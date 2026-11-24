Builds on over 15-year history of clearing index CDS with ICE Clear Credit
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Societe Generale Americas Securities, LLC, a subsidiary of Societe Generale, has expanded its credit default swap (CDS) clearing offering with ICE Clear Credit to include clearing for single name CDS for clients. Single name CDS are derivatives that are based on the credit risk of a single borrower, such as a corporation or sovereign entity.
Societe Generale is an existing clearing member of ICE Clear Credit, the leading global clearinghouse for credit default swaps (CDS). This expanded offering builds on the more than 15 years of experience Societe Generale has offering CDS index clearing over ICE Clear Credit to its customers.
"We're pleased to be able to leverage our long-standing relationship with ICE to add single names to the cleared product set that we offer our customers," said Scott Andersen, Head of Prime Services FCM Product, Americas at Societe Generale. "As a customer-focused organization, we're always looking for new opportunities for our customers to take positions and manage risk, and our work with ICE Clear Credit has always supported that."
ICE Clear Credit provides a comprehensive product offering, robust mark-to-market services and state-of-the-art risk management approach. Expanding into single-name CDS clearing will allow Societe Generale clients to clear their credit books in one place and gain greater efficiency through a centrally cleared structure.
"Societe Generale has been a long-standing member of ICE Clear Credit and this expanded offering will provide enhanced clearing services and a capital-efficient risk management solution to their customers," said Stan Ivanov, President of ICE Clear Credit. "As regulatory and capital requirements evolve, we remain committed to providing robust clearing solutions that enhance market integrity and meet the needs of clearing participants worldwide."
ICE Clear Credit, launched by ICE in 2009 to bring centralized clearing to the CDS market, enables clearing of more than 670 Single Name, Index, and Index Option CDS instruments referencing corporate and sovereign debt. ICE Clear Credit clearing has reduced counterparty risk exposure for parties to trades with a combined notional amount of over $385 trillion, with current open interest at ICE Clear Credit over $2.3 trillion.
For more information about ICE Clear Credit, please visit: https://www.theice.com/clear-credit
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: Fixed Income and Data Services
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