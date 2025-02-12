Sona Nanotech's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy To Be Presented at the International 19th Canadian Melanoma Conference

Proven Impact:
Since its beta launch in June 2023, AssistantNLP's Receptionist service has been successfully deployed across multiple industries including automotive, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, hospitality, and finance. Clients such as Georgetown Hyundai, Campio Furniture, Palmieri Furniture and Streamline Canada have adopted our service benefiting from its seamless integration and high accuracy.
To date, AssistantNLP's Receptionist service has successfully processed approximately 1,000,000 conversations and earned praise from clients for its accuracy, responsiveness, and ability to integrate seamlessly with existing workflows. Early adopters of the Receptionist service have reported significant time and cost savings, along with improved customer satisfaction leading to cost reduction and increased profitability.
"For over a year at Georgetown Hyundai, Syntheia has managed our inbound calls, providing 24/7 support and ensuring we never miss a call. Syntheia has truly elevated our customer experience, setting new standards in responsiveness and leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction." – Connor Attrell, Manager, Georgetown Hyundai.
"At Campio Furniture, we are thrilled to be using Syntheia, which has enhanced customer engagement and streamlined our sales cycle since deployment. It was a breeze to implement, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this evolution, generating efficiencies and sales that might have been otherwise missed." – Vince Servello, President, Campio Furniture.
" Our mission is to make AI-driven customer interaction seamless and accessible for businesses of all sizes with a goal of 10,000 subscribers in 2025, " said Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer of Syntheia. " With AssistantNLP's Receptionist service, we're delivering a solution that not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances the customer experience. Additionally, our clients have seen increased profitability and decreased expenses after adopting our service. "
Flexible Plans and Pricing:
With an onboarding time of under 10 minutes, businesses can sign up today through a frictionless experience to take advantage of our AI technology without upfront costs - making it an ideal solution for startups and enterprises alike.
AssistantNLP's Receptionist service is available today to customers in three pricing tiers:
- ‘ Freemium ' – Includes essential features with 60 minutes included per month at no cost;
- ‘ Basic ' – Priced at $99.99/month, includes 500 minutes per month with additional functionalities such as email messaging; and
- ‘ Pro ' – At $299.99/month, includes 2,000 monthly minutes, advanced analytics and customizable features.
Please access https://www.syntheia.ai/pricing for more details on each pricing tier. We are pleased to launch the Never On Hold Again Club , a referral program that rewards customers for sharing the power of AI-driven call handling. By referring businesses to Syntheia, customers can earn exclusive benefits while helping others elevate their customer service experience.
Businesses can sign up for the Receptionist service starting today by visiting www.Syntheia.ai . Our freemium model makes conversational AI technology accessible to everyone.
Looking Ahead:
Since August 2024 the Company's social media campaigns have achieved an increase in followers and over 40,000 impressions across multiple platforms, exceeding management's expectations, increasing brand awareness and strengthening our enterprise pipeline. These efforts will continue with a focus on platform subscriber acquisition. Management will be reporting further in this regard in the weeks ahead.
" Our platform is designed with a foundational open architecture, enabling Syntheia to deliver new services and provide open API technology for seamless integration with other platforms based on client needs, " stated Paul Di Benedetto, Chief Technology Officer of Syntheia. " This approach empowers us to rapidly incorporate the latest AI models, such as DeepSeek, OpenAI, Llama, and others, as they become commercially viable. "
With the platform built and commercially operating, the focus is on growing brand awareness, subscriber acquisition and sales growth.
Online Information Session:
We are inviting any interested party to join our management team for an online presentation on the commercial launch of AssistantNLP and the Company's outlook:
- When : Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where : Zoom Meetings
- Access Details : Please use any of the following methods to join:
International dial-in numbers are available at https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kevaJ1NwLA .
About Syntheia
Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally
Cautionary Statement
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the availability of additional languages, the Company's mission and business objectives, the Company's efforts to grow brand awareness, customer base and sales, and the Company's ability to integrate other platforms and AI models. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
