Sokoman Minerals Provides Update on Stony Lake and Keats Properties

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC,OTC:SICNF) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") further to its October 8, 2025 news release the Company is pleased to provide further details regarding the expansion of the Company's holdings along the Valentine Lake Fault.

Sokoman has entered into an agreement with Kevin Keats and 91112 Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. "91112") to acquire a 100% interest in and to 6 mineral licences (the "Keats Property") . In consideration of the Keats Property the Company will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, make a 1-time cash payment of $50,000 to 91112, issue 2,500,000 common shares to 91112, and grant a 1.5% NSR royalty to 91112 one half of which Sokoman can purchase for $1,500,000.

Further, Sokoman has also entered in an option agreement with K9 Gold Corp. ("K9") and District Copper Corp. ("DCC") for the right to acquire a 100% interest in and to 4 mineral licenses, totalling 257 mining claims located in the Valentine Lake Fault area of Newfoundland (the "Stony Lake Property"). Subject to TSXV approval, and in order to exercise the option for the Stony Lake Property (the "Option"), the Company will issue 1,500,000 common shares to K9, 500,000 common shares to DCC and incur by December 1, 2025 sufficient exploration expenditures to keep the Property in good standing or alternatively make an equivalent cash payment to government authorities. Upon exercise of the Option DCC will cancel any existing royalties on the Property held by it.

UPDATE ON $24 MILLION OFFERING

Further to its October 8, 2025 news release the Company advises that the Underwriters will have the option exercisable, in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 7,950,000 FT Shares (not Common Shares as originally stated) at the FT Share issue price for additional gross proceeds of $2,106,750.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects, including the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead project (a Fosterville-type orogenic gold deposit), the Crippleback Lake (gold-copper porphyry) project, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys (Dalradian-type orogenic gold) project. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) through three large-scale joint-venture properties, including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. The Golden Hope project was recently spun out as a critical minerals-focused company, Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD), of which Sokoman remains a major shareholder along with Benton Resources Inc., and Australian-based Elevra Lithium Ltd. (ASX: SYA) (NASDAQ: ELVR) (OTCQB: SYAXF), formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited.

