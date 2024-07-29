Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa") dated July 26 th 2024, whereby Skyharbour will sell Cosa two (2) mineral claims, comprising approximately 6,049 hectares. These two claims represent a small portion of Skyharbour's Karin Property and are located in Saskatchewan about 22 km south of the Key Lake Mill. In consideration for the claims, Cosa will issue to Skyharbour 250,000 common shares in the capital of Cosa (the "Consideration Shares"). Skyharbour originally acquired the claims through low-cost, online staking. The Company retains ownership in five other adjacent claims constituting the new Karin Project which is now 19,116 hectares.

Karin Uranium Project:

The original Karin Project, inclusive of the two claims above, consisted of 7 claims totalling 25,165 hectares in the Highrock Lake area. The project is underlain by Wollaston Group metasedimentary gneisses, mostly psammitic to meta-arkosic in composition but with localized prospective pelitic to psammopelitic gneisses in fold noses, and it is prospective for both unconformity-related and pegmatite-hosted uranium mineralization.

Location Map of the Karin Project:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-Karin-20230727.jpg


‎The Karin project had seen some exploration in the late 1960's to early 1980's, including airborne EM, magnetics and radiometrics, radon surveys, prospecting, geological mapping, lake water and sediment sampling, as well as a limited amount of diamond drilling. Five drill holes that were successfully drilled on the Karin project intersected Wollaston Supergroup meta-arkose and semipelitic to pelitic gneisses, amphibolite and pegmatite to granodiorite, along with localized hematite, chlorite, epidote, and/or goethite alteration. The drilling on the Karin project was targeting some of the stronger EM conductors and radon anomalies on the property, however several other historical EM anomalies did not receive follow-up work. Given that this work took place prior to the development of modern geophysics and uranium exploration models, it is likely that additional prospective targets remain untested on the Karin project. The only recent exploration on the project consisted of limited prospecting in 2008, which led to the discovery of a pegmatite outcrop that returned 181 ppm U, 205 ppm Nb, and 39 ppm Ta (SMDI 5179). The Karin project has otherwise been unexplored since the 1980's and remains prospective for both intrusive-type and unconformity-related uranium deposits and intrusive-related REE's.

Acquisition Details:

Skyharbour will receive 250,000 shares of Cosa for the two claims. Half of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, and the other half of the Consideration Shares being subject to a voluntary hold period of six months. There are no underlying royalties on the claims and the Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Cosa Resources Corp:

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 209,000 ha across multiple projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-nine projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 580,000 hectares (over 1.4 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts several high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc., Azincourt Energy and Thunderbird Resources (previously Valor) at the Preston, East Preston and Hook Lake Projects, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners including: CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $33 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $27 million worth of shares being issued and over $20 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_2024-02-14_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

__________________________________

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
‎Telephone: 604-558-5847
‎Toll Free: 800-567-8181
‎Facsimile: 604-687-3119
‎Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information. 


Primary Logo
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE
Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  •  Corporate info
  •  Insights
  •  Growth strategies
  •  Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

        Skyharbour Resources
    

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

        Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its 2024 winter diamond drilling program which totaled 2,864 metres in nine holes at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project. The project is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A highlight from this program was from hole ML24-08 which intersected 5.0 metres of 4.61% U 3 O 8 from a relatively shallow downhole depth of 265.5 metres to 270.5 metres including 10.19% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre at the Main Maverick Zone. Skyharbour plans to continue advancing Moore through additional drilling in 2024 in conjunction with a fully-funded summer drill program to follow-up on the recently reported Fork target uranium discovery at the Company's adjacent Russell Lake Uranium Project. The combined drill campaign this summer is planned to consist of approximately 7,000 - 8,000 metres with details forthcoming.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

        Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from Phase One of its 2024 winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan adjacent to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Drilling at Russell was completed during two separate phases of drilling with a total of 3,094 metres drilled in six holes during Phase One with geochemical assays reported here. The second phase of the winter drill program at Russell consisted of 2,058 metres in four holes with the geochemical assays still pending and to be released at a later date. The Company also recently completed 2,864 metres of drilling in nine holes at its Moore Project with assays pending from that program.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

        Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has recently completed a geophysical program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program included a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM) and a ground gravity survey. Orano is now preparing for a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program that will take place this summer at the project.
 Location Map of Preston Project: 
 https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Preston_20211209.jpg 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Completes Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

        Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Completes Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project
    
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2024 winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 winter drill program consisted of 1,086 metres of drilling in four diamond drill holes. The priority for the 2024 drill program was to follow up on the clay alteration zone and elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K and H Zones.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam

        Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam
    
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the winter 2024 diamond drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.
 The 2024 drill program consisted of 1,086 meters of drilling in four diamond drill holes. Drilling commenced on March 29  th  and was complete on April 19  th  . Logging of drill core, sampling, and demobilization of all drill equipment, helicopter, and crews was complete by the end of April. The priority for the 2024 drill program was to follow up on the clay alteration zone and elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K and H Zones (Figure 2). 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

        Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO
    
  • Intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity within a massive hydrothermal alteration system
  • New zone discovered on the second drill hole of Hook's regional exploration program, 6 km from ACKIO discovery 
  • Demonstrates the fertility of the uranium corridor along Baselode's Hook Project
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new uranium prospect on the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).
"We're very excited about this new discovery on Hook, on the second hole of our regional exploration program. HK24-010 intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity at approximately 173 metres vertical depth. This new discovery is hosted within a massive alteration corridor similar in scale to what we have observed at our ACKIO zone 6 km to the southwest. We believe the alteration corridor has mobilized uranium from the host rocks and deposited it within a redox front, similar to what we interpret for HK24-010. We intend to follow-up drilling in this area in the coming weeks after completing exploration drilling in a logistically efficient order on other targets with stronger geophysical anomalisms. Hook's regional exploration aim was to discover new zones of uranium mineralization and we're well on our way with this new prospect," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

        Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects
    
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of two geophysical programs at its Russell South project, the commencement of a new geophysical survey at the Tabbernor project, and the rescheduled survey at the Smart Lake joint venture project. Additionally, Purepoint has released an updated Portfolio Handbook, now available on the Company's newly launched website.
"Our team has made significant strides in advancing our exploration efforts at both Russell South and Tabbernor," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We are particularly excited about the upcoming completion of the Smart Lake survey, which will set the stage for our winter drilling program."
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Reports High Levels of Radioactivity Over Wide Intercepts at ACKIO Uranium Project

        Baselode Reports High Levels of Radioactivity Over Wide Intercepts at ACKIO Uranium Project
    
  • Over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity, such as 907 cps over 34 m, including 9,173 cps over 0.4 m 
  • AK24-118 and AK24-119 returned the widest radioactivity levels in Pod 6
  • All three drill holes with over 20 metres of cumulative thickness of radioactivity
  • The second drill for regional exploration targets has now mobilized to site
Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce radioactivity results from the first three diamond drill holes within the ACKIO ("ACKIO") uranium prospect of the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).
"AK24-119's results rank as one of the top 10 best drill hole radioactivity intersections at ACKIO, making this a unique drill hole. Previous drill hole AK22-035 intersected 0.54% U3O8 over 7.3 m (see Baselode News Release dated September 12, 2022) in Pod 6, and we are seeing similar levels of radioactivity within AK24-118 and AK24-119 but over broader widths within the same Pod, suggesting mineralization remains open in this area. ACKIO has continued to deliver encouraging results since the discovery in 2021, and we expect more promising results to follow.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

        Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration
    
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced significant exploration advancements at its Turnor Lake project, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. After nearly 15 years since the last major drilling campaign, Turnor Lake is being revitalized with a completely fresh geological and geophysical outlook, positioning it as a potential host for the next major uranium discovery in Saskatchewan. A drill program is currently underway at Turnor Lake, aiming to explore and define the extent of uranium mineralization.
The Turnor Lake project spans 9,705 hectares across vital structural and conductive corridors, aligning with the region's significant uranium discoveries and historical high-grade deposits. Our exploration revitalization is driven by the application of advanced technology and methodologies while integrating a wealth of historical data with ongoing real-time drilling insights.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

        Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer
    
CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF 
Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Huffman brings over two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience to the Company, with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals.  In connection with his appointment, Mr. Huffman will purchase by way of private placement a total of 2,000,000 units at $0.35 per unit, each consisting of a common share and a half of a share warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.55 for two years.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

        Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions
    
 TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK 
 Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2 
 OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF 
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new projects totaling nearly 80,000 hectares that are prospective for discovery of uranium deposits amenable to In Situ Recovery (" ISR ") in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina (see Figure 1 ).  These acquisitions represent a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources.
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE
Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  •  Corporate info
  •  Insights
  •  Growth strategies
  •  Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases

        Zodiac Gold Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Settlement
    

        South Star Announces Substantial Completion and Commissioning of the Santa Cruz Phase 1 Graphite Mine in Brazil
    

        Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation
    

        Transformational Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania
    
Related News
Precious Metals Investing

        Zodiac Gold Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Settlement
    
Battery Metals Investing

        South Star Announces Substantial Completion and Commissioning of the Santa Cruz Phase 1 Graphite Mine in Brazil
    
Base Metals Investing

        Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation
    
uranium investing

        Transformational Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania
    
uranium investing

        Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 June 2024
    
gold investing

        Alderan Receives Approval to Commence Drilling at New Years Copper-Gold Prospect Utah, USA
    
Gold Investing

        China International Gold Congress Presentation
    
×