 m, including

      • 0.4 m @ 43.2 g/t AuEq (43.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 716.7 m

    • 1.8 m @ 37.2 g/t AuEq (37.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 729.5 m, including

      • 0.2 m @ 337.0 g/t AuEq (337.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 731.1 m

Pending Results and Update

Eleven drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project. Results are pending from 68 holes currently being processed and analyzed including eleven holes that are actively being drilled and three abandoned holes (Figure 2). The Company's 200,000 m drill program continues through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 273 drill holes for 130,610.13 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,972.92m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,382.74 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with seventeen (17) additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of ninety-three (93) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and seventy-nine (79) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred and ten (110) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 124 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 40% to 90% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX:S XGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 93 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 136.2 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Mariana Bermudez – Corporate Secretary

mb@southerncrossgold.com or +1 604 685 9316

Executive Office

1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada

Nicholas Mead – Corporate Development

info@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 415 153 122

Justin Mouchacca, Assistant Company Secretary,

jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321

Subsidiary Office

Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes. 

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Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

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Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. 

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Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas. The main regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

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Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

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Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release
Hole ID Depth
(m)		 Prospect East 
GDA94 Z55		 North 
GDA94 Z55		 Elevation
(m)		 Dip Azimuth 
GDA94 Z55
SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7
SDDSC213 941.44 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6
SDDSC220 716.7 Christina 329779.1 5867552.6 286.59 -26.5 70.5
SDDSC232 516.5 Christina 329777.6 5867552.2 286.76 -34.1 65.7
SDDSC235 1405.7 Christina 329776.6 5867552 286.8 -44.7 63.2

 

 Currently being processed and analyzed
Hole ID Depth
(m)		 Prospect East 
GDA94 Z55		 North 
GDA94 Z55		 Elevation
(m) 		Dip Azimuth 
GDA94 Z55
SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3
SDDSC205 1211.4 Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8
SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4
SDDSC218 796.99 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5
SDDSC221 926.54 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 285.3
SDDSC222 792.29 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7
SDDSC222W1 1065.5 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7
SDDSC223 435.25 Apollo East 331483 5867839.8 335.72 -33.9 262.2
SDDSC225 992.82 Christina 330754.5 5867733 306.93 -52.9 284.8
SDDSC226 826.1 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5
SDDSC226A In Progress
plan 1900 m		 Rising Sun 331278.1 5867112.6 289.16 -56.8 330.4
SDDSC226W1 603.9 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5
SDDSC227 412 Apollo East 331483.8 5867840.3 335.83 -36.6 266.5
SDDSC229 541.8 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -48.5 266.9
SDDSC230 1129.3 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77
SDDSC230W1 861.8 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77
SDDSC231 1196.4 Rising Sun 330339.6 5867858.6 277 -70.3 71.1
SDDSC234 449 Apollo East 331484.5 5867840.3 335.75 -46.1 266.1
SDDSC236 650.1 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -49.4 263.6
SDDSC237 359 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 245.7
SDDSC237W1 510.47 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 299.7
SDDSC238 In Progress
plan 750 m		 Christina 329780.9 5867551.9 286.5 -32 69.2
SDDSC239 915.63 Golden Dyke 330753.1 5867731.5 306.9 -31 270.2
SDDSC240 In Progress
plan 1250 m		 Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.24 -58.7 73.9
SDDSC241 418.6 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867879.7 299.8 -39.1 243.5
SDDSC242A 370.67 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -45.7 255.1
SDDSC242AW1 601.73 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 0 0
SDDSC243 1038 Apollo 331615.8 5867951.1 346.99 -59.5 269
SDDSC245 548.8 Regional 331533.7 5867845.3 341.2 -40.7 156.1
SDDSC246 760.2 Golden Dyke 330753.7 5867731.8 306.73 -39.5 274.6
SDDSC247 193.6 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.6 295.73 -32.3 248.5
SDDSC248 572.5 Apollo 331291.3 5867825.7 316.38 -40.9 269.8
SDDSC249 191.09 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.6 295.74 -36.7 245.9
SDDSC250 199.81 Rising Sun 330772.4 5867889.9 295.7 -36.9 252.3
SDDSC251 120.4 Apollo 331532.6 5867847.5 340.85 -31.9 270.4
SDDSC251A 306.7 Apollo 331532.8 5867847.9 340.89 -31.7 273.7
SDDSC252 200 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.9 295.68 -40 249.9
SDDSC253 349.4 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8
SDDSC253W1 1042.7 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8
SDDSC255 540 Golden Dyke 330773 5867890 295.56 -41.4 251.2
SDDSC256 445.5 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.4 295.71 -31 245.3
SDDSC257 304.74 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43 263.8
SDDSC257W1 634.5 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43 263.8
SDDSC258 In Progress
plan 1000 m		 Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.73 -32.5 265
SDDSC259 830 Golden Dyke 330754 5867731.7 306.66 -43.6 274
SDDSC259W1 In Progress
plan 1000 m		 Golden Dyke 330754 5867731.7 306.66 -43.6 274
SDDSC260 In Progress
plan 1230 m		 Rising Sun 330339.6 5867859.2 276.89 -69.6 64.3
SDDSC261 In Progress
plan 1015 m		 Apollo 331615 5867950.8 346.91 -45.5 266.3
SDDSC262 In Progress
plan 1150 m		 Apollo 331596 5867937 345 -55.5 266.5
SDDSC264 In Progress
plan 710 m		 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -50.8 267.8

 

Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed
Hole ID Depth
(m)		 Prospect East 
GDA94 Z55		 North 
GDA94 Z55		 Elevation
(m)		 Dip Azimuth 
GDA94 Z55 
SDDTS009 506 Tonstall 336984.3 5870557.1 524.7 -28.3 285
SDDTS008 511.37 Tonstall 336992.9 5870558.4 524 -35 29
SDDTS010 535.79 Tonstall 336993.7 5870557.9 524.1 -37 44.4
SDDTS011 401.32 Tonstall 336992.1 5870557.3 524.1 -43 18
SDDCN002 259.88 Consols 336041 5870691 484 -37 241
SDDLV005A 419.1 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555.4 -31 206
SDDLV006 752.8 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555.4 -47 152
SDDCN003 323.06 Consols 336043.51 5870690.2 484.11933 -36 130
SDDCN005A 280 Consols 336041 5870691 484 0 0
SDDCN004 271.3 Consols 336041 5870691 484 -49 258
SDDLV007 395.1 Leviathan 334580 5870167 554.8 -29 110
SDDCN006 180 Consols 336043 5870690.2 484.1 -78 180
SDDLV008 In Progress
plan 350 m		 Leviathan 334101.2 5870007.2 544.1 -60 99
SDDTS012 In Progress
plan 700 m		 Tonstall 336992 5870558 524 -48.5 8.2
SDDCN007 152.4 Consols 336043 5870690.2 484.1 -50 115

 

Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed
Hole ID Depth
(m)		 Prospect East 
GDA94 Z55		 North 
GDA94 Z55		 Elevation
(m)		 Dip Azimuth 
GDA94 Z55
SDDSC242 20.65 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -45.7 255.1
SDDLV005 32.4 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555 -33 206
SDDCN005 34.7 Consols 336041 5870691 484 0 0

 

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t
SDDSC207 476.9 479.5 2.6 1.2 0.1 1.5
SDDSC207 487.4 487.9 0.5 5.4 1.2 8.3
SDDSC207 490.2 490.3 0.2 41.6 0.0 41.7
SDDSC207 501.5 504.0 2.5 1.3 0.6 2.7
SDDSC207 513.6 513.7 0.2 0.7 9.9 24.3
SDDSC220 40.0 42.6 2.6 7.5 0.0 7.5
Including 40.0 41.3 1.3 13.1 0.0 13.1
SDDSC220 71.0 72.8 1.8 1.8 0.0 1.9
SDDSC220 77.3 78.3 1.0 5.2 0.0 5.3
SDDSC220 100.5 103.7 3.2 2.0 0.5 3.3
Including 102.1 102.3 0.2 16.0 3.1 23.4
SDDSC220 199.2 201.4 2.2 2.2 0.6 3.6
SDDSC220 205.2 205.9 0.7 13.9 4.0 23.5
Including 205.4 205.6 0.2 42.8 12.4 72.4
SDDSC220 244.1 247.8 3.6 5.4 0.4 6.2
Including 244.1 245.1 1.0 15.9 0.1 16.1
SDDSC220 480.2 482.4 2.3 2.2 0.0 2.2
SDDSC220 516.9 518.5 1.6 1.5 1.2 4.4
Including 516.9 518.3 1.5 1.6 1.2 4.4
SDDSC232 47.3 50.2 2.9 1.0 0.1 1.3
SDDSC232 81.4 82.7 1.3 1.9 0.9 4.1
SDDSC232 121.6 125.9 4.3 1.3 0.2 1.7
SDDSC232 278.1 280.1 1.9 0.5 0.3 1.1
SDDSC232 286.1 286.2 0.1 172.0 0.1 172.2
SDDSC232 299.0 300.0 1.0 4.7 0.0 4.7
SDDSC235 49.8 51.0 1.2 2.6 1.9 7.2
Including 50.4 51.0 0.6 4.8 3.4 12.8
SDDSC235 53.7 55.7 2.0 0.4 1.2 3.2
SDDSC235 90.4 95.0 4.7 1.2 1.5 4.9
Including 91.8 91.9 0.1 2.9 39.5 97.3
Including 93.3 94.1 0.8 2.3 3.0 9.4
SDDSC235 108.8 111.7 2.9 2.4 1.5 6.1
Including 110.8 111.7 0.9 6.0 4.5 16.7
SDDSC235 246.5 248.1 1.6 21.3 0.0 21.4
Including 246.5 246.7 0.2 156.0 0.2 156.5
SDDSC235 282.1 282.4 0.3 10.0 0.1 10.2
SDDSC235 286.2 289.0 2.8 2.3 0.8 4.3
Including 288.2 289.0 0.8 7.6 2.5 13.5
SDDSC235 341.1 341.7 0.6 18.8 0.0 18.8
Including 341.1 341.4 0.3 32.1 0.0 32.1
SDDSC235 407.1 407.5 0.4 5.6 0.0 5.6
SDDSC235 412.3 413.2 0.9 10.2 0.0 10.3
SDDSC235 426.3 428.6 2.3 1.8 0.0 1.8
SDDSC235 439.7 440.5 0.9 3.7 0.0 3.7
SDDSC235 460.5 461.9 1.4 2.8 0.3 3.5
SDDSC235 550.7 552.8 2.1 28.2 0.0 28.2
Including 552.5 552.8 0.3 192.0 0.0 192.0
SDDSC235 568.9 569.7 0.8 141.0 0.0 141.0
SDDSC235 584.6 585.1 0.5 17.9 0.0 17.9
SDDSC235 604.8 605.2 0.4 36.3 0.0 36.3
SDDSC235 684.8 685.5 0.7 10.7 0.0 10.7
SDDSC235 698.7 699.9 1.1 7.2 0.2 7.6
SDDSC235 708.7 717.0 8.3 4.8 0.0 4.8
Including 711.7 712.8 1.1 9.5 0.0 9.5
Including 714.8 715.0 0.2 51.1 0.0 51.1
Including 716.7 717.0 0.4 43.2 0.0 43.2
SDDSC235 727.2 727.4 0.1 47.4 0.0 47.4
SDDSC235 729.5 731.3 1.8 37.2 0.0 37.2
Including 731.1 731.3 0.2 337.0 0.0 337.0
SDDSC235 744.4 744.6 0.2 13.0 0.0 13.0

 

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC207, SDDSC213, SDDSC220, SDDSC232 and SDDSC235 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t
SDDSC207 474.39 474.7 0.31 0.15 0.029 0.22
SDDSC207 476.42 476.94 0.52 0.22 0.051 0.34
SDDSC207 476.94 477.39 0.45 0.78 0.61 2.24
SDDSC207 477.39 478 0.61 1.25 0.098 1.48
SDDSC207 478 478.25 0.25 0.18 0.006 0.19
SDDSC207 478.25 478.86 0.61 2.61 0.055 2.74
SDDSC207 479.31 479.51 0.2 1.02 0.035 1.10
SDDSC207 479.51 480.13 0.62 0.09 0.016 0.13
SDDSC207 480.48 480.67 0.19 0.13 0.021 0.18
SDDSC207 481.65 482.18 0.53 0.14 0.054 0.27
SDDSC207 482.18 482.34 0.16 0.69 0.13 1.00
SDDSC207 482.34 482.6 0.26 0.38 0.35 1.22
SDDSC207 483.21 483.81 0.6 0.12 0.0081 0.14
SDDSC207 486.38 487.36 0.98 0.09 0.0075 0.11
SDDSC207 487.36 487.5 0.14 19.4 0.38 20.31
SDDSC207 487.5 487.9 0.4 0.46 1.51 4.07
SDDSC207 490.15 490.32 0.17 41.6 0.046 41.71
SDDSC207 492.75 492.99 0.24 0.2 0.18 0.63
SDDSC207 496.04 496.3 0.26 0.26 0.016 0.30
SDDSC207 496.3 496.6 0.3 2.13 0.016 2.17
SDDSC207 496.6 497 0.4 0.13 0.017 0.17
SDDSC207 501.52 501.7 0.18 0.57 1.02 3.01
SDDSC207 501.7 501.8 0.1 6.94 1.93 11.55
SDDSC207 501.8 501.92 0.12 1 1.89 5.52
SDDSC207 501.92 502.14 0.22 0.78 0.37 1.66
SDDSC207 503.9 504.02 0.12 18.6 6.02 32.99
SDDSC207 504.02 504.73 0.71 0.03 0.059 0.17
SDDSC207 506.05 506.29 0.24 0.33 0.014 0.36
SDDSC207 506.29 506.57 0.28 2.2 0.061 2.35
SDDSC207 506.57 507.3 0.73 0.07 0.027 0.13
SDDSC207 507.3 507.4 0.1 0.05 0.06 0.19
SDDSC207 507.4 508.04 0.64 0.31 0.05 0.43
SDDSC207 508.04 508.38 0.34 0.15 0.027 0.21
SDDSC207 508.38 508.9 0.52 0.35 0.021 0.40
SDDSC207 510.11 510.5 0.39 0.18 0.073 0.35
SDDSC207 510.5 511.21 0.71 0.09 0.022 0.14
SDDSC207 512.34 512.76 0.42 0.2 0.055 0.33
SDDSC207 512.76 512.91 0.15 0.55 0.069 0.71
SDDSC207 513.56 513.71 0.15 0.71 9.89 24.35
SDDSC207 513.71 514.15 0.44 0.06 0.033 0.14
SDDSC207 514.15 514.41 0.26 0.32 0.082 0.52
SDDSC207 514.41 515.04 0.63 0.08 0.08 0.27
SDDSC207 515.04 515.23 0.19 0.48 0.019 0.53
SDDSC207 515.23 515.46 0.23 0.27 0.27 0.92
SDDSC207 515.46 515.91 0.45 0.13 0.098 0.36
SDDSC207 516.53 516.7 0.17 0.58 0.24 1.15
SDDSC207 518.93 519.3 0.37 0.13 0.053 0.26
SDDSC207 520.6 521.9 1.3 0.21 0.002 0.21
SDDSC213 662.47 662.8 0.33 0.15 0.002 0.15
SDDSC213 793.94 795.09 1.15 0.1 0.002 0.10
SDDSC213 797.12 797.9 0.78 0.1 0.003 0.11
SDDSC213 797.9 798.36 0.46 0.12 0.006 0.13
SDDSC213 801.8 802.36 0.56 0.11 0.006 0.13
SDDSC213 810.38 810.76 0.38 0.1 0.002 0.10
SDDSC213 843.13 844 0.87 1.3 0.002 1.30
SDDSC213 844 844.64 0.64 0.14 0.001 0.14
SDDSC213 847.96 848.7 0.74 0.29 0.003 0.30
SDDSC213 849.16 849.71 0.55 0.21 0.002 0.22
SDDSC213 849.71 850 0.29 0.16 0.002 0.17
SDDSC213 852.54 853.43 0.89 0.15 0.002 0.16
SDDSC213 853.43 853.79 0.36 0.14 0.003 0.15
SDDSC213 854.77 855.19 0.42 0.37 0.004 0.38
SDDSC213 856.48 856.74 0.26 0.17 0.008 0.19
SDDSC213 857.58 857.9 0.32 0.12 0.002 0.12
SDDSC213 859.42 859.72 0.3 0.18 0.002 0.18
SDDSC213 861.5 861.83 0.33 1.27 0.003 1.28
SDDSC213 861.83 862.54 0.71 0.16 0.002 0.17
SDDSC213 862.54 862.66 0.12 0.14 0.002 0.14
SDDSC213 866.09 866.52 0.43 0.48 0.006 0.49
SDDSC213 870.4 870.88 0.48 0.12 0.002 0.13
SDDSC213 870.88 871.92 1.04 0.11 0.002 0.11
SDDSC220 14.7 15.8 1.1 0.23 0.018 0.27
SDDSC220 22.9 24.2 1.3 0.1 0.002 0.10
SDDSC220 28.1 29.3 1.2 0.55 0.002 0.56
SDDSC220 30.6 31.9 1.3 0.42 0.004 0.43
SDDSC220 31.9 33.2 1.3 0.67 0.006 0.68
SDDSC220 33.2 34.5 1.3 0.19 0.003 0.20
SDDSC220 34.5 35.3 0.8 0.1 0.002 0.10
SDDSC220 37 37.7 0.7 0.1 0.003 0.11
SDDSC220 38.7 40 1.3 0.48 0.003 0.49
SDDSC220 40 41.3 1.3 13.1 0.005 13.11
SDDSC220 41.3 42.6 1.3 1.81 0.002 1.82
SDDSC220 43.9 45.2 1.3 0.66 0.005 0.67
SDDSC220 45.2 46.5 1.3 1.33 0.005 1.34
SDDSC220 46.5 47.8 1.3 0.56 0.005 0.57
SDDSC220 47.8 48.48 0.68 0.18 0.02 0.23
SDDSC220 54.56 55.25 0.69 0.07 0.033 0.15
SDDSC220 55.25 55.75 0.5 0.21 0.017 0.25
SDDSC220 55.75 56.45 0.7 0.32 0.016 0.36
SDDSC220 56.76 56.95 0.19 0.05 0.071 0.22
SDDSC220 65.04 65.56 0.52 0.15 1.01 2.56
SDDSC220 65.56 65.96 0.4 0.19 0.032 0.27
SDDSC220 69.06 69.85 0.79 0.19 0.023 0.24
SDDSC220 69.85 70.55 0.7 0.11 0.009 0.13
SDDSC220 70.55 71.04 0.49 0.43 0.017 0.47
SDDSC220 71.04 71.39 0.35 5.16 0.037 5.25
SDDSC220 71.39 71.7 0.31 1.1 0.033 1.18
SDDSC220 71.7 72.12 0.42 0.53 0.017 0.57
SDDSC220 72.12 72.84 0.72 1.32 0.017 1.36
SDDSC220 72.84 73.6 0.76 0.48 0.027 0.54
SDDSC220 76 77.3 1.3 0.36 0.009 0.38
SDDSC220 77.3 78.3 1 5.24 0.009 5.26
SDDSC220 89.5 89.7 0.2 0.09 0.01 0.11
SDDSC220 95 95.9 0.9 0.29 0.006 0.30
SDDSC220 95.9 97 1.1 1.37 0.16 1.75
SDDSC220 100.5 101.15 0.65 1.09 0.19 1.54
SDDSC220 101.15 101.5 0.35 0.77 0.44 1.82
SDDSC220 101.5 101.78 0.28 0.35 0.16 0.73
SDDSC220 101.78 102.07 0.29 1.66 0.29 2.35
SDDSC220 102.07 102.29 0.22 16 3.08 23.36
SDDSC220 102.29 102.75 0.46 1.39 0.64 2.92
SDDSC220 102.75 103.7 0.95 0.81 0.4 1.77
SDDSC220 103.7 105 1.3 0.09 0.016 0.13
SDDSC220 172.74 173.38 0.64 0.1 0.002 0.10
SDDSC220 187.13 187.29 0.16 0.24 0.17 0.65
SDDSC220 187.29 187.78 0.49 0.07 0.039 0.16
SDDSC220 187.78 188.12 0.34 0.46 0.35 1.30
SDDSC220 195.93 196.33 0.4 1.25 0.008 1.27
SDDSC220 199.07 199.2 0.13 0.62 0.093 0.84
SDDSC220 199.2 199.79 0.59 2.31 0.087 2.52
SDDSC220 199.79 200.22 0.43 0.3 0.16 0.68
SDDSC220 200.22 200.47 0.25 6.88 0.38 7.79
SDDSC220 200.47 201.43 0.96 1.78 1.12 4.46
SDDSC220 201.43 202.28 0.85 0.32 0.22 0.85
SDDSC220 202.28 203.48 1.2 0.14 0.058 0.28
SDDSC220 204.68 205.2 0.52 0.66 0.028 0.73
SDDSC220 205.2 205.39 0.19 1.65 0.2 2.13
SDDSC220 205.39 205.59 0.2 42.8 12.4 72.44
SDDSC220 205.59 205.85 0.26 0.64 0.33 1.43
SDDSC220 205.85 206.6 0.75 0.28 0.084 0.48
SDDSC220 206.6 207.47 0.87 0.42 0.063 0.57
SDDSC220 207.47 208.62 1.15 0.1 0.19 0.55
SDDSC220 208.62 209.3 0.68 0.5 0.16 0.88
SDDSC220 209.3 210.06 0.76 0.12 0.017 0.16
SDDSC220 210.06 211.15 1.09 0.58 0.21 1.08
SDDSC220 211.15 212.31 1.16 0.34 0.15 0.70
SDDSC220 215.22 215.64 0.42 0.09 0.007 0.11
SDDSC220 216.2 216.6 0.4 0.1 0.024 0.16
SDDSC220 216.6 217.68 1.08 0.1 0.009 0.12
SDDSC220 220.53 220.63 0.1 0.28 0.025 0.34
SDDSC220 240.4 241.4 1 0.18 0.004 0.19
SDDSC220 242.54 243 0.46 0.08 0.009 0.10
SDDSC220 244.11 244.21 0.1 44.7 0.54 45.99
SDDSC220 244.21 245.07 0.86 12.6 0.014 12.63
SDDSC220 245.07 245.17 0.1 0.13 0.043 0.23
SDDSC220 245.91 246.15 0.24 0.91 0.21 1.41
SDDSC220 246.15 246.56 0.41 0.43 0.051 0.55
SDDSC220 246.56 247.03 0.47 6.6 1.59 10.40
SDDSC220 247.03 247.54 0.51 1.06 0.37 1.94
SDDSC220 247.54 247.76 0.22 0.9 0.94 3.15
SDDSC220 247.76 248.64 0.88 0.42 0.1 0.66
SDDSC220 248.64 249.4 0.76 0.08 0.01 0.10
SDDSC220 249.4 250.01 0.61 0.05 0.024 0.11
SDDSC220 250.01 250.36 0.35 0.31 0.01 0.33
SDDSC220 252.42 252.6 0.18 0.06 0.28 0.73
SDDSC220 254.17 254.55 0.38 0.07 0.017 0.11
SDDSC220 254.89 255.22 0.33 0.2 0.012 0.23
SDDSC220 255.86 256.13 0.27 1.46 0.013 1.49
SDDSC220 257 257.16 0.16 0.33 0.018 0.37
SDDSC220 260 260.1 0.1 0.61 0.02 0.66
SDDSC220 264.85 265.77 0.92 0.08 0.047 0.19
SDDSC220 265.77 266.66 0.89 0.14 0.14 0.47
SDDSC220 266.66 267 0.34 0.15 0.22 0.68
SDDSC220 268.73 269.8 1.07 0.13 0.025 0.19
SDDSC220 272.98 273.19 0.21 0.79 0.14 1.12
SDDSC220 274.16 274.93 0.77 0.16 0.022 0.21
SDDSC220 274.93 275.62 0.69 0.14 0.098 0.37
SDDSC220 275.62 276.73 1.11 0.13 0.017 0.17
SDDSC220 276.73 276.93 0.2 0.4 0.17 0.81
SDDSC220 276.93 277.41 0.48 0.1 0.088 0.31
SDDSC220 277.41 277.7 0.29 0.62 0.56 1.96
SDDSC220 277.7 277.86 0.16 0.15 0.008 0.17
SDDSC220 370.75 370.98 0.23 0.12 0.19 0.57
SDDSC220 405 406.19 1.19 0.11 <0.0001 0.11
SDDSC220 413.25 414.52 1.27 0.17 0.002 0.18
SDDSC220 414.52 415 0.48 0.09 0.012 0.12
SDDSC220 452.46 453.69 1.23 0.06 0.024 0.12
SDDSC220 453.69 454.11 0.42 0.13 0.36 0.99
SDDSC220 454.11 454.7 0.59 0.31 0.29 1.00
SDDSC220 454.7 455.39 0.69 0.09 0.042 0.19
SDDSC220 455.39 456.18 0.79 0.38 0.41 1.36
SDDSC220 456.94 457.83 0.89 0.21 0.098 0.44
SDDSC220 457.83 458.7 0.87 0.11 0.15 0.47
SDDSC220 465.32 466.36 1.04 0.12 0.005 0.13
SDDSC220 466.36 466.94 0.58 0.45 0.081 0.64
SDDSC220 470.7 471 0.3 0.12 0.002 0.12
SDDSC220 475 476 1 0.12 0.002 0.12
SDDSC220 480.15 480.55 0.4 1.02 0.019 1.07
SDDSC220 480.55 480.78 0.23 0.32 0.017 0.36
SDDSC220 481 482.05 1.05 0.55 0.012 0.58
SDDSC220 482.05 482.4 0.35 10.8 0.008 10.82
SDDSC220 482.4 483.3 0.9 0.26 0.12 0.55
SDDSC220 484.22 484.81 0.59 0.35 0.061 0.50
SDDSC220 484.81 485.65 0.84 0.31 0.005 0.32
SDDSC220 487 487.56 0.56 0.16 0.003 0.17
SDDSC220 487.56 487.72 0.16 0.7 0.004 0.71
SDDSC220 487.72 488.21 0.49 0.48 0.039 0.57
SDDSC220 488.21 488.63 0.42 0.5 0.048 0.61
SDDSC220 488.63 488.86 0.23 0.18 0.31 0.92
SDDSC220 488.86 489.73 0.87 0.37 0.013 0.40
SDDSC220 490.97 491.96 0.99 0.22 0.032 0.30
SDDSC220 494.2 494.3 0.1 0.53 0.24 1.10
SDDSC220 494.3 494.51 0.21 0.28 0.011 0.31
SDDSC220 494.51 495.3 0.79 0.24 0.004 0.25
SDDSC220 496.17 496.68 0.51 0.19 0.006 0.21
SDDSC220 496.68 496.93 0.25 0.65 0.004 0.66
SDDSC220 496.93 497.09 0.16 0.15 0.013 0.18
SDDSC220 497.09 497.39 0.3 0.21 0.01 0.23
SDDSC220 497.39 497.76 0.37 0.1 0.017 0.14
SDDSC220 497.76 498.01 0.25 1.1 0.24 1.67
SDDSC220 498.01 498.6 0.59 0.29 0.007 0.31
SDDSC220 498.6 499.2 0.6 0.14 0.005 0.15
SDDSC220 499.2 500 0.8 0.29 0.013 0.32
SDDSC220 500 500.2 0.2 0.45 0.083 0.65
SDDSC220 504.5 505.42 0.92 0.34 0.056 0.47
SDDSC220 505.42 505.83 0.41 0.15 0.005 0.16
SDDSC220 505.83 506.11 0.28 1.15 0.015 1.19
SDDSC220 514.78 515.47 0.69 0.24 0.038 0.33
SDDSC220 516.31 516.86 0.55 0.2 0.018 0.24
SDDSC220 516.86 517.12 0.26 1.15 1.85 5.57
SDDSC220 517.12 517.43 0.31 0.64 0.55 1.95
SDDSC220 517.43 517.58 0.15 1.5 1.24 4.46
SDDSC220 517.58 518.1 0.52 0.38 0.65 1.93
SDDSC220 518.1 518.32 0.22 6.41 2.42 12.19
SDDSC220 518.32 518.48 0.16 0.81 1.72 4.92
SDDSC220 518.48 518.96 0.48 0.15 0.054 0.28
SDDSC220 523.53 523.9 0.37 0.07 0.078 0.26
SDDSC220 524.2 524.65 0.45 0.22 0.004 0.23
SDDSC220 528 529 1 0.1 0.001 0.10
SDDSC232 24.96 25.62 0.66 0.11 0.003 0.12
SDDSC232 29.28 29.82 0.54 0.16 0.002 0.17
SDDSC232 39.33 39.52 0.19 0.38 0.002 0.39
SDDSC232 39.52 40.65 1.13 0.13 0.002 0.14
SDDSC232 42.82 43.58 0.76 0.15 0.016 0.19
SDDSC232 43.58 44.24 0.66 0.42 0.003 0.43
SDDSC232 44.24 44.68 0.44 0.48 0.11 0.74
SDDSC232 44.68 45.39 0.71 0.25 0.004 0.26
SDDSC232 45.39 45.57 0.18 0.64 0.023 0.69
SDDSC232 45.57 46.23 0.66 0.13 0.004 0.14
SDDSC232 46.23 46.54 0.31 0.14 0.038 0.23
SDDSC232 47.34 47.61 0.27 5.36 0.012 5.39
SDDSC232 47.61 48.45 0.84 0.23 0.006 0.24
SDDSC232 48.45 49.19 0.74 0.8 0.26 1.42
SDDSC232 49.19 49.49 0.3 0.17 0.25 0.77
SDDSC232 49.49 50 0.51 1.14 0.085 1.34
SDDSC232 50 50.2 0.2 0.21 0.091 0.43
SDDSC232 51.2 52 0.8 0.04 0.08 0.23
SDDSC232 52 52.36 0.36 0.39 1.14 3.11
SDDSC232 52.36 52.78 0.42 0.03 0.031 0.10
SDDSC232 57.28 57.93 0.65 0.02 0.039 0.11
SDDSC232 58.92 59.16 0.24 0.05 0.14 0.38
SDDSC232 60.14 61.39 1.25 0.09 0.01 0.11
SDDSC232 61.39 61.95 0.56 0.2 0.013 0.23
SDDSC232 65.06 66 0.94 1.04 0.19 1.49
SDDSC232 71.68 71.9 0.22 0.58 0.8 2.49
SDDSC232 78 78.45 0.45 0.08 0.01 0.10
SDDSC232 78.45 79 0.55 0.09 0.013 0.12
SDDSC232 79.99 80.85 0.86 0.16 0.015 0.20
SDDSC232 80.85 81.35 0.5 0.23 0.024 0.29
SDDSC232 81.35 81.6 0.25 1.76 0.33 2.55
SDDSC232 81.6 82.08 0.48 0.22 0.063 0.37
SDDSC232 82.08 82.25 0.17 7.11 5.95 21.33
SDDSC232 82.25 82.65 0.4 1.92 0.18 2.35
SDDSC232 82.65 82.79 0.14 0.18 0.03 0.25
SDDSC232 82.79 83.22 0.43 0.08 0.019 0.13
SDDSC232 87.87 88.74 0.87 0.09 0.005 0.10
SDDSC232 90.75 91.44 0.69 0.1 0.006 0.11
SDDSC232 97 97.8 0.8 0.34 0.011 0.37
SDDSC232 100.04 100.38 0.34 0.11 0.017 0.15
SDDSC232 100.78 101.67 0.89 0.07 0.015 0.11
SDDSC232 101.67 102.35 0.68 0.35 0.006 0.37
SDDSC232 104.38 105.37 0.99 0.35 0.006 0.36
SDDSC232 105.84 106.51 0.67 0.08 0.01 0.10
SDDSC232 118.74 119.14 0.4 0.09 0.005 0.10
SDDSC232 119.14 119.28 0.14 0.57 0.43 1.60
SDDSC232 119.28 119.56 0.28 0.12 0.01 0.14
SDDSC232 119.56 120.26 0.7 0.3 0.006 0.32
SDDSC232 120.26 121.3 1.04 0.12 0.011 0.15
SDDSC232 121.3 121.58 0.28 0.18 0.047 0.29
SDDSC232 121.58 122 0.42 1.35 0.14 1.68
SDDSC232 122 122.16 0.16 2.06 1.23 5.00
SDDSC232 122.16 122.88 0.72 0.43 0.019 0.48
SDDSC232 122.88 123.35 0.47 0.38 0.049 0.50
SDDSC232 123.35 123.71 0.36 3.95 0.43 4.98
SDDSC232 123.71 124.59 0.88 0.84 0.089 1.05
SDDSC232 124.59 125.23 0.64 1.97 0.32 2.73
SDDSC232 125.23 125.5 0.27 0.27 0.015 0.31
SDDSC232 125.5 125.9 0.4 1.79 0.18 2.22
SDDSC232 125.9 126.89 0.99 0.27 0.017 0.31
SDDSC232 130.84 131.97 1.13 0.09 0.013 0.12
SDDSC232 132.7 133.87 1.17 0.21 0.051 0.33
SDDSC232 133.87 134.24 0.37 0.75 0.039 0.84
SDDSC232 134.24 135.04 0.8 0.57 0.052 0.69
SDDSC232 135.04 135.8 0.76 0.49 0.048 0.60
SDDSC232 135.8 136.39 0.59 1.21 0.45 2.29
SDDSC232 136.39 137.5 1.11 0.47 0.083 0.67
SDDSC232 137.5 138.8 1.3 0.73 0.037 0.82
SDDSC232 138.8 139.1 0.3 0.13 0.019 0.18
SDDSC232 146 146.3 0.3 0.2 0.005 0.21
SDDSC232 146.3 147.51 1.21 0.1 0.008 0.12
SDDSC232 147.51 148.8 1.29 0.05 0.033 0.13
SDDSC232 148.8 150 1.2 0.13 0.007 0.15
SDDSC232 150 151 1 0.2 0.003 0.21
SDDSC232 152 153 1 0.17 0.003 0.18
SDDSC232 154.9 155.46 0.56 0.3 0.078 0.49
SDDSC232 155.46 156.06 0.6 0.53 0.015 0.57
SDDSC232 156.06 157.17 1.11 0.03 0.034 0.11
SDDSC232 275.46 276.02 0.56 0.14 0.059 0.28
SDDSC232 277 278.14 1.14 0.11 0.014 0.14
SDDSC232 278.14 278.31 0.17 4.11 1.45 7.58
SDDSC232 278.31 279.43 1.12 0.14 0.04 0.24
SDDSC232 279.8 280.05 0.25 0.1 0.72 1.82
SDDSC232 284 285 1 0.18 0.003 0.19
SDDSC232 286.06 286.19 0.13 172 0.068 172.16
SDDSC232 287 287.93 0.93 0.09 0.008 0.11
SDDSC232 288.44 289.21 0.77 0.12 0.006 0.14
SDDSC232 294 294.81 0.81 0.15 0.008 0.17
SDDSC232 294.81 296 1.19 0.11 0.006 0.12
SDDSC232 299 300 1 4.67 0.021 4.72
SDDSC232 383.5 383.88 0.38 0.12 0.024 0.18
SDDSC232 412.42 413.28 0.86 0.12 0.003 0.13
SDDSC232 413.28 413.85 0.57 0.12 0.002 0.12
SDDSC232 413.85 415.05 1.2 0.1 0.003 0.11
SDDSC232 416.9 417.83 0.93 0.11 0.003 0.12
SDDSC232 417.83 418 0.17 0.6 0.003 0.61
SDDSC232 418 419 1 0.31 0.003 0.32
SDDSC232 419 420 1 0.2 0.004 0.21
SDDSC235 16 17 1 0.23 7E-04 0.23
SDDSC235 17 17.63 0.63 0.1 1E-03 0.10
SDDSC235 49.79 50.37 0.58 0.34 0.34 1.15
SDDSC235 50.37 51 0.63 4.76 3.35 12.77
SDDSC235 51 52 1 0.11 0.033 0.19
SDDSC235 52 53 1 0.07 0.029 0.14
SDDSC235 53 53.69 0.69 0.26 0.19 0.71
SDDSC235 53.69 53.82 0.13 2.28 10.3 26.90
SDDSC235 53.82 54.63 0.81 0.19 0.65 1.74
SDDSC235 54.63 55 0.37 0.02 0.14 0.35
SDDSC235 55 55.62 0.62 0.09 0.043 0.19
SDDSC235 55.62 55.73 0.11 1.97 4.42 12.53
SDDSC235 55.73 56.93 1.2 0.1 0.01 0.12
SDDSC235 58 59 1 0.31 0.026 0.37
SDDSC235 69.1 70.34 1.24 0.17 0.009 0.19
SDDSC235 70.34 71.48 1.14 0.49 0.01 0.51
SDDSC235 81 82 1 0.09 0.009 0.11
SDDSC235 82 83 1 0.46 0.012 0.49
SDDSC235 83 84.05 1.05 0.24 0.011 0.27
SDDSC235 84.05 85 0.95 0.74 0.009 0.76
SDDSC235 85 86 1 1.9 0.011 1.93
SDDSC235 86 87.08 1.08 0.88 0.013 0.91
SDDSC235 88.28 88.7 0.42 0.19 0.013 0.22
SDDSC235 88.7 89.78 1.08 0.08 0.018 0.12
SDDSC235 89.78 90.35 0.57 0.49 0.079 0.68
SDDSC235 90.35 90.46 0.11 6.27 2.2 11.53
SDDSC235 91.42 91.79 0.37 0.23 0.032 0.31
SDDSC235 91.79 91.89 0.1 2.85 39.5 97.26
SDDSC235 91.89 92.4 0.51 0.18 0.04 0.28
SDDSC235 92.4 93.25 0.85 1.39 0.43 2.42
SDDSC235 93.25 94.08 0.83 2.27 2.99 9.42
SDDSC235 94.08 94.42 0.34 1.76 0.16 2.14
SDDSC235 94.42 95 0.58 1.2 0.012 1.23
SDDSC235 95 96.17 1.17 0.21 0.013 0.24
SDDSC235 97.37 98.36 0.99 0.15 0.02 0.20
SDDSC235 98.36 99.5 1.14 0.22 0.019 0.27
SDDSC235 99.5 99.69 0.19 0.46 0.019 0.51
SDDSC235 99.69 100.58 0.89 0.3 0.025 0.36
SDDSC235 100.58 101.88 1.3 0.12 0.016 0.16
SDDSC235 101.88 103.18 1.3 0.4 0.007 0.42
SDDSC235 104.8 106 1.2 0.56 0.055 0.69
SDDSC235 106 107.1 1.1 0.12 0.009 0.14
SDDSC235 108 108.45 0.45 0.26 0.013 0.29
SDDSC235 108.45 108.81 0.36 0.37 0.027 0.43
SDDSC235 108.81 109.79 0.98 0.83 0.25 1.43
SDDSC235 109.79 110.29 0.5 1.14 0.17 1.55
SDDSC235 110.29 110.81 0.52 0.45 0.076 0.63
SDDSC235 110.81 111.02 0.21 19.9 6.13 34.55
SDDSC235 111.02 111.17 0.15 1.41 14.6 36.30
SDDSC235 111.17 111.48 0.31 0.75 0.053 0.88
SDDSC235 111.48 111.72 0.24 3.5 2.42 9.28
SDDSC235 111.72 111.98 0.26 0.2 0.045 0.31
SDDSC235 130.43 130.93 0.5 0.14 0.009 0.16
SDDSC235 130.93 132.18 1.25 0.14 0.012 0.17
SDDSC235 154.71 155.18 0.47 0.08 0.015 0.12
SDDSC235 155.18 155.34 0.16 3.34 0.009 3.36
SDDSC235 155.34 155.88 0.54 0.12 0.012 0.15
SDDSC235 156.86 157.28 0.42 0.29 0.014 0.32
SDDSC235 157.28 158.31 1.03 0.08 0.014 0.11
SDDSC235 158.31 158.58 0.27 1.44 0.018 1.48
SDDSC235 158.58 159.59 1.01 1.1 0.016 1.14
SDDSC235 160.45 161 0.55 0.28 0.019 0.33
SDDSC235 165 166 1 0.14 0.003 0.15
SDDSC235 202.92 204.04 1.12 0.11 0.003 0.12
SDDSC235 204.28 204.49 0.21 2.42 0.008 2.44
SDDSC235 204.49 204.78 0.29 0.42 0.012 0.45
SDDSC235 204.78 204.92 0.14 0.75 0.014 0.78
SDDSC235 204.92 205.15 0.23 0.23 0.008 0.25
SDDSC235 211.04 211.62 0.58 0.49 0.096 0.72
SDDSC235 211.62 211.78 0.16 2.12 0.097 2.35
SDDSC235 211.78 212.2 0.42 0.3 0.05 0.42
SDDSC235 245.32 246.5 1.18 0.11 0.013 0.14
SDDSC235 246.5 246.71 0.21 156 0.19 156.45
SDDSC235 246.71 247.84 1.13 0.33 0.017 0.37
SDDSC235 247.84 248.07 0.23 1.44 0.074 1.62
SDDSC235 248.07 248.92 0.85 0.26 0.074 0.44
SDDSC235 248.92 249.38 0.46 0.28 0.069 0.44
SDDSC235 249.38 250.37 0.99 0.1 0.007 0.12
SDDSC235 276.19 277.33 1.14 0.08 0.15 0.44
SDDSC235 282.08 282.27 0.19 12.7 0.082 12.90
SDDSC235 282.27 282.38 0.11 5.32 0.049 5.44
SDDSC235 282.38 283.16 0.78 0.11 0.051 0.23
SDDSC235 285.04 285.18 0.14 0.13 0.003 0.14
SDDSC235 285.98 286.16 0.18 0.03 0.18 0.46
SDDSC235 286.16 287.03 0.87 0.36 0.46 1.46
SDDSC235 287.03 287.2 0.17 0.55 0.01 0.57
SDDSC235 287.2 288.22 1.02 0.28 0.029 0.35
SDDSC235 288.22 288.47 0.25 0.56 5.12 12.80
SDDSC235 288.47 288.99 0.52 11 1.17 13.80
SDDSC235 288.99 289.52 0.53 0.31 0.009 0.33
SDDSC235 289.52 290.04 0.52 0.09 0.006 0.10
SDDSC235 290.04 291.02 0.98 0.22 0.069 0.38
SDDSC235 295.08 295.27 0.19 0.39 0.007 0.41
SDDSC235 295.27 295.47 0.2 0.84 0.014 0.87
SDDSC235 295.47 296 0.53 0.18 0.009 0.20
SDDSC235 298.2 298.4 0.2 0.37 0.009 0.39
SDDSC235 298.91 299.39 0.48 0.09 0.019 0.14
SDDSC235 299.39 299.95 0.56 0.16 0.028 0.23
SDDSC235 299.95 300.61 0.66 0.51 0.017 0.55
SDDSC235 300.61 301.57 0.96 0.29 0.01 0.31
SDDSC235 301.57 302.11 0.54 0.66 0.011 0.69
SDDSC235 305.95 306.11 0.16 0.19 0.003 0.20
SDDSC235 311.24 311.48 0.24 0.12 0.008 0.14
SDDSC235 316.21 316.96 0.75 0.1 0.008 0.12
SDDSC235 316.96 317.16 0.2 3.74 0.015 3.77585
SDDSC235 317.16 317.6 0.44 0.08 0.014 0.11346
SDDSC235 317.6 317.81 0.21 0.33 0.01 0.3539
SDDSC235 317.81 318.12 0.31 0.1 0.015 0.13585
SDDSC235 318.12 318.72 0.6 0.09 0.014 0.12346
SDDSC235 318.72 319.29 0.57 0.1 0.006 0.114818
SDDSC235 319.29 319.46 0.17 3.12 0.018 3.16302
SDDSC235 319.46 320.29 0.83 0.53 0.032 0.60648
SDDSC235 320.29 320.47 0.18 0.4 0.014 0.43346
SDDSC235 320.47 321.19 0.72 0.1 0.008 0.118881
SDDSC235 321.19 321.36 0.17 0.29 0.006 0.305296
SDDSC235 325.42 325.76 0.34 0.01 0.043 0.11277
SDDSC235 325.76 326.18 0.42 0.3 0.029 0.36931
SDDSC235 326.74 327.42 0.68 0.16 0.008 0.178642
SDDSC235 330.26 330.5 0.24 0.32 0.011 0.34629
SDDSC235 330.5 330.64 0.14 0.21 0.029 0.27931
SDDSC235 336.79 337.23 0.44 0.01 0.47 1.1333
SDDSC235 337.98 338.3 0.32 0.06 0.41 1.0399
SDDSC235 338.3 338.4 0.1 0.02 0.34 0.8326
SDDSC235 339.84 340.04 0.2 0.06 0.044 0.16516
SDDSC235 341.08 341.42 0.34 32.1 0.016 32.13824
SDDSC235 341.42 341.54 0.12 2.63 0.016 2.66824
SDDSC235 341.54 341.69 0.15 1.47 0.023 1.52497
SDDSC235 341.69 341.96 0.27 0.1 0.042 0.20038
SDDSC235 341.96 342.09 0.13 0.44 0.021 0.49019
SDDSC235 354.32 354.84 0.52 0.05 0.022 0.10258
SDDSC235 354.84 354.96 0.12 0.89 0.018 0.93302
SDDSC235 354.96 355.36 0.4 0.47 0.005 0.480755
SDDSC235 355.36 356.2 0.84 0.11 0.009 0.132466
SDDSC235 356.2 356.88 0.68 0.23 0.007 0.24673
SDDSC235 356.88 357.12 0.24 0.13 0.01 0.1539
SDDSC235 357.12 358.02 0.9 0.4 0.006 0.414579
SDDSC235 361.51 361.63 0.12 4.3 1.02 6.7378
SDDSC235 362 362.23 0.23 0.21 0.013 0.24107
SDDSC235 367.92 368.63 0.71 0.44 0.008 0.45912
SDDSC235 368.63 369.5 0.87 0.15 0.008 0.169359
SDDSC235 370.6 371.21 0.61 0.19 0.005 0.200994
SDDSC235 385 385.29 0.29 1.67 0.012 1.69868
SDDSC235 385.75 386 0.25 0.06 0.057 0.19623
SDDSC235 386 386.82 0.82 0.13 0.006 0.145057
SDDSC235 386.82 386.95 0.13 0.29 0.007 0.307208
SDDSC235 388.23 388.75 0.52 0.06 0.024 0.11736
SDDSC235 388.75 389.34 0.59 0.55 0.006 0.564579
SDDSC235 390.47 390.7 0.23 0.43 0.29 1.1231
SDDSC235 394.96 395.94 0.98 0.11 0.008 0.12912
SDDSC235 395.94 396.28 0.34 3.03 0.012 3.05868
SDDSC235 397.28 398.28 1 0.1 0.002 0.105497
SDDSC235 399.92 400.03 0.11 0.16 0.21 0.6619
SDDSC235 401.55 401.89 0.34 0.28 0.002 0.285019
SDDSC235 401.89 403 1.11 0.11 0.004 0.119321
SDDSC235 403 403.82 0.82 0.14 0.043 0.24277
SDDSC235 406.4 407.08 0.68 0.56 0.006 0.574101
SDDSC235 407.08 407.48 0.4 5.61 0.009 5.631271
SDDSC235 407.48 407.66 0.18 0.44 0.005 0.451472
SDDSC235 407.66 408.09 0.43 0.22 0.007 0.236969
SDDSC235 408.09 408.93 0.84 0.16 0.008 0.179598
SDDSC235 409.32 410.32 1 0.23 0.021 0.28019
SDDSC235 412.26 412.7 0.44 11 0.004 11.01004
SDDSC235 412.7 413.2 0.5 9.56 0.02 9.6078
SDDSC235 413.2 413.93 0.73 0.23 0.003 0.237887
SDDSC235 415.49 416.52 1.03 0.23 0.006 0.243862
SDDSC235 421.91 422.6 0.69 0.12 0.008 0.137925
SDDSC235 424.66 425.61 0.95 0.09 0.01 0.1139
SDDSC235 425.61 426.27 0.66 0.31 0.008 0.328881
SDDSC235 426.27 426.6 0.33 4.45 0.006 4.463384
SDDSC235 426.6 426.99 0.39 1.72 0.008 1.738642
SDDSC235 426.99 427.95 0.96 0.2 0.011 0.22629
SDDSC235 427.95 428.61 0.66 2.86 0.014 2.89346
SDDSC235 428.61 429.25 0.64 0.09 0.013 0.12107
SDDSC235 429.25 430.17 0.92 0.11 0.005 0.121472
SDDSC235 433 433.1 0.1 3.06 0.002 3.065497
SDDSC235 433.1 433.26 0.16 6.74 0.005 6.751711
SDDSC235 433.26 434.19 0.93 0.42 0.01 0.4439
SDDSC235 437.72 438.53 0.81 0.13 0.033 0.20887
SDDSC235 439.66 440.09 0.43 2.14 0.004 2.150038
SDDSC235 440.09 440.52 0.43 5.32 0.009 5.341271
SDDSC235 450.79 451.24 0.45 0.18 0.011 0.20629
SDDSC235 452.2 452.58 0.38 0.2 0.002 0.205497
SDDSC235 452.58 452.83 0.25 0.77 0.58 2.1562
SDDSC235 453.39 454.13 0.74 0.43 0.042 0.53038
SDDSC235 454.13 455.22 1.09 0.56 0.036 0.64604
SDDSC235 455.22 456.19 0.97 0.05 0.074 0.22686
SDDSC235 456.19 456.97 0.78 0.23 0.009 0.25151
SDDSC235 456.97 457.9 0.93 0.27 0.004 0.280516
SDDSC235 459.81 460.5 0.69 0.14 0.06 0.2834
SDDSC235 460.5 461.06 0.56 1.43 0.22 1.9558
SDDSC235 461.06 461.66 0.6 0.73 0.44 1.7816
SDDSC235 461.66 461.87 0.21 12.6 0.018 12.64302
SDDSC235 461.87 462.86 0.99 0.36 0.12 0.6468
SDDSC235 462.86 463.44 0.58 0.07 0.047 0.18233
SDDSC235 463.44 464 0.56 0.14 0.006 0.15434
SDDSC235 466.77 468.04 1.27 0.12 0.003 0.127648
SDDSC235 468.04 468.3 0.26 1.51 0.007 1.526252
SDDSC235 468.84 469.19 0.35 0.31 0.005 0.320994
SDDSC235 475.5 475.69 0.19 0.16 0.007 0.176491
SDDSC235 480.67 481.18 0.51 0.11 0.003 0.116453
SDDSC235 484.9 485.13 0.23 1.22 0.006 1.234579
SDDSC235 485.13 486.02 0.89 0.09 0.009 0.110315
SDDSC235 486.02 486.99 0.97 0.14 0.01 0.1639
SDDSC235 486.99 487.86 0.87 0.05 0.027 0.11453
SDDSC235 487.86 488.26 0.4 0.17 0.008 0.189837
SDDSC235 488.26 488.96 0.7 0.09 0.024 0.14736
SDDSC235 488.96 489.72 0.76 0.21 0.006 0.223623
SDDSC235 489.72 490.25 0.53 0.11 0.005 0.121711
SDDSC235 490.25 490.37 0.12 0.16 0.003 0.16717
SDDSC235 490.37 490.88 0.51 0.26 0.2 0.738
SDDSC235 490.88 491.58 0.7 0.16 0.034 0.24126
SDDSC235 491.58 492.26 0.68 0.15 0.028 0.21692
SDDSC235 492.26 492.8 0.54 0.04 0.057 0.17623
SDDSC235 493.94 495.21 1.27 0.07 0.065 0.22535
SDDSC235 496.34 496.51 0.17 0.9 0.006 0.913623
SDDSC235 496.51 497.07 0.56 0.1 0.005 0.111711
SDDSC235 498.37 499.05 0.68 0.11 0.01 0.133422
SDDSC235 501.97 503.03 1.06 0.07 0.038 0.16082
SDDSC235 503.03 504.3 1.27 0.03 0.042 0.13038
SDDSC235 506.26 507.17 0.91 0.04 0.05 0.1595
SDDSC235 507.17 508.25 1.08 0.12 0.031 0.19409
SDDSC235 508.25 509.28 1.03 0.13 0.17 0.5363
SDDSC235 509.28 509.41 0.13 2.01 0.026 2.07214
SDDSC235 509.41 510.44 1.03 0.1 0.024 0.15736
SDDSC235 512.53 513.4 0.87 0.27 0.017 0.31063
SDDSC235 513.4 513.7 0.3 0.42 1.1 3.049
SDDSC235 513.7 515 1.3 0.15 0.041 0.24799
SDDSC235 515 516 1 0.14 0.003 0.146453
SDDSC235 518 519.27 1.27 0.16 0.004 0.16956
SDDSC235 520.16 520.36 0.2 1.44 0.007 1.456969
SDDSC235 520.36 520.97 0.61 0.19 0.002 0.195258
SDDSC235 520.97 521.35 0.38 0.4 0.009 0.421271
SDDSC235 521.35 521.81 0.46 0.2 0.006 0.21434
SDDSC235 531.45 531.55 0.1 13.3 0.005 13.31291
SDDSC235 536.53 537.83 1.3 0.27 0.003 0.276453
SDDSC235 541.21 541.34 0.13 5.75 0.005 5.760755
SDDSC235 547.8 547.91 0.11 4.47 0.005 4.481233
SDDSC235 550.69 550.87 0.18 16.6 0.005 16.61243
SDDSC235 550.87 551.56 0.69 0.29 0.01 0.3139
SDDSC235 551.56 552.49 0.93 0.13 0.009 0.150793
SDDSC235 552.49 552.78 0.29 192 0.004 192.01
SDDSC235 552.78 553.27 0.49 0.09 0.01 0.1139
SDDSC235 567.76 568.46 0.7 0.12 0.008 0.13912
SDDSC235 568.46 568.75 0.29 0.55 0.01 0.572705
SDDSC235 568.75 568.87 0.12 0.62 0.007 0.635774
SDDSC235 568.87 568.99 0.12 22.9 0.009 22.92247
SDDSC235 568.99 569.32 0.33 2.41 0.008 2.428164
SDDSC235 569.32 569.52 0.2 496 0.009 496.0217
SDDSC235 569.52 569.68 0.16 71.5 0.002 71.50454
SDDSC235 569.68 570.17 0.49 0.46 0.01 0.4839
SDDSC235 570.17 571 0.83 0.08 0.01 0.1039
SDDSC235 581.51 582.8 1.29 0.13 0.006 0.14434
SDDSC235 584 584.63 0.63 0.34 0.004 0.348843
SDDSC235 584.63 585.11 0.48 17.9 0.005 17.91171
SDDSC235 586.22 587.2 0.98 0.14 0.007 0.157686
SDDSC235 593.88 594.94 1.06 0.13 0.009 0.150315
SDDSC235 600 601.03 1.03 0.17 0.01 0.1939
SDDSC235 604.32 604.54 0.22 0.2 0.008 0.219837
SDDSC235 604.54 604.82 0.28 0.25 0.007 0.267686
SDDSC235 604.82 605.22 0.4 36.3 0.01 36.32366
SDDSC235 605.22 606.29 1.07 0.16 0.006 0.173623
SDDSC235 606.29 607.47 1.18 0.2 0.006 0.214101
SDDSC235 611.18 612.26 1.08 0.3 0.008 0.317925
SDDSC235 612.26 613.52 1.26 0.28 0.009 0.30151
SDDSC235 613.52 613.93 0.41 3.23 0.014 3.26346
SDDSC235 613.93 614.22 0.29 0.39 0.008 0.409598
SDDSC235 614.22 614.4 0.18 0.32 0.006 0.334579
SDDSC235 619 620.25 1.25 0.05 0.021 0.10019
SDDSC235 620.25 621.53 1.28 0.06 0.073 0.23447
SDDSC235 621.53 621.67 0.14 0.02 2.38 5.7082
SDDSC235 629.7 630.5 0.8 0.27 0.008 0.288642
SDDSC235 630.5 631.12 0.62 0.38 0.008 0.400076
SDDSC235 631.12 631.77 0.65 0.15 0.009 0.171988
SDDSC235 631.77 632.5 0.73 0.35 0.009 0.371032
SDDSC235 632.5 633.46 0.96 0.47 0.019 0.51541
SDDSC235 633.46 634.63 1.17 0.34 0.019 0.38541
SDDSC235 635.71 635.97 0.26 0.11 0.006 0.123623
SDDSC235 635.97 637.14 1.17 0.16 0.01 0.183661
SDDSC235 637.14 638.06 0.92 0.31 0.011 0.33629
SDDSC235 638.06 639.34 1.28 0.24 0.012 0.26868
SDDSC235 640.64 640.88 0.24 0.03 0.054 0.15906
SDDSC235 642.06 643.06 1 0.24 0.007 0.257447
SDDSC235 645.09 646.19 1.1 0.1 0.009 0.120315
SDDSC235 648.6 649.69 1.09 0.18 0.006 0.195057
SDDSC235 649.69 650.99 1.3 0.1 0.006 0.115296
SDDSC235 650.99 652.25 1.26 0.13 0.008 0.148164
SDDSC235 652.25 653.38 1.13 0.21 0.005 0.222906
SDDSC235 653.38 654.68 1.3 0.2 0.007 0.216013
SDDSC235 654.68 655.97 1.29 0.21 0.009 0.231032
SDDSC235 656.82 657.19 0.37 0.24 0.012 0.26868
SDDSC235 657.19 657.91 0.72 0.27 0.007 0.287686
SDDSC235 658.55 658.81 0.26 0.49 0.027 0.55453
SDDSC235 658.81 660.02 1.21 0.25 0.008 0.269359
SDDSC235 660.02 661.22 1.2 0.33 0.007 0.347686
SDDSC235 661.22 662.4 1.18 0.26 0.011 0.28629
SDDSC235 662.4 663.18 0.78 0.14 0.013 0.17107
SDDSC235 663.18 664.12 0.94 0.28 0.023 0.33497
SDDSC235 664.12 665.37 1.25 0.11 0.01 0.1339
SDDSC235 665.83 666.89 1.06 0.47 0.013 0.50107
SDDSC235 668.22 668.4 0.18 0.58 0.012 0.60868
SDDSC235 670.35 671.6 1.25 0.35 0.012 0.37868
SDDSC235 671.6 671.81 0.21 0.45 0.008 0.468881
SDDSC235 671.81 672.4 0.59 0.41 0.023 0.46497
SDDSC235 674.63 675.5 0.87 0.1 0.017 0.14063
SDDSC235 677.07 677.47 0.4 0.22 0.014 0.25346
SDDSC235 678 679 1 0.17 0.46 1.2694
SDDSC235 680.65 681.5 0.85 0.11 0.008 0.12912
SDDSC235 681.5 682.2 0.7 0.59 0.01 0.6139
SDDSC235 682.2 683.2 1 0.13 0.043 0.23277
SDDSC235 684.81 684.91 0.1 51.4 0.021 51.45019
SDDSC235 685.28 685.5 0.22 9.99 0.013 10.02107
SDDSC235 687.5 688.5 1 0.68 0.005 0.692906
SDDSC235 689.77 689.97 0.2 0.07 0.013 0.10107
SDDSC235 690.85 691.01 0.16 1.14 0.006 1.15434
SDDSC235 698.71 699.05 0.34 23.5 0.012 23.52868
SDDSC235 699.75 699.85 0.1 1.57 2 6.35
SDDSC235 705.06 705.66 0.6 0.11 0.006 0.123145
SDDSC235 708.7 709.21 0.51 3.14 0.012 3.16868
SDDSC235 711.2 711.69 0.49 2 0.015 2.03585
SDDSC235 711.69 712.8 1.11 9.52 0.008 9.538403
SDDSC235 713.5 714.3 0.8 0.29 0.004 0.300277
SDDSC235 714.8 715 0.2 51.1 0.011 51.12629
SDDSC235 716 716.55 0.55 0.09 0.008 0.109359
SDDSC235 716.55 716.66 0.11 0.73 0.016 0.76824
SDDSC235 716.66 717.04 0.38 43.2 0.013 43.23107
SDDSC235 719.73 720.51 0.78 0.29 0.01 0.3139
SDDSC235 720.68 720.9 0.22 0.22 0.02 0.2678
SDDSC235 720.9 721.02 0.12 1.76 0.011 1.78629
SDDSC235 721.02 722.06 1.04 0.21 0.014 0.24346
SDDSC235 725.94 726.15 0.21 0.33 0.012 0.35868
SDDSC235 727.24 727.36 0.12 47.4 0.016 47.43824
SDDSC235 727.36 727.66 0.3 0.08 0.018 0.12302
SDDSC235 727.66 728.18 0.52 0.34 0.013 0.37107
SDDSC235 729.48 729.62 0.14 1.95 0.072 2.12208
SDDSC235 731.1 731.3 0.2 337 0.01 337.0232
SDDSC235 742.91 743.24 0.33 0.09 0.026 0.15214
SDDSC235 744.38 744.57 0.19 13 0.014 13.03346
SDDSC235 744.57 744.81 0.24 0.29 0.009 0.310554
SDDSC235 744.81 745.19 0.38 0.45 0.01 0.4739
SDDSC235 745.19 746 0.81 0.38 0.009 0.400315
SDDSC235 746.82 747.1 0.28 0.21 0.011 0.23629
SDDSC235 747.1 747.27 0.17 0.32 0.006 0.333623
SDDSC235 747.27 747.95 0.68 0.39 0.005 0.400755
SDDSC235 747.95 748.08 0.13 0.17 0.002 0.174063
SDDSC235 748.08 748.29 0.21 0.4 0.012 0.42868
SDDSC235 748.29 748.5 0.21 0.48 0.005 0.492906
SDDSC235 748.5 748.65 0.15 0.36 0.003 0.368126
SDDSC235 748.65 749.71 1.06 0.1 0.003 0.107648
SDDSC235 749.71 750.01 0.3 1.1 0.011 1.12629
SDDSC235 750.01 750.16 0.15 1.14 0.009 1.161988
SDDSC235 750.16 750.58 0.42 0.65 0.008 0.667925
SDDSC235 752.52 752.95 0.43 0.18 0.007 0.196252
SDDSC235 753.76 753.88 0.12 2.28 0.007 2.29673
SDDSC235 754.9 755.18 0.28 0.6 0.012 0.62868
SDDSC235 755.18 755.42 0.24 0.15 0.005 0.162906
SDDSC235 755.42 755.53 0.11 0.34 0.003 0.347409
SDDSC235 755.53 755.92 0.39 0.17 0.004 0.180038
SDDSC235 757.39 757.72 0.33 0.15 0.006 0.163862
SDDSC235 757.72 758.26 0.54 0.16 0.004 0.169799
SDDSC235 762.29 762.81 0.52 0.04 0.031 0.11409
SDDSC235 762.81 762.98 0.17 2.93 0.19 3.3841
SDDSC235 763.3 763.56 0.26 0.07 0.019 0.11541
SDDSC235 770.74 771.4 0.66 1.12 0.005 1.132428
SDDSC235 772 772.9 0.9 0.85 0.017 0.89063
SDDSC235 772.9 773.4 0.5 0.35 0.011 0.37629
SDDSC235 788.53 788.82 0.29 1.11 0.003 1.116453
SDDSC235 816.37 817.23 0.86 0.06 0.018 0.10302
SDDSC235 817.23 817.99 0.76 0.07 0.017 0.11063
SDDSC235 830.3 831.3 1 0.18 0.004 0.188843
SDDSC235 831.3 832.11 0.81 0.07 0.014 0.10346
SDDSC235 848.4 849.05 0.65 0.06 0.028 0.12692
SDDSC235 1249.98 1250.39 0.41 0.16 0.004 0.169799
SDDSC235 1302.3 1302.56 0.26 0.18 0.001 0.182868
SDDSC235 1302.56 1302.8 0.24 0.28 0.002 0.284541
SDDSC235 1303.85 1305 1.15 0.2 0.003 0.206692
SDDSC235 1314.16 1315.24 1.08 0.12 8E-04 0.121888
SDDSC235 1316.91 1317.27 0.36 0.09 0.014 0.12346
SDDSC235 1324.38 1324.8 0.42 0.12 0.002 0.123585
SDDSC235 1324.8 1324.97 0.17 0.16 0.004 0.170516
SDDSC235 1324.97 1325.71 0.74 0.18 0.003 0.186453
SDDSC235 1326.73 1327.22 0.49 0.33 0.002 0.335497

 

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary
Sampling techniques
  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
  • Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).
    Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.
    Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps
  • Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.
    Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.
    At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.
  • Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.
  • Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.
  • ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).
  • Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).
  • Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above.
Drilling techniques
  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
  • HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.
    A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project.
Drill sample recovery
  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
  • Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.
  • Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines.
Logging
  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
  • Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.
    Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.
    Core recoveries are measured for each metre
    RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.
  • Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.
  • The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.
  • Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:
    Rock types, lithology
    Alteration
    Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)
    Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)
    Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)
  • 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.
  • Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.
  • Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.
  • Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.
  • Quarter and half core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).
  • Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented),and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.
  • Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.
  • In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.
  • In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 25th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
  • The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of inaccurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.
  • Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.
  • The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.
  • A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).
  • Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods
    ¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.
    ½ duplicates - core is split into halves and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.
    Washes - washes are inserted post visible gold or >1% visible stibnite to ensure contamination is minimised during the preparation stage
    Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.
    Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.
    Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.
    Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data
    Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.
  • Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.
  • Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges.
Verification of sampling and assaying
  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
  • The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed - 11 December 2024 S.Tambanis.
  • The CP & QP, Mr Kenneth Bush has visually inspected the drill core from holes in this release. The drill intersections match both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).
  • In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.
  • The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.
  • Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.
  • Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.
  • Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).
  • Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project.
Location of data points
  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
  • Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings
  • Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.
  • Downhole surveys are collected by either electronic single-shot, REFLEX EZ-TRAC multi-shot or Imdex/Axis north-seeking gyro or a combination. During drilling, surveys are completed at a maximum of 30m intervals, with multi-shot surveys completed at hole completion or upon request by geologists at 3m intervals during drilling unless ground conditions are unsuitable.
  • The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).
  • Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data.
Data spacing and distribution
  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.
  • The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.
  • At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.
  • Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
  • The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 40-90% of the sampled thickness.
  • Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.
    The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.
  • A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle).
Sample security
  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.
  • Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues.
Audits or reviews
  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
  • Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Kenneth Bush for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

 

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary
Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
  • The Sunday Creek Project, previously known as the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd.
Exploration done by
other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
  • The Sunday Creek project is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)
  • Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.
  • EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd
    Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.
  • ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd
    Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.
    Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.
    Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.
  • ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd
    Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.
  • ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd
    Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.
  • ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd
  • ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.
  • Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.
  • Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Project. RL6040 was granted July 2017.
  • Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.

    Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth.
Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of
  • mineralization.
  • Refer to the description in the main body of the release.
Drill hole Information
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following
  • information for all Material drill holes:
    • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
    • dip and azimuth of the hole
    • down hole length and interception depth
    • hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
  • Refer to appendices
Data aggregation methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
  • See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release.
Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole
  • length, true width not known').
  • See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release.
Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
  • The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement.
Balanced reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
  • All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.
  • Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections.
Other substantive exploration data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
  • Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products:
    • Metallic gold product by gravity recovery
    • Antimony-gold flotation concentrate
    • Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate
  • Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.
  • The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on:
    • Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery.
    • Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold.
    • Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.
  • It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.
  • Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.
  • Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.
  • The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.
  • High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.
  • Further Work
    • Additional characterization testing across deposit zones
    • Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries
    • Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality
    • Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples
    • Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion
Further work
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
  • The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.
  • See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306808

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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