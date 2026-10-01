So much More Than $399 a Month: Why the 2027 VF 8 Deserves a Closer Look

For roughly $13 a day, about the price of a workday lunch in San Diego or Chicago, American families can now drive VinFast's newest electric SUV. The 2027 VF 8 ECO is available through a lease program at $399 per month, complete with a comprehensively upgraded safety suite and operating savings that routinely exceed EV driver expectations.
Starting September 1, 2026, the MY27 VF 8 ECO lease program offers straightforward, competitive terms:
- Lease: $399/month for 39 months, with $3,250 down and a 10,000-mile annual allowance.
- Retail finance: 0% APR on eligible finance terms of up to 84 months.
For context, the MY27 VF 8 ECO starts at an MSRP of $40,400, while the PLUS trim begins at $45,600. With the lease offer, drivers can enjoy the latest model for over three years with a modest upfront investment. At the end of the term, lessees can return the vehicle, transition into a newer model, or purchase it outright. For buyers who prefer ownership from day one, 0% APR ensures every payment builds equity rather than covering interest.
Leasing serves as an ideal gateway to electric mobility, particularly as EV adoption yields strong long-term satisfaction.
According to J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, overall battery electric vehicle (BEV) owner satisfaction reached an all-time high since the study's inception in 2021. The study, which surveyed 5,741 owners of model-year 2025 and 2026 EVs between August and December 2025—found that 96% of new BEV owners would consider purchasing or leasing another BEV for their next vehicle. J.D. Power attributes this record satisfaction to continuous advancements in battery technology, expanding charging infrastructure, and improved vehicle performance.
In other words, 39 months behind the wheel of a VF 8 is long enough to experience everything it offers, and flexible enough to decide your next move once you truly know the car.
Savings Beyond the Monthly Payment
The $399 monthly payment is only part of the value equation; the other factor is what you stop spending at the pump and service center.
According to Consumer Reports research, a typical EV owner who does most of their charging at home can expect to save an average of $800 to $1,000 a year on fuel compared with an equivalent gasoline-powered car. On top of that, EV maintenance and repair costs are about half those of gasoline vehicles, which require regular fluid changes and are more mechanically complex.
To help buyers calculate personal savings, VinFast launched the Energy Cost Savings Calculator on its official website. The tool estimates projected operating savings based on individual driving habits and regional electricity rates. With the lease's 10,000-mile annual allowance, prospective drivers can input their average commute to see how much of their monthly payment is offset by fuel savings alone.
Five New Co-Pilots Always Looking Out for You
The MY27 VF 8 adds an updated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite with five new features:
- Automatic Emergency Stop Assist (AESA): If the driver becomes unresponsive, the vehicle safely decelerates and stops within its lane. It then activates the hazard lights, engages the Electronic Parking Brake, unlocks the doors, and triggers an eCall for immediate assistance.
- Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB): Automatically brakes while reversing if an imminent collision with obstacles or pedestrians is detected.
- Intersection Assist (IA): Provides visual and audible warnings when entering an intersection or turning left or right if there is a high risk of collision with oncoming traffic, pedestrians, or other vulnerable road users.
- Auto Lane Changing Assist (ALCA): Provides steering guidance into adjacent lanes, initiated by the driver or prompted by the system.
- Evasive Steering Assist (ESA): When braking alone isn't enough, it supplies optimal steering torque to help the driver swerve around obstacles faster and stabilize the vehicle afterward.
The practical value of these safety technologies is backed by industry research. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study revealed that combining Rear Automatic Emergency Braking with a rearview camera and rear parking sensors reduced backing crash rates by 78% compared to vehicles with none of those systems. For lessees, this added layer of protection helps maintain the vehicle's condition throughout the term.
Experience the MY27 VF 8
The MY27 VF 8 is now on display and available for test drives at authorized VinFast dealerships in key U.S. markets, including Chicago, Orlando, and San Diego.
At roughly $13 a day, drivers gain access to a brand-new electric SUV, significantly reduced running costs, and five comprehensive active safety features working behind the scenes.
Sources: https://www.wardsauto.com/news/JD-power-ev-experience-EVX-ownership-study-satisfaction-all-time-high/812741/
https://www.consumerreports.org/hybrids-evs/evs-offer-big-savings-over-traditional-gas-powered-cars
https://www.iihs.org/research-areas/bibliography/ref/2150
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.
VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/
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SOURCE VinFast