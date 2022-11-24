Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF) is pleased to announce results from four recent drill holes from the Company's ongoing infill and resource expansion drill program at the Ayawilca zinc project in Peru. Drill holes reported (A22-193, 197, 198 and 200) are from the West Ayawilca area and all have intersected high-grade mineralization. A particular highlight is the high-grade zinc intercept in hole A22-200, one of the best drill hole intersections ever made at West Ayawilca, with 44.9 metres at 12.0% zinc including 16.1 metres at 22.2% zinc. Results have now been reported for nine holes in the current program (including four in this release), with five more drill holes pending (including holes A22-202 and A22-203, which are in progress). A second drill rig has been mobilized and two rigs are operating 24-7, one located each at West and South Ayawilca
Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ) recognizes the importance of a sound partnership with Indigenous communities. The company’s flagship O’Connor Lake zinc project, in the under-explored South Slave Region of the Northwest Territories, is located on Indigenous land owned by the Métis Nation. Slave Lake has worked closely with the Métis Nation to establish collaborative agreements designed to benefit both parties to advance the project area by providing economic and employment opportunities to the Métis Nation.
The O’Connor Lake project was initially discovered in 1948 and indicated high-grade deposits of zinc, lead, copper and precious metals. This discovery led to additional exploratory efforts up to 1952, before it was deemed uneconomical to continue based on market conditions at the time.
The O’Connor Lake project covers 76.25 square kilometers and is approximately 185 kilometers from Yellowknife by air. Historical results indicate the presence of high-grade zinc, lead, copper and precious metals, yet the asset has not received any exploration with modern technologies and techniques. The current expanded land package is more than 15 times the original claim, as Slave Lake is aware of nearby showings that have only been mapped from the shore. The company has worked closely with First Nations communities to create mutually beneficial agreements.
Zinc is widely used for manufacturing galvanized steel, UV protection and creating oxides. The base metal’s high thermal conductivity has also made it an essential material for clean technologies. As a result, the Canadian government has designated zinc a critical metal due to its essential use in emerging renewable technologies. The spot price of zinc is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.9 percent between 2022 and 2030, showing the impact of emerging uses on the zinc market.
The Northwest Territories in Canada are largely underexplored yet potentially rich in zinc deposits. Mining in the Northwest Territories has significant impact on First Nations communities and it’s become essential for any mining project to have the full support and cooperation of the Indigenous communities on whose lands these projects reside. Therefore, building valuable working relationships with the local, Indigenous groups is essential for any mining operation’s success.
Vancouver-based exploration and development mining company Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ) is an organization that recognizes the importance of a sound partnership with Indigenous communities. The company's flagship O'Connor Lake zinc project, in the under-explored South Slave Region of the Northwest Territories, is located on Indigenous land owned by the Métis Nation. Slave Lake has worked closely with the Métis Nation to establish collaborative agreements designed to benefit both parties to advance the project area by providing economic and employment opportunities to the Métis Nation.
These agreements allowed for an expanded land package of 76.25 square kilometers for Slave Lake, which is 15 times greater than the original 1948 lease. The area is highly prospective and underexplored, having received no attention for at least three decades. Slave Lake conducted thorough airborne geophysics surveys throughout the area. These surveys provided Indigenous communities the essential information about the prospect and its potential.
The O’Connor Lake project was initially discovered in 1948 and indicated high-grade deposits of zinc, lead, copper and precious metals. This discovery led to additional exploratory efforts up to 1952, before it was deemed uneconomical to continue based on market conditions at the time.
The project was the topic of a doctoral thesis that demonstrated and gave Slave Lake further confidence in the asset's potential. An excerpt from Bansi Prusti’s dissertation for the department of geological sciences at McGill University in Montreal states, “It is apparent that all the mineralized quartz veins occurring in this map-area have had similar origin and that they are probably hydrothermal.”
An experienced management team, with expertise throughout the mining industry and a track record of developing successful projects, provides confidence in the company’s ability to take the project toward full development.
Company Highlights
- Slave Lake Zinc is an exploration and development mining company based in Vancouver focusing on its district-scale zinc project in the Northwest Territories.
- The company has worked closely with First Nations communities to create a mutually beneficial collaboration agreement for the economic benefit of both parties. The agreements give Indigenous communities input at every stage of development.
- O’Connor Lake, the company’s flagship district-scale asset, covers 76.25 square kilometers and is 15 times larger than the original stake in 1948 that built interest in the area.
- The Slave Lake region in the Northwest Territories is underexplored and has not received any exploration attention for at least three decades.
- The O’Connor Lake project was the subject of a doctoral thesis examining the area's potential, which was pivotal in Slave Lake’s decision to pursue the asset.
- A management team with decades of experience in the natural resources industry and a track record of success leads Slave Lake toward fully realizing the potential of its asset.
Key Project
O’Connor Lake Project
The O’Connor Lake project covers 76.25 square kilometers and is approximately 185 kilometers from Yellowknife by air. Historical results indicate the presence of high-grade zinc, lead, copper and precious metals, yet the asset has not received any exploration with modern technologies and techniques. The current expanded land package is more than 15 times the original claim, as Slave Lake is aware of nearby showings that have only been mapped from the shore. The company has worked closely with First Nations communities to create mutually beneficial agreements.
Project Highlights:
- Mutually Beneficial Collaboration Agreement: The agreement with Indigenous communities prioritizes collaboration between the parties throughout all project stages.
- Airborne Geophysics Survey: Slave Lake Zinc’s airborne geophysics campaign resulted in exploration results that demonstrate the economic benefits of the mine. The airborne campaign flew a 900-kilometer line survey to directly show First Nations communities the potential of the asset, rather than simply requesting cooperation.
- Excellent Existing Infrastructure: The asset is approximately 60 kilometers from a hydroelectric power station. Additionally, the project’s area is 149 kilometers from Pine Point, operated by Osisko Metals, which provides year-round, all-weather road access and year-round supply access. The O’Connor can also be accessed from Yellowknife by air.
Management Team
Ritch Wigham - CEO and Director
Ritch Wigham was a registered investment advisor in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan from 1979 to 2016 with Canarim (Canaccord Saskatchewan 1979 to 1984), Davidson Partners (Toronto, Ontario 1984 to 1989), Refco Futures (Vancouver, BC 1989 to 1992), C.M. Oliver (Vancouver, BC 1993 to 1999), Mackie Research Capital (Vancouver, BC 2000 to 2013) and with Global Securities Corporation (Vancouver, BC 2013 to 2016), specializing in commodities and commodity-related securities. During the 1970s Wigham worked for public and government organization as a geological assistant and prospector and studied geological sciences at the University of Saskatchewan
Jas Rai - President and Director
Jas Rai was a registered investment advisor in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario from 2004 to 2016. Rai specialized in the venture market, including resources and tech sectors, and helped companies raise money at various stages. Rai graduated from BCIT in marketing management in 2002.
Peter Cummings - CFO
Peter Cummings is a retired chartered accountant with more than 25 years of experience as CFO of BC Hothouse Foods Inc. and subsequently of the Houweling Nurseries Group as well as more than six years of public company experience as a director and CFO. Cummings holds a bachelor of commerce degree (1978) from the University of British Columbia.
Glen Macdonald - Director
Glen Macdonald has been a professional geologist since 1982. Macdonald consults and manages exploration and mining development projects for major and junior mining companies. Macdonald has a BSc. (1973) from the University of British Columbia. He has acted as a director of junior public companies for many years.
Maxwell Braden - Director
Maxwell Braden has been the seasonal manager of Weaver & Devore Trading Ltd. in Yellowknife, NWT, since 2015, coordinating resupply to exploration crews working out of Yellowknife in the NWT and Nunavut. Between 2002 and 2014, Braden was self-employed, providing contract staking services and preparing applications for land-use permits including consultations for junior companies. During that period Braden was engaged in several environmental assessment reviews for NWT projects. From 1991 to 2001, Braden was operations manager for Yellowknife-based Northern Geophysics Ltd. and oversaw the staking of some 25 million acres for junior and major exploration companies during the diamond play in the NWT and managed grassroots exploration programs to the drilling stage.
Steven Zadka - Director
Steven Zadka is a visionary entrepreneur and mining executive. Zadka started his career over 15 years ago with a simple vision of utilizing financial strength to realize the commercial potential of an asset where value is understood. With his vision, he has come to the forefront of the natural resources and mining industries in his current executive chairman role at Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. Zadka has extensive experience in investment banking, capital markets, M&A, and corporate finance with focus on the metals and mining industry. Zadka was previously the managing director at Sunrise Securities LLC / INTE Securities, a New York City-based investment bank. Prior to that, Zadka was an investment banker at Adar Capital Advisors, associate at Casimir Capital LP, and senior consultant at Mine Management. Zadka holds a B.S. from Baruch College in New York City.
Tinka Drills 45 Metres @ 12% Zinc Including 16 Metres @ 22% Zinc at West Ayawilca
Key highlights
- Drill holes A22-200, A22-197 and A22-198 all intersected high-grade zinc mineralization at West Ayawilca:
- A22-200: 44.9 metres at 12.0% zinc from 283.3 metres depth, including 16.1 metres at 22.2% zinc from 312.1 metres depth.
- A22-197: 79.4 metres at 5.3% zinc from 271.6 metres depth, including 26.3 metres at 8.4% zinc from 281.7 metres depth.
- A22-198: 37.0 metres at 5.2% zinc from 312.3 metres depth, including 7.2 metres at 9.1% zinc from 326.0 metres depth.
- Drill hole A22-193 intersected high-grade silver mineralization at relatively shallow depth on the edges of the zinc zone mineralization at West Ayawilca:
- A22-193: 21.6 metres at 175 g/t silver, 1.0% zinc and 0.3% lead from 168.3 metres depth, including 5.8 metres at 567 g/t silver, 0.8% zinc and 0.3% lead from 168.3 metres depth.
- Holes reported here were drilled within the existing resource boundaries and will improve the geological knowledge and confidence of the West Ayawilca zinc zone, in particular the distribution of the high-grade zinc sulphide mineralization.
- Zinc mineralization remains open at depth beneath hole A22-200.
- Drilling is expected to continue into early 2023 with two rigs operating - one at South and one at West.
- Results are now reported for nine drill holes in the 2022 drill program, with approximately 12 additional holes planned or in progress with two drill rigs in operation.
True thicknesses of the mineralized intercepts are estimated to be at least 80% of the downhole thicknesses.
Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, stated: "The interval of 16 metres grading 22% zinc in hole A22-200 is one of the best zinc intersections ever drilled at West Ayawilca. All of the new drill holes have confirmed that the zinc sulphide mineralization at West occurs as strata-bound sulphide replacement of the lowermost limestone and breccia-filling sulphide replacement of the overlying carbonate rocks. Several more holes are planned to follow-up on these great drill results, targeting the highest-grade parts of the zinc deposit and possible extensions. The drill program at Ayawilca is continuing with two rigs - one targeting West and the other South Ayawilca (where several holes have results pending). We expect to be reporting drill results for several more months, with a resource update expected Q1 2023."
Discussion of 2022 drill program results
Tinka has drilled approximately 4,900 metres so far in the 2022 zinc resource definition and expansion program, about halfway through the planned drill program, with several holes pending results and two holes currently in progress (see Figure 1; Table 2). The main objectives of the 2022 drill program at Ayawilca are to target high-grade zinc mineralization and to expand the measured and indicated zinc mineral resources. Indicated resources are currently estimated at 19.0 Mt grading 7.2% Zn, 17 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and inferred resources are 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30th, 2021). Figure 1 shows a location map of the 2022 drill holes at the Ayawilca project.
As outlined in this news release, four holes were drilled to test the geometry of the mineralization at West Ayawilca and better define the upper and lower contacts of the massive sulphide zones. The four holes are located on three different east-to-west cross sections approximately 100 metres apart through West Ayawilca (see Figure 1).
Hole A22-193 was drilled to the east to test the extension of the West zinc zone mineralization. A zone of high-grade silver, associated with disseminated pyrite and base metal mineralization, was found at a relatively shallow depth, yielding 5.75 metres grading 567 g/t silver, 0.17 g/t gold and 1% zinc+lead from 168.25 metres. Only minor zinc was intersected; however, a narrow zone of tin mineralization was intersected near the base of the hole (Figure 2A).
Hole A22-197 was drilled to the west on the same section as A22-193, to test the continuity of zinc mineralization previously encountered in holes A14-22 (33 metres at 7.4% Zn & 31 metres at 6.3% Zn) and A18-141 (89.0 metres at 5.0% Zn). A22-197 drilled an intersection of 79.4 metres at 5.3% zinc, including a high-grade interval of 26.3 metres at 8.4% zinc associated with sulphide replacement of limestone breccia. A follow-up hole is currently in progress (see cross section, Figure 2A).
Hole A22-198 was angled to the west on a section 100 metres north of A22-197 (see Figure 1). This hole intersected 37.0 metres at 5.2% zinc within a banded limestone unit associated with magnetite alteration.
Hole A22-200 was drilled a further 100 m to the north, to test the continuity of zinc mineralization in A18-118 (32 metres at 9.6% Zn) and A20-179 (32 metres at 6.0% Zn). A22-200 intersected one of the best zinc zone intervals ever drilled at West Ayawilca - 44.9 metres at 12.0% zinc - proving the continuity of the high-grade massive sulphide zinc mineralization within the lower banded limestone. A follow-up hole is planned (see cross section, Figure 2B).
Table 1. Summary of results for drill holes in this release
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Zn %
|Pb %
|Ag g/t
|In ppm
|Sn %
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|A22-193
|168.25
|189.80
21.55
0.97
0.31
175
0.07
incl
|168.25
|174.00
5.75
0.75
0.28
567
0.17
|And
|346.40
|353.25
6.85
2
0.79
0.09
|A22-197
|230.00
|243.70
13.70
5.06
0.09
13
35
incl
|238.25
|238.90
0.65
25.84
0.05
46
283
|And
|271.60
|351.00
79.40
5.34
0.02
7
55
incl
|281.70
|308.00
26.30
8.37
0.02
11
104
|A22-198
|270.20
|277.80
7.60
3.92
0.32
11
7
|And
|298.00
|335.00
37.00
5.17
0.06
7
59
incl
|326.00
|333.20
7.20
9.11
0.04
14
151
|And
|379.00
|379.40
0.40
20.40
0.01
8
11
|A22-200
|220.30
|227.60
7.30
6.43
0.04
9
1
|And
|283.30
|328.20
44.90
11.95
0.06
16
144
incl
|312.10
|328.20
16.10
22.20
0.07
26
300
Notes on sampling and assaying
Drill holes are diamond HQ size core holes with recoveries generally above 80% and often close to 100%. The drill core is marked up, logged, and photographed on site. The cores are cut in half at the Company's core storage facility, with half-cores stored as a future reference. Half-core was bagged on average over 1 to 2 metre composite intervals and sent to ALS and SGS laboratories in Lima for assay in batches. Standards and blanks were inserted by Tinka into each batch prior to departure from the core storage facilities. At the laboratory samples are dried, crushed to 100% passing 2mm, then 500 grams pulverized for multi-element analysis by ICPMS using multi-acid digestion. Samples assaying over 1% zinc, lead, or copper and over 100 g/t silver were re-assayed using precise ore-grade AAS techniques. Samples within massive sulphide zones were also assayed for tin using XRF techniques.
Figure 1. Drill hole map of Ayawilca highlighting 2022 drill hole locations and Zinc Zone indicated resources
Figure 2. Cross sections through West Ayawilca
A. C-C'
B. D-D'
Table 2. Drill hole details for 2022 drill program to date
Drill hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Depth m
Area
Comment
A22-190
333281
8845755
4167
180
-50
498.95
Central
Results reported
A22-191
333169
8845799
4182
180
-55
478.80
Central
Results reported
A22-192
333345
8845195
4208
232
-74
385.90
South
Results reported
A22-193
332766
8845659
4237
68
-65
365.40
West
Results HERE
A22-194
333143
8845231
4226
135
-73
380.20
South
Results reported
A22-195
333149
8845353
4221
148
-65
426.90
South
Results reported
A22-196
333035
8845307
4235
174
-45
382.10
South
Results pending
A22-197
332912
8845693
4220
264
-55
412.60
West
Results HERE
A22-198
332900
8845768
4222
265
-53
451.10
West
Results HERE
A22-199
333046
8845067
4195
303
-66
344.10
South
Results pending
A22-200
332821
8845889
4246
260
-58
352.00
West
Results HERE
A22-201
333342
8845195
4208
310
-73
58.90
South (deepening of A17-066)
Results pending
A22-202
333046
8845066
4197
283
-52
230.00
South
In progress
A22-203
332839
8845685
4228
264
-60
120.00
West
In progress
TOTAL
4886.95
Notes: Datum for coordinates: WGS84 18S. Azimuth is true azimuth
The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.
On behalf of the Board,
Further Information:
About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Zinc Zone deposit has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.0 Mt @ 7.15% Zn, 16.8 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20.0 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30, 2021 - see news release). The Ayawilca Tin Zone has an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.4 Mt grading 1.0% Sn. Tinka holds 46,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt. Tinka is actively exploring for copper-gold skarn mineral deposits at its 100%-owned Silvia project.
Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; the Company's expectations regarding the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE: Tinka Resources Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727264/Tinka-Drills-45-Metres-12-Zinc-Including-16-Metres-22-Zinc-at-West-Ayawilca
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Top 10 Countries for Zinc Production (Updated 2022)
Zinc prices have faced ups and downs in 2022, but overall have trended lower.
The metal has suffered the same fate as most other base metals, which have been battered by concerns about Russia's war in Ukraine and the widespread economic fallout that may push the world into a recession. Nevertheless, the broad consensus among market watchers is that zinc prices will do better in the years to come.
Given that situation, it’s interesting to look at how zinc supply is doing. Here’s a brief overview of the top zinc production in the world by country for 2021, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.
1. China
Mine production: 4.2 million MT
In 2021, China achieved the top zinc production in the world by a long shot, putting out 4.2 million metric tons (MT) of the metal; that’s an increase from the 4.06 million MT it produced in 2020.
Not surprisingly, the Asian nation is not only the world’s largest zinc producer, but also a significant consumer of the metal. In fact, China is a big part of why zinc has fared so well in recent years — growing demand for the metal was supported by strong property sales in the country and by the Chinese government’s push for more infrastructure projects.
2. Peru
Mine production: 1.6 million MT
Zinc production in Peru increased by 270,000 MT in 2021 compared to 2020. In 2017, the country pushed past India and Australia to become the second largest zinc producer.
Modern zinc refining began in Peru in the 1920s, and from the 1970s to the 1990s the country saw an increase in private international investors hoping to up the country’s zinc production. The Santander mine, purchased by Cerro de Pasco Resources (CSE:CDPR,OTC Pink:GPPRF) from Trevali Mining in late 2021, produces zinc and lead-silver concentrates.
3. Australia
Mine production: 1.3 million MT
Australia produced 1.3 million MT of zinc in 2021, slightly down from 2020's 1.31 million MT. Zinc production in the country comes mainly from Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) Mount Isa and McArthur River zinc mines, EMR Capital Group's Golden Grove mine, China Minmetals' Dugald River mine and New Century Resources' (ASX:NCZ,OTC Pink:NWNNF) Century tailings mine.
4. India
Mine production: 810,000 MT
India’s zinc production increased by 90,000 MT in 2021. The country is home to one of the world’s top zinc mines — the Rampura Agucha mine in Rajasthan, which has an ore production capacity of 6.15 million MT per year.
India’s increasing production in recent years is thought to be the result of the completion of the Rampura Agucha underground mine, as per the US Geological Survey.
5. United States
Mine production: 740,000 MT
The US produced 740,000 MT of zinc in 2021, up from 2020’s 718,000 MT. According to the US Geological Survey, zinc was mined in five states at seven mines operated by five companies last year. Three smelter facilities produced commercial-grade zinc metal.
The two largest zinc mines in the country are both in Alaska: Teck Resources' (TSX:TECK.B,TSX:TECK.A,NYSE:TECK) Red Dog mine and Renco Group's (HKEX:2323) Sweetwater mine. In November 2021, zinc was added to a revised US critical minerals list.
6. Mexico
Mine production: 720,000 MT
Mexico’s zinc output increased by 82,000 MT from 2020 to 2021. While Grupo Mexico (BMV:GMEXICOB) is the country’s biggest mining company, Industrias Penoles (BMV:PE&OLES) is its largest natural resource company and Mexico’s biggest producer of zinc.
Mexico Business has reported that zinc output is likely to grow even further as several new projects are slated to reach production in the next six years. Companies developing these projects include Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Teck Resources, Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) and Discovery Silver (TSXV:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF).
7. Bolivia
Mine production: 490,000 MT
Bolivia produced 490,000 MT of zinc in 2021. That’s a big move up from the year before, when production reached 360,000 MT. Sumitomo’s (OTC Pink:SSUMF,TSE:8053) San Cristobal mine is a key producer of zinc in the country; it is one of the world’s largest zinc-producing mines, as well as one of the largest silver producers in the world.
In October 2021, Glencore sold its Bolivian zinc assets to Santacruz Silver Mining (TSXV:SCZ), including the Reserva, Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines.
8. Russia
Mine production: 280,000 MT
Russia’s zinc output remained flat year-over-year. The two largest zinc-producing mines in the country, the Bashkirskaya Med mine and the Uchalinsk mine, are both owned by Ural Mining and are located in the Republic of Bashkortostan.
9. Canada
Mine production: 260,000 MT
Canada’s zinc output has generally speaking been on the decline for the last few years, but its output increased from 211,000 MT in 2020 to 260,000 MT in 2021. Manitoba is the largest zinc-producing province in the country, with output of 131,125 MT.
Manitoba is home to Canada's three largest zinc operations: Hudbay Minerals' (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) Lalor mine and the 777 mine and Glencore's Kidd Creek mine.
10. Sweden
Mine production: 230,000 MT
Rounding out the top 10 for zinc production in the world by country is Sweden, which produced 230,000 MT of zinc in 2021, a slight decrease from 232,000 MT the year before. Boliden’s (STO:BOL) Garpenberg zinc-silver mine and Lundin Mining’s (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) Zinkgruvan zinc-copper mine are located in the Scandinavian country.
Don’t forget to follow us@INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Trevali Provides Update on Judicial Liquidation of 90%-Owned Burkina Faso Subsidiary; No Filing of Financial Statements or Related Management Disclosure and Analysis Going Forward
Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") announced today that, further to the October 6, 2022 press release of the Company, the Judicial Tribunal of Commerce in Burkina Faso has granted an order providing for the liquidation of the Company's 90%-owned subsidiary Nantou Mining Burkina Faso S.A. ("Nantou Mining"). A liquidator has been appointed by the Judicial Tribunal and notice of such appointment is expected to be published in local newspapers in accordance with applicable laws and the terms of the liquidation order. The liquidator has assumed responsibility for the management of the affairs of Nantou Mining and Trevali no longer exercises operational control over Nantou Mining or the Perkoa mine. Further information will be communicated to affected parties by the liquidator in accordance with applicable legislation.
Trevali also announced that it did not, and will not, file its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the related management's discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certifications by the filing deadline of November 14, 2022 and is therefore in default of its requirements under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings , as applicable.
The Company had previously advised the British Columbia Securities Commission, as well as FTI Consulting Inc., the court-appointed monitor in Trevali's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"), that due to financial and operational constraints, the Company will not be able to continue with its prescribed public markets disclosure going forward. Trevali and the Monitor intend to keep stakeholders and the public updated about Trevali's financial status through filings and other reports filed as part of the CCAA proceedings.
All inquiries regarding the CCAA proceedings of the Company should be directed to the court-appointed monitor, FTI Consulting Inc. (email: Trevali@fticonsulting.com or telephone: +1-877-294-8998). Information about the Company's CCAA proceedings, including all court orders made and the Monitor's reports, are available on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/trevali/ .
Trevali is a base-metals mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to the judicial liquidation process in Burkina Faso , including the conduct of such liquidation proceeding; and the CCAA proceedings of the Company, including the provision of financial and other information with respect to the Company during such proceeding.
By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the judicial liquidation by Nantou Mining and the loss of operational control of the Perkoa mine by the Company; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; risks associated with the Company's ongoing CCAA proceedings; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevali-provides-update-on-judicial-liquidation-of-90-owned-burkina-faso-subsidiary-no-filing-of-financial-statements-or-related-management-disclosure-and-analysis-going-forward-301677582.html
SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c1689.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
