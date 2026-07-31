Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Pause in Trading

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Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt Group

Purpose-built advanced carbon for healthier communities Keep Reading...
Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Update to early-conversion incentive

Update to early-conversion incentive

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Update to early-conversion incentiveDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky Growth

CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky Growth

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

Westport to Issue Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), announces that the Company will release Q2 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on... Keep Reading...
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EV Market Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

The electric vehicle (EV) sector is navigating a complex landscape in 2026, characterized by evolving regional growth, ongoing affordability hurdles and shifting legislative environments.Here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at how the market performed in the first half of 2026, as... Keep Reading...
New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

New Report from KBR Supports Potential for US$1.75/kg Hydrogen from Syntholene's Geothermal-SOEC Platform

Technical Review from KBR Highlights the Advantages of Syntholene's Geothermally Integrated Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells for Step Change Reduction in Hydrogen CostSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today an... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Milestone Demonstrates Successful Operation of World's First Geothermally-Integrated SOEC Hydrogen Production SystemSyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully produced its first 500... Keep Reading...
FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval ProcessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of 1,600,000 common shares and 3,254,369 pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering, and warrants to purchase up to 4,854,369 common shares... Keep Reading...

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Carbonxt Group
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Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

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