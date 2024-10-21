Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12117447 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to the Company, entitled, "Metal Nanoparticles and Methods of Making Same". This patent covers the Company's proprietary process for manufacturing gold nanorods without the use of the toxic substance, cetyltrimethylammonium bromide ("CTAB"), which typically carries significant cytotoxic and genotoxic risks.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Myles, KC, FIIC, to its board of directors. An active investor and entrepreneur, Mr. Myles has served as lead counsel and strategic business advisor on more than 100 domestic and international acquisitions and sales, financings, government and regulatory affairs and licensing mandates. He has significant and diverse experience as a director of public and private companies. He also has been recognized with numerous professional achievements, distinctions and awards, including being named as one of "Canada's Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers' by Canadian Lawyer Magazine."

Contact:

David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (45°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans, future patent filings and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227363

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on September 5, 2024 with the issuance of 6,575,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0.25 per share (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $1,643,750. One Insider of Sona subscribed for 400,000 of those common shares for gross proceeds of $100,000. The subscription to the Financing by one insider of the Issuer is a related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Issuer is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the insider's subscription does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Issuer as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. This Financing, together with Sona's financing that closed on September 5, 2024, totals gross proceeds of $3,143,750.

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on July 31, 2024 with the issuance of 6,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0.25 per share (the "Financing"). As previously disclosed, Sona intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for advancing studies to support regulatory permission for an international, multi-site, first-in-human clinical trial, further research and development of its Targeted Hyperthermia TherapyTM ("THT"), as well as for general working capital purposes.

Numus Capital Corp. (the "Finder"), a registered Exempt Market Dealer, acted as exclusive finder for the Financing. In connection with the private placement, Sona paid the Finder a cash commission of $88,750 and issued 355,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the Finder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 until September 5, 2026. The Finder is a related party to Sona, a director of Sona being indirectly a principal shareholder of the Finder, as well such director of Sona also being a director and officer of the Finder.

Sona Nanotech to Arrange Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech to Arrange Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $1,500,000 through a private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to 6,000,000 common shares of Sona (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.25 per Share (the "Offering Price"). Insiders and certain other existing shareholders of Sona may also subscribe for Shares under the Financing.

Numus Capital Corp. (the "Finder") will act as the exclusive Finder for the Financing. Sona has also agreed to submit a list of certain potential subscribers in the Financing to the Finder (the "President's List"). As compensation for its services, the Finder will receive cash compensation equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Financing (5.0% for subscribers on the President's List). The Finder will also receive non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") which will entitle the Finder to acquire such number of common shares as is equal to 7% of the number of Shares placed by the Finder (5% for subscribers on the President's List). The Broker Warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing. The Finder is a related party to Sona, a director of Sona being indirectly a principal shareholder of the Finder as well as a director and officer of the Finder.

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that a detailed biomarker analysis of the recently reported pre-clinical melanoma study conducted at Dalhousie University (the "Study") indicates that, beyond shrinking tumors on its own, Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") also stimulates the innate immune system to target and eliminate untreated (contralateral) tumors when combined with a standard immunotherapeutic drug, IL-2. (See figure #1, below.) On the basis of efficacy data achieved in two different murine cancer models (triple negative breast cancer and malignant melanoma), the Company is now proceeding with safety and biocompatibility testing that will be required by regulating agencies to enter into human studies.

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that its targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") demonstrated positive results in a second preclinical cancer model. Findings just presented at the 2024 STING & TLR Targeted Therapies Summit for immunotherapies in San Diego, California, show that Sona's THT achieved responses in a preclinical melanoma model equal to that which was recently reported from its triple negative breast cancer study. THT effectively treated melanoma tumors in all animals when administered on its own. Further, when THT was combined with doses of interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), a standard immunotherapy, a synergistic effect was shown whereby greater treatment response, measured by tumor volume reduction, was achieved in comparison to either approach alone.

×