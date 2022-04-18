Resource News Investing News

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ’s partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. is pleased to announce its exploration plan for its Phase 1 program at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan’s prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco’s Millennium uranium ...

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium"), is pleased to announce its exploration plan for its Phase 1 program at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

Highlights :

  • Camp construction complete and mobilization underway
  • Minimum $3.5 million program for 2022 comprised of drilling and geophysics in multiple phases throughout 2022
  • Moving loop EM and gravity surveys will target fertile ground to the southwest of previous geophysics and will provide a more complete geophysical picture to guide exploration
  • Initial diamond drilling will focus on interpreted conductor corridors coinciding with gravity and mag lows
  • Maiden drill program comprised of 6,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten (10) holes

"Historic drilling in 2008 at Mann Lake focused on interpreted reactivated northeast- and east-trending fault structures delineated by gravity and VTEM surveys," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "Fifteen years later we are returning to Mann Lake with a superior geological understanding of deposits within the Basin which allowed us to refine the geological model and has resulted in our focus being concentrated on the southern portion of the property where we believe the best potential resides."

Mann Lake Historical and Proposed Drilling :
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Mann_Lake_Historical_and_Proposed_Drilling.png

The Phase I exploration program will build off work done by previous operators and will consist of a moving loop electromagnetic survey, gravity survey and diamond drilling. Geophysical surveys will be focused on the southern half of the property and will integrate previous and regional surveys to vector in on what Basin Uranium believes to be the most prospective area of the property for regional conductive corridors which can host unconformity style uranium deposits. To date, the southern half of the property has seen little exploration and no diamond drilling.

Mann Lake Geophysical Survey :
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Mann_Lake_Geophysical_Survey.png

Regional conductive corridors are known to exist on the southern part of the Mann Lake property. These conductors are believed to correspond with Wollaston Supergroup graphitic metasedimentary basement, a fertile host for uranium mineralization. Basin Uranium will be targeting these structures in combination with overlying gravity and magnetic lows in its Phase I drilling over a 2.0 kilometre long corridor. The program will be conducted in two phases, a spring (Phase I) and late summer/fall (Phase II) program which will allow Basin Uranium time to compile and process exploration data to improve targeting. In total, Basin Uranium has budgeted a minimum of $3.5 million dollars for exploration at Mann Lake this year.

Exploration Camp at Mann Lake :
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Exploration_at_Mann_Lake.jpg
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Exploration_at_Mann_Lake_2.jpg

About Mann Lake:

Skyharbour has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Basin Uranium whereby Basin Uranium has an earn-in option to acquire a 75% interest in the Mann Lake Uranium Project. Under the Option Agreement, Basin Uranium Corp will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totalling CAD $4,850,000 over a three-year period ("Project Consideration"). Of the Project Consideration, $850,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and $4,000,000 will be in exploration expenditures on the project. Basin Uranium Corp will also issue to Skyharbour the equivalent value of CAD $1,750,000 in shares of Basin Uranium over the three-year earn-in period to complete the earn-in.

The Mann Lake Uranium Project is strategically located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. The Mann Lake project is also adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco (52.5%) with partners Denison Mines (30%) and Orano (17.5%). Denison Mines acquired International Enexco and its 30% interest in the project after a 2014 winter drill program discovered high-grade, basement-hosted uranium mineralization at this adjacent project.

Mann Lake Regional Tenure Map
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/SYH_Mann_Lake_Tenure.jpg

Skyharbour carried out a ground-based EM survey in 2014 focused on an area where a 2 km long aeromagnetic low coincided with basement conductors interpreted from earlier EM surveys. This program successfully confirmed the presence of a broad, NE-SW trending corridor of conductive basement rocks which are likely graphitic metapelites.

The Mann Lake Uranium Project has seen over $3 million of previous exploration expenditures consisting of geophysical surveys and two diamond drill programs totalling 5,400 metres carried out by Triex in 2006 and 2008. The geophysical surveys identified graphitic basement conductors and structural corridors containing reactivated basement faults. These features trend onto the
adjacent ground operated by Cameco. The 2006 diamond drill program intersected a 4.5 metre wide zone containing anomalous boron (with highlight values of up to 1,758 ppm B) in the sandstone immediately above the unconformity in drillhole MN06-005. Boron enrichment is common at the McArthur River uranium mine, and along with illite and chlorite alteration, is a key pathfinder element for uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In the same drill hole, altered basement gneissic rocks with abundant clay, chlorite, hematite and calc-silicate minerals were intersected about 7.6 metres below the unconformity and contained anomalous uranium, including up to 73.6 ppm over a 1.5 metre interval. Background uranium values are commonly between 1 and 5 ppm.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by David Billard, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for Skyharbour as well as a Qualified Person.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with fourteen projects, nine of which are drill-ready, covering over 385,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located fifteen kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and thirty-nine kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company is actively advancing the project through drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint-venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. Furthermore, the Company owns a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin, which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO 2 at 0.023%.

Skyharbour has several active option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures, $475,000 in cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20211126.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Riley Trimble
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesTSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources

Overview

Industry experts expect uranium prices to rise and the nuclear industry resurgence to start accelerating as uranium continues to play an integral role in the generation of clean, base-load, affordable and reliable energy globally. Despite a predicted demand for uranium topping 185 million pounds in 2021, a major supply-side response has played out in recent years and supply deficits have continued to grow. As uranium is needed for nuclear power, exploration and development companies focused on uranium-based assets could benefit significantly in the coming years as renewed investor interest comes back to the sector.

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQB:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) is a mineral exploration company that holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with 385,000 hectares of drill-ready land consisting a total of fourteen projects, nine of which are drill ready. The Company has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison’s Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone with drill results returning up to 6.0percent U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour is actively advancing and drilling the project with ongoing exploration programs.

In addition to offering investors exposure to high-grade uranium discovery potential at its flagship Moore Project, Skyharbour leverages its property portfolio using the prospect generator model and has partner companies fund exploration and development at its other projects. It is a cost-effective model that facilitates large exploration programs without substantial equity dilution.

Skyharbour Projects

The Athabasca Basin hosts the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and has historically accounted for 15-20% of annual global uranium production. Using modern exploration techniques and methodologies, Skyharbour is looking to emulate recent discovery success stories that have created significant returns for shareholders including those made by NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU), Alpha Minerals, Denison Mines (TSX:DML), and Hathor Exploration.

In September 2021, Skyharbour announced the initial set of diamond drill results from its 2021 summer diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project. The summer/fall 2021 program included 6,598m in 19 holes and returned highlights of 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0m including 6.80% U3O8 over 2.0m in basement rocks at Maverick East Zone as well as 0.54% U3O8over 19.5 metres including 4.0 metres of 2.07% U3O8.

The Company expects major developments and extensive exploration to be carried out in 2022, with a winter drill program of a minimum of 2500m to commence shortly. “Outside of our Moore project, Skyharbour’s partner companies have been advancing some of our other projects,” Skyharbour CEO Jordan Trimble commented.

Currently, Skyharbour has joint venture agreements with Orano Canada Inc. (industry-leader and France’s largest uranium mining and nuclear fuel cycle company) and Azincourt Energy Corp. [AAZ-TSXV; AZURF-OTC] on the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, which collectively cover one of the largest land positions in the Paterson Lake region. Orano recently became a 51% joint venture partner with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold after completing an earn-in option at the 49,645-hectare Preston Project by funding exploration and making cash payments. Meanwhile, Azincourt has recently earned a 70% stake in the 20,647 hectare East Preston Project by issuing shares, spending $2.5 million on exploration, and paying $1 million in cash to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Azincourt Energy recently commenced its 2022 exploration program at the East Preston Uranium project which will consist of a minimum of 6,000m of drilling in 30-35 drill holes.

Skyharbour has also recently signed a definitive agreement with ASX-listed Valor Resources on its Hook Lake Uranium Project (previously called North Falcon Point). Under the agreement, Valor can earn-in 80% of the project by spending $3.5 million on exploration and making $475,000 in cash payments over three years, as well as issuing 233,333,333 million shares to Skyharbour. Valor Resources commenced a 2,500m diamond drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project and scheduled an airborne gravity survey to commence in April 2022. In addition, Skyharbour has an active partnership with CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

A world-class management and geological team lead Skyharbour Resource. The team brings years of expertise in uranium exploration, energy industries, corporate finance and capital markets. The company is well positioned to capitalize on the uranium market’s resurgence with strong potential for resource growth and new discoveries at its project base. Skyharbour’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Over 385,000 hectares of land made up of 14 projects, 9 of which are drill ready
  • Flagship project, Moore Uranium Project, is an advanced stage uranium exploration property that Skyharbour has a 100% interest in with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0percent U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres
  • Skyharbour also has a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U3O8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO2 at 0.023%.
  • Joint venture with Orano Canada at the Preston Project. Orano successfully earned-in a 51% interest in the project by spending C$4.8m in exploration costs and making cash payments totalling C$100,000
  • Another joint-venture was completed with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Uranium Project. Azincourt earned-in a 70% interest by spending C$2.5m on exploration, a cash payment of C$500,000 and issuing 4.5m shares
  • Skyharbour also has 3 active earn-in agreements with Valor Resources, Medaro Mining and Basin Uranium Corp on the Hook Lake, Mann Lake and Yurchison Uranium projects (respectively)
  • The signed option agreements and joint-ventures are worth C$19.8m in exploration expenditures and C$10.2m in cash payments
  • Skyharbour has a notable shareholder base including Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML, NYSE: DNN), North Shore Global Uranium ETF, Global X Uranium ETF (URA) and significant insider purchasing such as David Cates (Director) recently adding 600,000 of SYH to his portfolio
  • Led by a strong management team including:
    • Jordan Trimble, President & CEO – led Corporate Development for Bayfield Ventures during its acquisition by New Gold (TSX: NGD)
    • Jim Pettit, Director & Chairman of the Board – over 30 years of experience within the industry specializing in finance, corporate governance and management
    • David Cates, Director – current CEO & President of Denison Mines (TSX: DML, NYSE: DNN)
    • Andrew J. Ramcharan, Snr V.P. Corporate Development - Extensive background in corporate development, mining & exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over 20 years
  • 5 drill programs are planned thus far for 2022 between Skyharbour and its partner companies
  • Skyharbour will continue to execute on its prospect generator model by acquiring projects at attractive valuations and forming joint-ventures to advance the secondary projects

Skyharbour Resources’ Key Projects

Moore Project

Skyharbour owns 100% of the 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project located 42 kilometres northeast of the Key Lake mill, approx. 15 kilometres east of Denison’s Wheeler River project, and 39 kilometres south of Cameco’s McArthur River mine. Unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization was discovered on the property at the Maverick Zone in the early 2000’s at relatively shallow depths. Skyharbour has carried out several drill programs with multiple holes intersecting high grade uranium mineralization over the 4.7 km long Maverick corridor. Drill results include 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5m at 264m depth in hole ML-199, 9.12% U3O8 over 1.4m at 278m in hole ML-202 and 5.29% over 2.5m U3O8 at 279m depth in hole ML-200. Hole ML-202 represents a new high-grade discovery and illustrates the strong discovery potential of additional high grade lenses along strike. The Company is planning additional drill programs to expand the known high grade Maverick Zone and to test basement-hosted targets as well as regional targets.

Moore Drilling

The depth to the unconformity on the property is relatively shallow, with the thickness of the sandstone cover varying from less than 125 metres on the property’s eastern side to over 325 metres on the property’s northwestern side. Basement rocks are predominantly paragneisses belonging to the Wollaston Domain. A large mafic sill known as the “Moore Lake complex” partially overlies a portion of the eastern side of the property. The property has been the subject of extensive historical exploration with over $45 million in expenditures, and over 150,000 metres of diamond drilling completed in over 390 drill holes. The project is accessible via ice roads from the McArthur River mine haul road and float or ski equipped aircraft.

The next steps for the project include the commencement of a 2022 winter drilling program of 2500m consisting of 10 to 12 drill holes.

The drilling will focus on both unconformity and basement-hosted targets along the Maverick structural corridor and new targets identified in the Grid Nineteen area. Skyharbour specifically plans to expand the high-grade mineralization discovered recently at the Maverick East zone, along strike, down plunge and at depth with a focus on basement-hosted mineralization. Other targets along the 4.7 km long Maverick structural corridor will be investigated, including the Esker target, again with a focus on basement-hosted mineralization. All 2022 exploration work is fully funded and appropriately permitted.

Preston Project

The Preston project is a large 49,635-hectare (122,651 acre) land position strategically located to the south of and proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project host to the high-grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX: FCU) Patterson Lake South (“PLS”) project host to the high-grade Triple R deposit. Uranium mineralization in the Patterson Lake area bears a number of similarities to the high-grade uranium deposits in the Eastern part of the Athabasca Basin like those at the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. The mineralization occurs in structurally disrupted and strongly clay altered, commonly graphitic pelites and metapelites with narrow felsic segregations/pegmatites.

The Preston Uranium Property is bisected by the all-weather Highway 955, which runs north through the PLS discovery being advanced by Fission through to the former Cluff Lake uranium mine. Over $7 million in historical exploration expenditures on the Preston Project have been incurred to date. This exploration has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as several exploratory drill programs. Several high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through this methodical, multiphased exploration initiative, which has culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.

Orano Canada has now earned 51% of the project through $4.8 million in exploration expenditures as well as cash payments. Skyharbour retains a 24.5% minority interest in the project.

East Preston Project

The East Preston project is a large 20,647 hectare (51,020 acre) land position strategically located proximal to NexGen Energy’s Rook 1 project host to the high grade Arrow deposit, as well as proximal to Fission Uranium’s (TSX: FCU) Patterson Lake South (“PLS”) project host to the high grade Triple R deposit. Uranium mineralization in the Patterson Lake area bears a number of similarities to the high-grade uranium deposits in the Eastern part of the Athabasca Basin like those at the Cigar Lake and McArthur River mines. The mineralization occurs in structurally disrupted and strongly clay altered, commonly graphitic pelites and metapelites with narrow felsic segregations/pegmatites.

Over $5 million in historical exploration expenditures on the Preston Uranium Project have been incurred to date. This exploration has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as several exploratory drill programs. Several high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through this methodical, multiphased exploration initiative, which has culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.

Azincourt Energy has now earned 70% of the project by issuing shares, spending $2.5 million on exploration, and paying $1 million in cash to Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Skyharbour retains a 15% minority interest in the project.

North Falcon Point Project (Hook Lake)

The North Falcon Point (Hook Lake) project consists of 16 contiguous mineral claims totaling 25,847 hectares. The property has seen extensive historical work, which advantageously allows for fast-tracked exploration. Uranium mineralization discovered to date at the Hook Lake Project is shallow and is characterized by structurally controlled mineralization at the Hook Lake, West Way and Nob Hill target zones. The primary Hook Lake target area at the property’s north end has returned high-grade uranium grab samples of up to 68% uranium in massive pitchblende veining at surface level.

Skyharbour recently announced a Definitive Agreement signed with ASX-listed Valor Resources whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project by contributing cash and exploration expenditures consideration totaling C$3,975,000 over a three-year period ($475,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour as well as $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures) as well as issuing a total of 233,333,333 shares to Skyharbour.

The project area is in close proximity to all-weather northern highways and grid power. Historical exploration has consisted of airborne and ground geophysics, multi-phased diamond drill campaigns, detailed geochemical sampling and surveys, and ground-based prospecting culminating in an extensive geological database for the project area. Compilation and reinterpretation of previous exploration work results are already underway. An initial phase of exploration work by Valor Resources includes further bio-geochemical surveys, detailed UAV magnetics, ground gravity and resistivity surveys as well as detailed geological and structural mapping. A 2500m diamond drilling program has commenced at the project to test the extent of uranium mineralisation at the S-Zone which included up to 59.2% U3O8 in rock chip samples at surface.

South Falcon Project

The South Falcon project consists of 21 claims totaling 44,470 hectares and is strategically located 55 kilometers east of the Key Lake mine. In March of 2015, Skyharbour released an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit at south end of the property: 6,960,681 pounds U3O8 inferred at average grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5,339,219 pounds ThO2 inferred at average grade of 0.023% ThO2 within 10,354,926 tonnes (cutoff grade of 0.01% U3O8). The deposit has geological and geochemical features similar to basement-hosted deposits in the Athabasca Basin such as Eagle Point, Millennium, P-Patch and Roughrider. Exploration potential of the 6 by 7 kilometre Fraser Lakes target area is considered exceptional, including resource expansion potential along strike and at depth at the Zone B uranium deposit.

Drilling to date at South Falcon Point totals over 22,000 meters across 110 holes with over C$15 million spent on exploration across its six near-surface targets. Skyharbour carried out a drill program in 2015 that returned 0.172% U3O8 over 2.5 metres and the findings point to increasing uranium grades at depth beneath the deposit. Recommended future work includes defining additional resources at the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit area and further interpretation of geochemical and assay data following geological analysis.

Yurchison Project

The Yurchison Project consists of 11 claims totalling 55,934 ha in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. This contiguous set of claims covers an extensive package of Wollaston Supergroup metasediments in an area known for its base metal potential. The northeastern half of the project falls within the Courtenay Lake-Cairns Lake fold belt, which contains numerous Pb-Zn-Ag showings while the remainder is along trend to the north-northeast of the Janice Lake Cu deposit and numerous other base metal showings in the “Wollaston Copperbelt”. Access to the area is enhanced by Highway 905 which transects the property near Courtney Lake. A planned all-weather road between Highway 905 and the communities of Wollaston Lake and Hatchet Lake is proposed adjacent to the northeastern section of the claims. It is unknown when the project will be completed, but once in place it will significantly improve logistics for the project. Grid power is used to service a motel, restaurant and gas bar is located at km 147 of Highway 905, a few km north of Courtenay Lake.

In November 2021, Skyharbour signed an option agreement with Medaro Mining Corp. which provides Medaro an earn-in option to acquire an initial 70% interest and up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property.

Pursuant to the agreement, Medaro may acquire an initial 70% interest in the Property by issuing common shares of Medaro having an aggregate value of CAD $3,000,000; making aggregate cash payments of CAD $800,000; and incurring an aggregate of CAD $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property over a three year period.

Mann Lake Project

The 3,473 hectare (8,582 acre) Mann Lake Uranium Project is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. It is strategically located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. In October, 2021 the Company entered into an option agreement with Basin Uranium Corp which provides them an earn-in option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Mann Lake Uranium Project.

Under the option agreement, Basin Uranium Corp will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling CAD $4,850,000 over a three-year period (“Project Consideration”). Of the Project Consideration, $850,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour and $4,000,000 will be in exploration expenditures on the project. Basin Uranium Corp will also issue to Skyharbour the equivalent value of CAD $1,750,000 in shares of the company over the three-year earn-in period to complete the earn-in.

Skyharbour Resources’ Management Team

Jordan Trimble, B.Sc., CFA - Director, President & CEO

Jordan Trimble is an entrepreneur and has worked in the resource industry in various roles with numerous companies specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, deal structuring and capital raising. Previous to Skyharbour, he was the corporate development manager for Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario, which New Gold successfully acquired in 2014. Throughout his career, Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies and has been instrumental in raising substantial capital for mining companies with his extensive network of institutional and retail investors. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets, including BNN and the Financial Post. Mr. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of British Columbia and he is a CFA Charterholder currently serving as a director of the CFA Society Vancouver.

James G. Pettit - Director & Chairman of the Board

Jim Pettit is currently serving as a director on the boards of several public resource companies. He offers over 30 years of experience within the industry specializing in finance, corporate governance, management and compliance. Pettit specializes in the early stage development of private and public companies. His background over the past 30 years has been focused primarily within the resource sector and he was previously chairman and CEO of Bayfield Ventures, which was sold to New Gold in 2014.

Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Dr. Ramcharan has an extensive background in corporate development, mining and exploration, project evaluation, and investment banking spanning over twenty years. Previously, as Manager of Corporate Development for IAMGOLD, Dr. Ramcharan was involved in raising over $600 million in equity financings and worked on project acquisitions totalling over $800 million. Prior to that, he was at SRK Consulting for several years and worked with uranium companies inlcuding SXR Uranium One, Ur-Energy, and UraMin which eventually sold for $2.5 billion in 2007 to Areva.

David Cates, CPA, MACC - Director

David Cates is a Director of Skyharbour. He is the President and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX: DML) and Uranium Participation Corp (TSX: U). Prior to being appointed the President and CEO position Mr. Cates served as Denison’s Vice President Finance, Tax and Chief Financial Officer. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Cates played a key role in the Company’s mergers and acquisitions activities – leading the acquisition of Rockgate Capital Corp. and International Enexco Ltd. Mr. Cates joined Denison in 2008 and held the position of Director, Taxation prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cates held positions at Kinross Gold Corp. and PwC LLP with a focus on the resource industry.

Paul Matysek, M.Sc, P.Geo - Advisory Board

Paul Matysek is a Strategic Advisor for Skyharbour and is a mining entrepreneur, professional geochemist and geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. He was the Founder, President and CEO of Energy Metals Corporation (“EMC”), a premier uranium company that traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Mr. Matysek led EMC as one of the fastest growing Canadian companies in recent years, increasing its market capitalization from $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when it was acquired by a larger uranium producer, Uranium One Inc., in 2007. In December of 2017, Mr. Matysek was involved of the sale of Lithium X Energy Corp. for $265M to NextView New Energy. Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Goldrock Mines Corp. which on June 7th, 2016 announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSX:FVI) for $129 million on a fully-diluted in-the-money basis. Previously, Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Lithium One Inc., which developed a high-quality lithium project in northern Argentina. In July 2012, Lithium One and Galaxy Resources merged with a $112 million plan to create a fully integrated lithium company. Prior to Lithium One, Mr. Matysek was the President and CEO of Potash One Inc. where he was the architect of the $434 million friendly takeover of Potash One by K+S Ag, which closed in early 2011.

Joseph Gallucci, MBA, ICD.D - Director

Mr. Gallucci is a senior capital markets executive and corporate director with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and equity research. His career focused on mining, base metals, precious metals and bulk commodities on a global scale. He is currently the Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. where he oversees the investment banking practice in entirety.

His career has spanned across various firms including BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities, Dundee Securities, and he was a founding principal of Eight Capital where he led their Mining Investment Banking Team.In his previous and current roles, he has acquired experience in corporate finance, mergers, acquisitions, business and operational development, financings and corporate strategy. He has been directly involved in raising several billion dollars for mining companies as well as lead advisor on significant M&A transactions.

Prior to investment banking, Mr. Gallucci spent over a decade in equity research with a focus on global mining at both GMP and Dundee Securities. At Dundee Securities, he was a Managing Director and Head of the Metals and Mining Research Team, where he oversaw the entire mining franchise.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and an MBA in Investment Management from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management. He also holds the ICD.D designation.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Intersects Elevated Radioactivity and Associated Alteration in Drilling at the Hook Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Intersects Elevated Radioactivity and Associated Alteration in Drilling at the Hook Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Valor Resources Limited ("Valor") is pleased to announce that its maiden drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project has been completed. The drilling program comprised eight drill holes for 1,757m, with six holes at the S-Zone target and two at the V-Grid target.

Hook Lake (Formally North Falcon Point) Project: https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_HookLake_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Launches Strategic Review of Asset Portfolio

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives (the "Strategic Review") to maximize the value of the Company's primary project holdings, including ValOre's 100% owned Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada, and the 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

ValOre's board of directors has formed a special committee to lead the Strategic Review and has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. as ValOre's exclusive financial advisor to evaluate a range of alternatives, which could include the sale of part or all of the Company or its assets; a merger or other business combination with another party; the forming of a separate company to hold Pedra Branca or other strategic initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Signs LOI to Option Peruvian Projects to Oberon Uranium Corp

Azincourt Energy Signs LOI to Option Peruvian Projects to Oberon Uranium Corp

Azincourt Energy Corp. (" Azincourt " or the " Company "; TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF ) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI "), dated April 4, 2022, with Oberon Uranium Corp. (" Oberon "), an arms-length party, for a proposed transaction wherein Oberon would be granted an option to acquire the Escalera Group, a 100%-owned series of uranium-lithium exploration projects (collectively, the " Projects "), located in southern Peru.

Under the terms of the LOI, Oberon has 90 days to conduct due diligence on the Projects, following which Oberon has the right to negotiate an option to acquire 100% interest in the Projects from the Company by completing the following proposed payments and expenditures:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Clean Power - News Updates

HydroGraph Clean Power - News Updates

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) is a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels. HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand such as hydrogen, all through an industry-leading patented technology that achieves the highest quality, a low cost, and unlike conventional processes is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. And the company's initial go-to-market products of graphene and hydrogen are only the beginning for a platform of products in the atomic and energy spaces.

3/29: HydroGraph Clean Power returns from successful CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event
HydroGraph executives return from highly successful one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022. The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event provided links between growth-stage companies, such as HydroGraph and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities. HydroGraph leadership introduced investors to their business model and reviewed the early progress for the newly public company, with graphene under production now and a hydrogen prototype technology scheduled for Q3.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces Commencement of 2022 Exploration at Angilak Property Uranium Project

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the commencement of a board approved and fully funded CAD$11 million exploration program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

ValOre's Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson , stated: "Angilak represents a world-class advanced uranium exploration project with compelling resource expansion and regional discovery potential. The Lac 50 inferred resource represents Canada's highest grade uranium deposit outside of the Athabasca Basin and one of the highest-grade uranium resources on a global basis. Importantly, Nunavut Territory, Canada is an active and supportive mining jurisdiction, hosting the producing Meadowbank and Meliadine gold mines (Agnico Eagle) and the recently permitted Goose Mine at the Back River project (Sabina)."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces Trench Results of 64 m of 2.68 g/t 2PGE+Au, including 25 m of 4.65 g/t 2PGE+Au at Ipueiras Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced initial trench channel sample assay results from the Ipueiras target area ("Ipueiras") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil. Ipueiras is located 10 kilometres ("km") south of the Trapia deposit area, (885,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 0.96 gt in 28.8 Mt). ValOre has tested the target with 35 Trado ® auger holes and 4 trenches to date in 2022, following a detailed geological mapping and prospecting program.

"The Trado ® auger continues to guide ValOre geologists to significant discoveries property-wide, as demonstrated by the broad, high grade trench intervals from Ipueiras," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Excellent exploration upside remains with several >40 g/t 2PGE+Au rock samples occurring to the southwest of the trenched zone along a strong and consistent magnetic anomaly, defining a 2-kilometre-long undrilled mineralized trend."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×