SNDL Announces Resignation of Director

SNDL Announces Resignation of Director

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") announced today that Carlo Cannell has resigned from the Board of Directors effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Cannell for his contributions.

ABOUT SNDL INC. 

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL, CSE: SNDL), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies and the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada, with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf and Cost Cannabis. With products available in licensed cannabis retail locations nationally, SNDL's consumer-facing cannabis brands include Top Leaf, Contraband, Palmetto, Bon Jak, La Plogue, Versus, Value Buds, Grasslands, Vacay, Pearls by Grön, No Future and Bhang Chocolate. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the North American cannabis industry. For more information, please visit www.SNDL.com

For more information: 
Tomas Bottger
SNDL Inc. 
O: 1.587.327.2017 
E: investors@SNDL.com

   


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SNDLCSE:SNDLnasdaq:sndl
SNDL
The Conversation (0)
SNDL

SNDL

Keep Reading...
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2025.April 2025 Operating StatisticsTrading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;Trading value of CSE listed securities was $265 million;CSE issuers completed 90... Keep Reading...
KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the presentations from the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference held June 5 th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER NOW AT... Keep Reading...
KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors,... Keep Reading...

CBD, Cannabis and Psychedelics: CEO's of Sundial Growers, Red Light Holland, Nass Valley Gateway and Charlottes Web Discuss New Market Opportunities, M&A and Product Innovation

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG) (OTC: NSVGF) Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Charlottes Web Holdings (TSX:... Keep Reading...

CEO's of OrganiGram, Icanic Brands, Red Light Holland, and Sundial Growers, Driving New Growth Opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelics

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), Red Light Holland (OTC: TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Brixton Metals Drills 4 m of 1,975 g/t Silver within 23.50 m of 348 g/t Silver in Hole 449 at its Langis Project in Ontario

BriaCell and BriaPro to Present Four Posters at SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

Two of the Widest Silver Intersections to Date at Shallow Depths: 47 Metres at 68.2 g/t Silver and 37 Metres at 86.3 g/t Silver

Related News

copper investing

KGHM, South32 Launch US$725 Million Chile Copper Expansion

energy investing

Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 4 m of 1,975 g/t Silver within 23.50 m of 348 g/t Silver in Hole 449 at its Langis Project in Ontario

precious metals investing

Two of the Widest Silver Intersections to Date at Shallow Depths: 47 Metres at 68.2 g/t Silver and 37 Metres at 86.3 g/t Silver

energy investing

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

Australian Mine Operators and Innovators Seize Global Opportunities as MajorInternational Mining Event Heads to Sydney

precious metals investing

Managing Director Transition