Solink Raises $100+ Million in Fresh Funding: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 29th
- Solink says its latest funding will accelerate expansion
- The startup turns existing cameras into real-time sources of business intelligence.
- Co-founder and CEO Mike Matta will join NYSE Live to discuss how vision-language models have reached the point where they can reason similarly to the ways humans do.
- Big3 Co-founder + CEO Ice Cube looks ahead to BIG3's public listing
- His 3-on-3 basketball league is set to go public via a SPAC merger with Graf Global Corp.
- ICE Cube will join NYSE Lead Content Creator Kristen Scholer for an interview that will air in the coming days.
- Investors navigate a flurry of economic data and earnings developments.
- The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at a target range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday.
- NYSX Component Microsoft is looking at a higher open after its FY 2027 Q1 earnings beat top and bottom-line estimates.
Opening Bell
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) marks the launch of its Small Business Supplier Accelerator
Closing Bell
SmartBank (NYSE: SMBK) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange