SOL Strategies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies dedicated to growing and building the Solana Economy, today announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on May 15, 2026. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 4:30pm EST.Event: SOL Strategies, Inc. Q2 2026 Financial Results Webcast and Conference CallWebcast Date: Monday, May 18, 2026, at 4:30 PM ESTLive Call: (800) 274-8461 (U.S.) or (203) 518-9814 (International), Conference ID: SOLQ226Webcast Link: SOL Strategies Q22026 Earnings CEO Michael Hubbard, CFO Doug Harris, and CSO Steve Ehrlich will host the live webcast and conference call to review the results and answer questions. Investors, analysts, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the call to hear more about the Company's recent milestones and growth outlook.A replay will be available shortly after the event at https:solstrategies.ioinvestor-relations. While you're there, we encourage you to sign up for our investor distribution list to receive future updates directly.About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:
Doug Harris, Chief Financial Officer, 416-480-2488
John Ragozzino, CFA, solstrategies@icrinc.com, 203-682-8284

Media Contact: solstrategies@scrib3.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements and information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the Company's or the Company's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and expectations regarding the characteristics, value drivers, and anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans and operations related thereto. Forward-looking information can also be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the timing for the Company's release of its financial results and the Company's financial outlook. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer:

SOL Strategies is an independent organization in the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies is not affiliated with, owned by, or under common control with Solana Foundation (the "Foundation"), and the Foundation has not entered into any association, partnership, joint venture, employee, or agency relationship with SOL Strategies.

None of the Foundation or its council members, officers, agents or make any representations or warranties, recommendations, endorsements or promises with respect to the accuracy of any statements made, information provided, or action taken by SOL Strategies and expressly disclaim any and all liability arising from or related to any such statements, information or action.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296718

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SOL StrategiesHODL:CCCSE:HODLNASDAQ:STKEblockchain investing
HODL:CC
The Conversation (0)
U.S. flag waves over multiple golden Bitcoin coins, text reads: Bitcoin, blockchain token, digital, decentralized, peer to peer.

Crypto Market Update: Senate Banking Committee Preps for High-Stakes Clarity Act Vote

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (May 11) as of 11:00 a.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$80,942.53, trading flat over a 24 hour period.Don't forget to... Keep Reading...
Gold cryptocurrency coin partially out of a brown leather wallet on a green circuit board background.

BENJI’s Five Year Growth Story Signals Flight to Safety in Tokenization

Global investment management firm Franklin Templeton and Stellar, a blockchain development foundation, recently marked the fifth anniversary of the launch of BENJI, a tokenized version of the firm’s US-registered money market fund, FOBXX, which uses Stellar’s public blockchain as its system of... Keep Reading...
Coinbase logo and gold Bitcoin.

Crypto Market Update: Coinbase Slashes Workforce, Strategy Considers Bitcoin Sale

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (May 6) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$81,471 after passing US$82,000 earlier in the day. Don't forget... Keep Reading...
American flag overlaid with financial graphs.

Crypto Market Update: Bipartisan Senate Compromise Puts CLARITY Act Back on Track

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (May 4) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Businessmen shaking hands.

Crypto Market Update: Polymarket Partners with Chainalysis for On‑chain Surveillance

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (May 1) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Large Bitcoin stands prominently in front of a blurred white building with a manicured lawn.

Crypto Market Update: White House Teases Bitcoin Stockpile Update

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (April 29) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on San Francisco Gold Project

Providence Gold Reports Up to 8.0 g/t Au from Mojave Girl Stockpile Sampling; Phase 2 Evaluation at Tarantula Site To Begin

Silver Hammer Commences Summer Exploration Program at Its Strategically Located Fahey Silver Project in the Silver Valley of Idaho

Apollo Reports High-Grade Silver, Gold and Barite Results at Calico

Related News

uranium investing

Cameco Halts Key Uranium Mill as Saskatchewan Faces Flooding

gold investing

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on San Francisco Gold Project

precious metals investing

Providence Gold Reports Up to 8.0 g/t Au from Mojave Girl Stockpile Sampling; Phase 2 Evaluation at Tarantula Site To Begin

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Commences Summer Exploration Program at Its Strategically Located Fahey Silver Project in the Silver Valley of Idaho

precious metals investing

Apollo Reports High-Grade Silver, Gold and Barite Results at Calico

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Approved for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

base metals investing

Sankamap Metals Launches Inaugural Drill Program at Kuma