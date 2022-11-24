Zinc Investing News


Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ) recognizes the importance of a sound partnership with Indigenous communities. The company’s flagship O’Connor Lake zinc project, in the under-explored South Slave Region of the Northwest Territories, is located on Indigenous land owned by the Métis Nation. Slave Lake has worked closely with the Métis Nation to establish collaborative agreements designed to benefit both parties to advance the project area by providing economic and employment opportunities to the Métis Nation.

The O’Connor Lake project was initially discovered in 1948 and indicated high-grade deposits of zinc, lead, copper and precious metals. This discovery led to additional exploratory efforts up to 1952, before it was deemed uneconomical to continue based on market conditions at the time.

O\u2019Connor Lake Project

The O’Connor Lake project covers 76.25 square kilometers and is approximately 185 kilometers from Yellowknife by air. Historical results indicate the presence of high-grade zinc, lead, copper and precious metals, yet the asset has not received any exploration with modern technologies and techniques. The current expanded land package is more than 15 times the original claim, as Slave Lake is aware of nearby showings that have only been mapped from the shore. The company has worked closely with First Nations communities to create mutually beneficial agreements.

