SLAM Extends Strike Length of Farquharson Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Zone to 300 Meters at Goodwin

SLAM Extends Strike Length of Farquharson Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Zone to 300 Meters at Goodwin

Drilling For Critical Elements In The Mineral-Rich Province Of New Brunswick, Canada

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL,OTC:SLMXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has drilled a deep 51.20 meter interval of mineralized gabbro with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite in a 100 meter extension to the Farquharson copper nickel cobalt zone in its 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project. Hole GF25-24 was drilled deep beneath a MegaTEM conductor 100 meters east of hole GF25-21. GF25-24 intersected a 51.20 meter interval of mineralized gabbro with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite from 222.30 to 273.50 meters. Assays are pending on 128 samples from this hole. The Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project is located in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick.

.Figure 1 DDH GF25-24 Pyrrhotite & Chalcopyrite Mineralization

The Company has requested quotes from geophysics contractors airborne and down-hole electromagnetic surveys to be conducted in preparation for the 2026 drilling campaign at Goodwin. The exploration team has moved to the Jake Lee gold project in southern New Brunswick to complete additional trenching in the vicinity of its new gold discovery.

QA-QC Procedures: Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged and delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Fredericton. Actlabs will perform a multi-element analysis using their assay method UT7. Samples that are over-limit (above 1%) for the UT7 method will be re-analyzed using method 8-AR. Blanks and samples are included in the sample series.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. Diamond drilling is in progress on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The drilling program follows significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes reported by the Company in 2024 on the Goodwin project. These include a 64.90 meter core interval, grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval from hole GW24-02 as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported with up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

The Company launched its 2025 exploration program with two new gold discoveries on its wholly-owned Jake Lee claims. SLAM reported eight grab samples with assays ranging from 7.42 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 94.80 g/t gold in the initial discovery on July 9, 2025. A second discovery comprised quartz float grading 16.20 and 3.78 g/t gold respectively 100 meters southwest of the initial discovery as reported August 28, 2025.The Jake Lee claims are located 25 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. is working on an indicated resource estimated at 922,000 oz at a grade of 2.31 g/t gold plus an inferred resource of 1,334,000 oz at a grade of 2.60 g/t gold. (Reference: "Updated Mineral Resource Statement, Clarence Stream Deposits, New Brunswick, Canada, by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., March 31, 2022"). SLAM's exploration team recently mobilized back to Jake Lee.

SLAM reported gold bearing core intervals including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m from the Maisie vein in news releases on December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022. The Company had previously reported a core interval grading 3,955 g/t (127oz) gold Au over 0.1m from the No. 18 vein. These veins are associated with a soil geochemical anomaly that stretches for 3,000 meters along strike. Assays are pending on 900 additional samples to expand the soil coverage and further define the target on this extensive vein system.

The Company is a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share payments in 2025. SLAM received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) on February 28, 2025 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. On March 29, 2025, the Company received a cash payment of $60,000 as well as 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects to receive additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.Join our company newsletter by clicking SXL-News to receive timely company updates and press releases relating to SLAM Exploration.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Mike Taylor, President & CEO
Contact: 506-623-8960
mike@slamexploration.com

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President
Contact 902-273-2387
jimmy@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the Company's exploration plans at the Goodwin Project, the anticipated scope, timing and results of the current drill program, the potential extension of mineralized zones, and the potential to identify additional mineral resources. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: exploration results that may not confirm anticipated interpretations; delays in exploration programs; availability of drill equipment, contractors, and personnel; increases in costs; changes in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market and business conditions; regulatory changes; environmental risks; operating hazards; delays or inability to obtain required approvals; and other risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings with Canadian securities regulators

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

SLAM Exploration Ltd.SXL:CATSXV:SXLGold Investing
SXL:CA
The Conversation (0)
SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM Exploration Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that Precision Geosurveys Inc. has been contracted to complete an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey on its Silver Mountain Project located in the... Keep Reading...
CopAur Minerals Inc.

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the press release on November 24th, 2025, by Omega Pacific Resources Ltd (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega"), that CopAur and Omega (the "Parties") have completed an amendment of the Williams Property (the "Property")... Keep Reading...
Bert Dohmen

Bert Dohmen: Gold Price Going "Much Higher," Silver to Play Catch Up

Bert Dohmen, founder and CEO of Dohmen Capital Research, discusses precious metals.He believes gold's fundamentals support "much higher prices" for a number of years, and sees silver doing even better as the US faces down the specter of potential deflation. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies. The creation of a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as a US dollar... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold

Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") announces that, further to its press release of October 29, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 16,665,868 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold Discovers New Mineralized Horizon At The Trench 1B Target: Provides Results From The First Six Holes Of Its Mosseau Drill Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / November 25, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the first series of assay results from its maiden drill program at its Mosseau property in the Urban Barry... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Significant Exploration Target for the Rulikha Deposit

Raises $2.25M to Expedite Developing Harts Range Project Post Metallium Deal

Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

Related News

Copper Investing

Significant Exploration Target for the Rulikha Deposit

Rare Earth Investing

Raises $2.25M to Expedite Developing Harts Range Project Post Metallium Deal

potash investing

Nutrien Chooses US Port for Potash Terminal, Faces Canadian Backlash

lithium investing

Lithium Outlook: World Edition

Silver Investing

Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada

Lithium Investing

Lithium Outlook

Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition