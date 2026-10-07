Snorkel AI Raises $350 Million to Help Push the Frontier: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 7th
- Snorkel AI boosts it valuation to $3.5 billion as it looks to expand platform.
- Snorkel works with AI labs and enterprises on the data behind frontier model evaluation and training.
- CEO Alex Ratner will join NYSE Live to discuss why he believes advancing the science and tech behind data development will be among the most impactful areas of AI research.
- Jake Paul was among notable attendees at September's All-In Summit.
- In an interview with Kristen Scholer, Paul says that defense company Saronic is standing out for its ability to create hardware at scale and solve industry bottlenecks.
- Paul also said that the buildout of AI data centers in the U.S. is essential for national security.
- The S&P 500 will look to build off a fresh record.
- The large cap index closed above 7,800 for the first time ever during Tuesday's session.
- Minutes from the Fed's September meeting are due today at 2 p.m. ET.
Opening Bell
CNBC's Halftime Report celebrates its 15th anniversary
Closing Bell
Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) celebrates its role as the operating system of modern sports
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange