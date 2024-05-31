Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3Vje9v6

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We're looking forward to hosting the next KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference featuring an innovative group of companies from across the sector," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "In partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications, we'll be holding a series of fireside chats with sell-side analysts in order to encourage investor engagement and meaningful discussions."

"This is the 21 st Virtual Cannabis Conference that KCSA has hosted with the OTC Markets, and the timing is particularly opportune given the recent news surrounding the news that the DEA has initiated the rescheduling of cannabis from a Schedule 1 substance to Schedule 3," stated Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. "We have top-tier companies and sell-side analysts across the cannabis industry participating on June 5 th and we look forward to hearing each groups insights and perspectives as we head into an exciting time for the overall industry."

June 5 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM ET SNDL Inc. NASDAQ: SNDL
11:00 AM ET GrowGeneration Corp. NASDAQ: GRWG
11:30 AM ET Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. OTCQX: AAWH | CSE: AAWH
12:00 PM ET Glass House Brands Inc. OTCQX: GLASF | CBOE: GLAS
12:30 PM ET Nova Cannabis Inc. OTCQB: NVACF | TSX: NOVC
1:00 PM ET Ispire Technology Inc. NASDAQ: ISPR
1:30 PM ET High Tide Inc. NASDAQ: HITI | TSXV: HITI
2:00 PM ET NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. OTCQX: NLCP
2:30 PM ET SHF Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial NASDAQ: SHFS
3:00 PM ET KindlyMD, Inc. Private


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

High TideHITI:CACSE:HITI
HITI:CA
The Conversation (0)
High Tide to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

High Tide to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide" or the "Company" ) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide will participate in a fireside chat with Andrew Semple, Sell-Side Analyst at Echelon Capital Markets at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5 th .

DATE : June 5 th
TIME: 1:30pm Eastern
LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

ABOUT High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count 1 . High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail : Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 171 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation : Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms : High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD : High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution : High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing : High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Inquiries
Omar Khan
Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer
High Tide Inc.
omar@hightideinc.com
403-770-3080

Investor Inquiries
Vahan Ajamian
Capital Markets Advisor
High Tide Inc.
vahan@hightideinc.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

High Tide to Announce Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Financial Results

High Tide to Announce Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Financial Results

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 after financial markets close on Thursday, June 13, 2024 . High Tide's second fiscal quarter 2024 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR+, EDGAR, and on the Company's website at https:hightideinc.cominvest

High Tide Inc., May 28, 2024 (CNW Group/High Tide Inc.)

Following the release of its second fiscal quarter financial and operational results, High Tide will host a webcast with Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mayank Mahajan , Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the Company's financial results and what the remaining two fiscal quarters hold for High Tide, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday , June 14.

Webcast Link for High Tide Earnings Event:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/433539943

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the webcast by clicking on the link above prior to the beginning of the live webcast. Three hours after the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same link above.

Participants who wish to ask questions during the event may do so through the call-in line, the access information for which is as follows:

Canada (Local):                 1 226 828 7575
Canada (Toll-Free):           1 833 950 0062
United States (Local):       1 404 975 4839
United States (Toll-Free): 1 833 470 1428
Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=65906
Participant Access Code: 301725

*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by a live operator*

ABOUT High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count 1 . High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail : Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada , with 171 current locations spanning British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America .

Retail Innovation : Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms : High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD : High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution : High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing : High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brand™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company releasing its financial and operational results on the timelines indicated herein and the Company hosting a webcast following the release of its financial and operational results and the timing and participants thereof . Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed under the heading "Non-Exhaustive List of Risk Factors" in Schedule A to our current annual information form, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov , which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

_____________________________________
1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 8, 2024

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-tide-to-announce-second-fiscal-quarter-2024-financial-results-302156268.html

SOURCE High Tide Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/28/c4570.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

High Tide Opens First Canna Cabana in Pickering, Ontario

High Tide Opens First Canna Cabana in Pickering, Ontario

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide" or the "Company" ) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 1105 Kingston Road, Pickering Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use. This opening will mark High Tide's 171st Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada the 62nd in the province of Ontario and the first store in the city of Pickering .

High Tide Inc., May 13, 2024 (CNW Group/High Tide Inc.)

This brand-new Canna Cabana is situated in Brookdale Centre, the heart of Pickering's retail shopping district. Located along the major thoroughfare of Kingston Road, this Brookdale Centre store is just 10 minutes from Highway 401, the major artery connecting all the cities in the Greater Toronto Area . It is also a short drive away from Pickering Town Centre, the primary shopping mall in the region. ELITE and Cabana Club members can easily access this new location while shopping at one of many national anchor tenants, such as a major home improvement store, a home decor and craft supplier, and one of the largest Canadian pharmacy retail chains, among several quick service restaurants.

"I am thrilled to announce the opening of our first store in the beautiful city of Pickering . This brand-new Brookdale Centre store is a continuation of our carefully curated retail strategy, opening in major retail power centres surrounded by strong anchor tenants. Cities in the GTA, like Pickering , are some of the fastest growing population centres in Canada , making them a natural choice as we expand Canna Cabana's reach in Canada's largest province," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

" Pickering has a current population of over 100,000 residents and is projecting an annual growth rate of 5% over the next twenty years. It is clear that Canadians are moving into these cities as they look for affordable housing and opportunities outside of larger and more expensive cities like Toronto . The growth in Pickering and cities just like it holds tremendous potential for Canna Cabana retail stores in the coming months and years. We have some exciting stores in our construction pipeline, so stay tuned for those announcements coming soon," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count 1 . High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail : Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada , with 171 current locations spanning British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America .

Retail Innovation : Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms : High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD : High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution : High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing : High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of our new location beginning to sell recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use, the expected benefits of the store location, and our commitment to opening future stores in prime power centre locations and the expansion of our discount club model. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed under the heading "Non-Exhaustive List of Risk Factors" in Schedule A to our current annual information form, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov , which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

________________________________

1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 8, 2024

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-tide-opens-first-canna-cabana-in-pickering-ontario-302143083.html

SOURCE High Tide Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/13/c9773.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana in Ajax, Ontario

High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana in Ajax, Ontario

New Store Represents Canna Cabana's 170th Location Nationwide

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 1949 Ravenscroft Road, Ajax, Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use today. This opening will mark High Tide's 170th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada the 61st in the province of Ontario and the 2nd in Ajax .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

High Tide Opens Canna Cabana in Owen Sound, Ontario

High Tide Opens Canna Cabana in Owen Sound, Ontario

New Store Represents Canna Cabana's 60th Location in the Province of Ontario

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 1660 20th Avenue East, Owen Sound, Ontario has begun selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use. This opening marks High Tide's 169th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada the 60th in the province of Ontario and the 1st in Owen Sound .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

