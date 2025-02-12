Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its recently published findings from its "Targeted Intra-tumoral Hyperthermia with Uniquely Biocompatible Gold Nanorods Induces a Strong Immunogenic Cell Death in Two Immunogenically 'Cold' Tumors" study will be presented at the international 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference on February 20th in Vancouver. Sona's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, a planning committee member for this conference, and Dr. Barry Kennedy, of The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group, will present both poster and oral presentations.

The conference is presented by OncologyEducation and is Canada's flagship meeting on the research and treatment of melanoma, bringing together medical oncologists, surgeons, dermatologists, radiotherapists, pathologists, immunologists, molecular biologists and industry partners to review the latest research and explore new therapies.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-442-0653
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (42-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, and Sona's preclinical and clinical study plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240541

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech's THT Cancer Therapy Preclinical Efficacy Studies Published In Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal

Sona Nanotech's THT Cancer Therapy Preclinical Efficacy Studies Published In Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that the now complete findings from our previously announced pre-clinical breast cancer and melanoma efficacy studies have been published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Frontiers in Immunology. This research article includes new follow-up data which provides a comprehensive analysis of the immunity activated by Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT"). The published manuscript titled, "Targeted Intra-tumoral Hyperthermia with Uniquely Biocompatible Gold Nanorods Induces a Strong Immunogenic Cell Death in Two Immunogenically 'Cold' Tumors" is available online in electronic form (here) and will be in print in its upcoming issue of Frontiers in Immunology - Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy. Frontiers in Immunology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across basic, translational and clinical immunology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech's THT Cancer Studies Demonstrates Strong Efficacy in Third Preclinical Study and Plans for First-in-human Early Feasibility Study

Sona Nanotech's THT Cancer Studies Demonstrates Strong Efficacy in Third Preclinical Study and Plans for First-in-human Early Feasibility Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") announces results from its most recent preclinical study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") which uses the Company's patented, biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs") to treat certain solid cancer tumors, shrinking them and acting as an immune stimulator. Building on its success in melanoma and breast cancer studies, the Company's third preclinical efficacy study was conducted in an immunologically 'cold' colorectal cancer model ("CT26"), a model that represents the majority of human colon cancers, which do not typically respond to current standard of care immunotherapies.

In this preliminary study, whereas no mice that were given standard immunotherapy alone showed any response, 100% of mice in the THT treatment group responded to the same immunotherapy with 50% (4 out of 8) of those tumors eliminated within 12 days of treatment, as shown by the green line in Figure 1, below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech to Showcase Its THT Cancer Therapy at NCL 20th Anniversary Symposium and Provides Corporate Update

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Len Pagliaro, has been invited to showcase Sona's developing Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") cancer treatment today at the Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory ("NCL"). Sona will be one of six commercial and academic collaborators to present its research at the NCL's 20th anniversary "Advancing Medical Applications of Cancer Nanotechnology" symposium. Sona's subsidiary was previously selected for the NCL Assay Cascade Program, the premier program in the World for bringing nanomaterials through critical preclinical stages and facilitating regulatory review, in which Sona's materials were assessed for biocompatibility. The NCL was established by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") to accelerate the progress of nanomedicine by providing preclinical characterization and safety testing of nanoparticles. The NCL is a collaborative effort between NCI, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12117447 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to the Company, entitled, "Metal Nanoparticles and Methods of Making Same". This patent covers the Company's proprietary process for manufacturing gold nanorods without the use of the toxic substance, cetyltrimethylammonium bromide ("CTAB"), which typically carries significant cytotoxic and genotoxic risks.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Myles, KC, FIIC, to its board of directors. An active investor and entrepreneur, Mr. Myles has served as lead counsel and strategic business advisor on more than 100 domestic and international acquisitions and sales, financings, government and regulatory affairs and licensing mandates. He has significant and diverse experience as a director of public and private companies. He also has been recognized with numerous professional achievements, distinctions and awards, including being named as one of "Canada's Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers' by Canadian Lawyer Magazine."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,643,750 in Gross Proceeds

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement that was announced on September 5, 2024 with the issuance of 6,575,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at $0.25 per share (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $1,643,750. One Insider of Sona subscribed for 400,000 of those common shares for gross proceeds of $100,000. The subscription to the Financing by one insider of the Issuer is a related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Issuer is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the insider's subscription does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Issuer as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. This Financing, together with Sona's financing that closed on September 5, 2024, totals gross proceeds of $3,143,750.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
