Positive Drilling Results At Manna Underpin Potential Future Resource Upgrade

Zinc Investing News

Slave Lake Zinc Acquires Significant Historic Database for O'Connor Lake Critical Metals Project

Slave Lake Zinc Acquires Significant Historic Database for O'Connor Lake Critical Metals Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has recently acquired a significant database of historic (pre-1952) information pertaining to the O'Connor Lake zinc-lead-copper-silver -gold critical metals project. The Company is currently analyzing the new files and applying a modern exploration interpretation to them. The objective is to merge these new results with exploration results already generated by Slave Lake. The Company will use these combined results to coordinate the next phase of exploration consisting of geologic mapping and sampling, prospecting, and detailed geophysical surveys and to prioritize drill targets.

Slave Lake has recently reviewed our modern data with the Company's Geological consultants and a detailed interpretation of the lease portion of the 900-plus line kilometer airborne survey conducted earlier has been developed for follow up. The follow up interpretation contained within this small area to the south-west and parallel to the old head frame area has identified multiple new geophysical anomalies parallel to the main structural zone that was historically being developed prior to 1952. One strong new target is present southwest of the main zone and lies under water immediately offshore. Prior to application of modern exploration surveys this target would not be detected. Slave Lake will now conduct a detailed ground geophysical survey to define the target for drill testing. This survey work will utilize the ice cover on the lake to properly map the anomaly.

The Company will also conduct the recommended additional detailed ground analysis of the balance of the main airborne survey. (As weather permits) Expansion of the detailed interpretation will better define the known anomalies previously announced, and identify new targets. Much of the historic exploration results now being processed by Slave Lake occur within the portion of the Company's large property that was covered by the airborne survey. The historic results will now be applied to help identify the geophysical anomalies that must also be followed up upon and prioritize the wealth of targets that already exist on the Slave Lake holdings.

Mr. Wigham stated: "With the new material that Slave Lake has uncovered, we are now able to tie together a great deal of what we were aware of, but were not able to use publicly until now. All our efforts are tying together to display the truly exceptional opportunity that is our company and the exploration potential that will soon become even more apparent as more historic info is compiled."

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Slave Lake Zinc Corp.
Per:

Ritch Wigham CEO & Director
Phone: 604-396-5762
Email: rwigham@zinccorp.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Slave Lake Zinc's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the progress of a definitive offtake agreement, potential development and production at the Company's O'Connor Lake project, future oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a few assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Slave Lake Zinc operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Slave Lake Zinc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Slave Lake Zinc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Slave Lake Zinc does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152973

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Slave Lake ZincCSE:SLZBase Metals Investing
SLZ:CC
Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ)

Slave Lake Zinc


Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces: "We Have Only Scratched the Surface!"

Slave Lake Zinc Announces: "We Have Only Scratched the Surface!"

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is actively exploring the O'Connor Lake zinc - lead prospect. The Company's claims are located in the South Slave district of Canada's Northwest Territories in a mining friendly region with good infrastructure and supply access. The property is located some 185 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife and 60 kilometers from an all-weather highway at Fort Resolution. Vein structures discovered prior to 1952 were developed using drilling, bulk sampling, and underground methods. The prospect then lay idle from 1952 until its acquisition in 2016 by Slave Lake Zinc with no modern exploration in the intervening years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering and Grant of Stock Options

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering and Grant of Stock Options

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) ("Slave Lake" or the "Company") announces a private placement offering of units in the Company's securities to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, where each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.15share for two (2) years from the closing date of the offering of the units.

The Company also announces the grant of options to directors, officers, and consultants of Slave Lake to purchase up to 1,977,000 common shares its capital at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of the grant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Advances Its Critical Metals Zinc, Lead O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Advances Its Critical Metals Zinc, Lead O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is actively exploring the O'Connor Lake zinc - lead project located in the South Slave region of the NWT. The Company has progressively advanced its project using a systematic exploration process.

Slave Lake Zinc has now compiled results from the recent prospecting undertaken at the O'Connor Lake zinc - lead project. As a result of this new information and interpretation of the project geology, regional setting and structure, the Company is planning a major follow up prospecting and development program for 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces New Mineralization 5km from Headframe

Slave Lake Zinc Announces New Mineralization 5km from Headframe

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is looking to advance the exploration opportunities at its O'Connor Lake zinc - lead - precious metals project. The Company's claims are located in the Northwest Territories South Slave region some 185 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife and 60 kilometers from an all-weather highway at Fort Resolution. This region has not been comprehensively explored within the last 50 years and certainly not with any modern techniques. The original work here, was prevalent in the late 1940's and 1950's with small production from a short vertical shaft and small drift. The property has essentially lain dormant since this time until Slave Lake Zinc acquired the original lease in 2016. The O'Connor Lake district is in a mining-friendly region of the NWT with reasonable infrastructure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills 12.5 m of 11.17% Zinc including 6.2 m of 15.84% Zinc at Boundary Main

Fireweed Drills 12.5 m of 11.17% Zinc including 6.2 m of 15.84% Zinc at Boundary Main

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce further results from the 2022 drill program at Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of November 1, 2022, it has agreed to issue 109,091 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated October 31, 2022 for the period ending January 31, 2023 at a price of $0.11 per share, subject to regulatory approval

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources to Begin On-Site Preparations for Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain

Hispania Resources to Begin On-Site Preparations for Exploration Program at Las Herrerias, on the Puebla de la Reina Property, Spain

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that it is preparing for the exploration program to be carried out at Las Herrerias ("Las Herrerias"), on the Puebla de la Reina property, located in Extremadura, Spain. Management will be onsite in early February to meet with its geological team to review and visit local geological areas of interest on the property identified by the work carried out in 202122 by the company.

While in the region, company management will be meeting with additional firms that carry out geophysical and diamond drilling activities, with the objective of determining timing and scope for the upcoming work at Las Herrerias. Further, management intends to again meet with the regional Ministry and politicians, including the Mayor of Puebla de la Reina, as they did in July, 2022, to ensure all local stakeholders needs are met.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Announces Partnership With Fleet Space Technologies

Power Nickel Announces Partnership With Fleet Space Technologies

Proprietary "Exosphere" Approach To Enhance Exploration at Nisk Mining Project

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") has announced today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Los Andes sold 800,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $12.55 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the Vizcachitas Project, cover studies and drilling expenses and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

  • Board of Directors approves 20,000-meter, multi-target drill program at the Escacena Project for 2023
  • Plan includes La Romana drilling expansion and resource delineation
  • Drilling underway at La Romana, Romana Deep, and Zarcita
  • La Romana metallurgical studies continuing

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved plans for a fully funded 20,000-meter drill program at the Company's flagship Escacena Project ("Escacena"). Escacena is located approximately 35 kilometers northwest of Seville on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) district and tier one mining jurisdiction with a number of significant producing copper and polymetallic mines.

Pan Global Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Pan Global's President and CEO Tim Moody noted: "Escacena has been the focus of Pan Global's exploration since the recent copper/tin/silver discovery at the La Romana target. To the end of 2022, we completed approximately 140 drill holes at La Romana with mineralization in almost every hole. Our 2023 plan is expected to include more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena. This includes a 10-hole stepout and infill drill program at La Romana that is already underway targeting electromagnetic anomalies, further testing the continuity and potential down-dip extensions of the mineralization."

Catalysts for 2023 include:

  • Assay results from the ongoing exploration drilling at La Romana, the Romana Deep target (electromagnetic anomaly on the down-dip projection of the La Romana mineralization) and Zarcita target (located 4 km north of La Romana)
  • Gaining access to the west and east of La Romana to continue testing extensions of the geophysics target
  • Ongoing La Romana metallurgy testwork
  • Assay results from drilling on additional exploration targets

Mr. Moody added: "With a fully funded program for 2023, and three drill rigs currently operating on three targets at La Romana, Romana Deep, and Zarcita, plus exploration advancing on a number of other targets, we are well set up for an exciting year ahead at Escacena."

Annual incentive grant approved

The Pan Global Board of Directors has approved grants under the Company's shareholder-approved Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Plan") of a total of 2.165 million incentive stock options; 0.55 million Restricted Share Units (RSUs); and 0.65 million Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to officers, directors, employees, and consultants to the Company.

The incentive stock option entitles the holder to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.44 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 25% on grant, followed by additional 25% on each of 6-month, 12-month, and 18-month anniversaries from date of grant. The RSUs and DSUs will vest over two years from the effective date of grant, with one-third vesting 12 months after the effective date, and one-third vesting on each of the 18-month and 24-month anniversaries.

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with mining anticipated to restart in late 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-announces-fully-funded-20-000-meter-escacena-project-drill-program-301733072.html

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Tinley's Announces Plans for Own-Brand Expansion to Accelerate Revenue Growth

CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

Quarterly Report Period Ending 31st December 2022

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report For Period Ending 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2022

Lithium Investing

Global Battery & Renewables Revolution

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report – December 2022

Lithium Investing

Activity Report For The Quarter Ended December 2022

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2022

×