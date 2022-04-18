Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ’s partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. is pleased to announce its exploration plan for its Phase 1 program at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan’s prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco’s Millennium uranium ...

SYH:CA