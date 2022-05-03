Precious MetalsInvesting News

SKRR Exploration Inc.   is pleased to announce that is has received results from the 10-hole, 1867m drill program recently completed on the Olson property . The Property area covers 11,219 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 20km northwest of Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. The 2022 program was designed to follow up on results from SKRR's 18-hole, ...

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has received results from the 10-hole, 1867m (6125') drill program recently completed on the Olson property (the " Property "). The Property area covers 11,219 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 20km northwest of Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation.

The 2022 program was designed to follow up on results from SKRR's 18-hole, 2,981m (9780') drill program completed in Fall 2020 and the 12-hole, 1674m (5492') diamond drill program completed in Winter 2021. Both programs were successful in intersecting significant gold mineralization, extending known mineralized trends at the Olson and Sisken Zones as well as defining newly discovered gold mineralization at the Point , Jena , Ackbar and Michael's Lake Zones (see SKRR's news releases dated February 4, 2021 , March 25, 2021 , and May 6, 2021 ).

Winter Program Drilling Highlights:
  • Winter 2022 program continued to demonstrate the potential for broad mineralized zones at Michael's Lake. New discoveries include:
    • OL22009: 50.35 m @ 0.56 g/t Au (85.00- 135.35m )
  • Drill results at the Olson Zone continue to be encouraging: step-out holes show continuity of mineralized shear veins along strike and down-dip of previous intersections.  The Olson Zone remains open in all directions.  Significant intersections include:
    • OL22003: 8.07 m @ 1.62 g/t Au (47.73- 55.80m ), including:
    • 0.89 m @ 5.64 g/t Au (51.11- 52.00m )
    • OL22006: 2.07 m @ 2.44 g/t Au (74.70- 76.77m )
  • Drilling at Ackbar Lake focused on extending gold mineralization first discovered in 2021. 2022 drilling proved strike-length continuity of mineralization > 100m from the discovery hole OL21029. Significant intersections include:
    • OL22008: 6.75 m @ 0.95 g/t (62.00- 68.75m ), including:
    • 1.02 m @ 1.97 g/t (63.48- 64.50m )
    • OL22008 confirmed continuity of mineralization over > 100m . This mineralization was first discovered in drill hole OL21029, returning 0.75g/t Au over 8.12m , including 2.39g/t Au over 1.4m ;
  • 9 of 10 holes completed during the recent program intersected significant gold mineralization
See Olson property map here: https://skrr.ca/projects/olson/
Select Drill Results Table:

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Core Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Zone

OL22001

47.00

48.00

1.00

1.20

Olson

OL22002

17.63

18.38

0.75

2.34

and

81.60

83.70

2.10

3.20

including

81.60

82.64

1.04

5.22


OL22003

47.73

55.80

8.07

1.62

including

50.00

54.30

4.30

2.78

including

51.11

52.00

0.89

5.64

and

66.14

67.15

1.01

1.01

and

72.50

73.25

0.75

1.69


OL22004

125.32

126.74

1.42

1.43

and

134.00

135.00

1.00

1.33


OL22005

23.33

37.90

14.57

0.50

including

32.45

33.50

1.05

1.27

and

74.41

76.10

1.69

0.89

including

75.10

76.10

1.00

1.05


OL22006

74.70

76.77

2.07

2.44

and

88.50

89.50

1.00

1.37

and

100.23

105.90

5.67

0.81

including

102.72

103.98

1.26

1.72


OL22007

32.42

33.80

1.38

2.00

Ackbar

and

51.35

52.50

1.15

1.01

and

130.60

137.50

6.90

0.43

including

136.92

137.50

0.58

1.01


228.10

229.00

0.90

1.42


OL22008

62.00

68.75

6.75

0.95

including

62.00

65.72

3.72

1.25

including

63.48

64.50

1.02

1.97


OL22009

85.00

135.35

50.35

0.56

Michael's Lake

including

131.00

134.10

3.10

1.48


OL22010

no significant intercepts

Carina

* All drill indicated intercepts as reported in this news release are measured along core length and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Drillholes OL22001 – 006 were completed at the Olson Zone and were designed to test mineralized shear-veins hosted in strained metavolcanic rocks. Results from 2022 show that mineralization reported in historic holes have strike and dip direction continuity and remains open in all directions. Hole OL22003 returned 8.10 m of 1.62 g/t Au including 0.84m of 5.64 g/t Au. Hole OL22006 returned 2.44 g/t Au over 2.07 m .

Drillholes OL22007 – 008 were completed at Ackbar Lake and tested mineralized shear/vein systems hosted in granodiorite-diorite of the Brownell Lake Pluton. Mineralization in this zone was first discovered during the 2021 program in hole OL21029. OL22008 returned 0.95 g/t Au over 6.75 m including 1.97 g/t over 1.02m .

OL22009 tested a geophysical chargeability anomaly at the Michael's Lake Zone that was first intersected in OL20018 and OL21024. OL22009 was designed as a 120 m step-out from OL21024 and successfully intersected mineralized hosted at the contact between the Brownell Lake Pluton and surround country rock. Assays show a broad, low-grade Au mineralization associated with the contact, returning 50.35m of 0.56 g/t Au including 3.10 m of 1.48 g/t Au.

Drillholes OL22010 tested the western extension of Au mineralization reported in historic drilling at the Carina Zone. The hole intersected semi-massive arsenopyrite hosted in a 1.0 m thick quartz vein. Assays did not return economically significant Au concentrations.

Tim Termuende , P.Geo., President and CEO of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. commented recently on the results: " We continue to be encouraged by results to date at the Olson Project. The presence of consistent high grade gold mineralization identified at the Olson Zone and low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization discovered at the Point, Ackbar and Michael Lake Zones confirms the overall potential of the Olson Project and the widespread presence of gold mineralization on the property."

Ross McElroy , Chairman and Chief Geologist of SKRR Exploration stated: " With multiple drill confirmed target areas displaying a diverse style of gold mineralization, the Olson property continues to impress, showing encouraging signs of the potential to host deposit scale occurrences.  Hole OL22009 at Michael Lake, with a 50m wide mineralized interval is an excellent example of the large and robust scale of gold mineralization at Olson."

Olson Project Summary:

The Olson project area overlies regionally sheared, highly strained meta-volcanic and intrusive rocks which are considered to be prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The property is host to 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700m of diamond drilling, with the last drilling by third party operators reported in 2008. Historical drilling at Olson Lake intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t Au including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m , and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t Au have been collected at the Kalix occurrence. 2018-2019 fieldwork completed by Eagle Plains and a previous partner consisted of a detailed compilation of historical data, geological mapping, soil geochemical work and prospecting.  Fall 2020 drill program by SKRR at the Olson Zone intersected significant gold mineralization including new discoveries at the previously undrilled Point , Jena and Michael's Lake Zones, high grade mineralization in a step out hole at the historic Olson showing and wide intercepts of near surface mineralization at the Siskin Zone. Follow-up drilling in 2021 extended known mineralization at historical occurrences and resulted in a new gold discovery at the previously undrilled Ackbar Zone. The Olson project is considered to be significantly underexplored, with many known gold occurrences open at depth and along strike. Some results are historical in nature and have not been confirmed by Eagle Plains or SKRR but are considered to be reliable and will form a basis for ongoing work. Under the terms of the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., SKRR may earn-in up to a 75% interest in the Olson Property.

QA/QC:

Geological and geotechnical logging and core sampling were completed at a facility on the Olson property. Assay intervals were based on visual identification of mineralization, presence and density of quartz veins and lithological boundaries. TerraLogic Exploration geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures reported in this news release according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

Samples were sent for geochemical analysis with ALS Global, Vancouver for the following analyses: 48 element four-acid ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold (Au) 50 g Fire Assay – AA finish (Au-AA25). Samples that returned over 1ppm Au by Au-AA24 were re-analysed using gold (Au) 50g Fire Assay – Gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). ALS Global is an accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of SKRR and the QP.

On receipt of final certificates of analysis, the QA/QC sample results were reviewed to ensure the order of samples were reported correctly, that the blanks ran clean, and that the results for each standard had minimal variance from its certified value. QA/QC for the Olson Drilling Program included certified reference material ("CRM's") and blanks that were inserted into each sample batch in order to verify the analytical from the lab. The CRM's from all holes reported passed within 3 standard deviations and the blanks returned acceptable values. All of the lab internal standards and duplicates were within acceptable values. SKRR detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the potential of the Olson Property, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects or intends to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of precious and base metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Overview

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SKRR) is a gold exploration company focused on a collection of properties in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The company’s flagship Olson gold project is located in the Trans-Hudson Corridor of Saskatchewan, an area known for its orogenic gold and volcanic-massive sulfide (VMS) style deposits. SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor could become Canada’s next leading mining jurisdiction based on its rich geology and relatively under-explored prospects.

SKRR Exploration’s flagship Olson gold project comprises 5,038 hectares in the heart of the Trans-Hudson Corridor. The property was acquired via an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources. Under the terms of the agreement, SKRR has the option to earn-in up to a 75 percent interest in the property. In addition to its Olson gold project, SKRR Exploration owns a total of five exploration projects located in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor including Irving/Leland, Ithingo Lake, Cathro and Manson Bay.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is a large geological region stretching from South Dakota to James Bay that hosts rich mineralization and a number of past-producing and existing precious metals projects. The Trans-Hudson Corridor is home to the Homestake Gold Mine, the Seabee Gold Mine, and a number of modern exploration projects. The Seabee gold mine was acquired by SSR Mining in 2016 after operating between 1991 and 2018 when all mineral reserves on the property were exhausted. The nearby Seabee Mill has been in operation since 1991 and is capable of processing 1,050 tonnes per day.

Members of the SKRR team including Ron Netolitzky and Ross McElroy have spent the majority of their careers exploring the Trans-Hudson Corridor, partially due to Saskatchewan’s mining-friendly policies and exploration potential. At the provincial level, the province of Saskatchewan offers a safe and stable jurisdiction from which to conduct exploration. The province was ranked the 11th-most friendly according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

Company Highlights

  • Olson gold project is located in Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, home to the Glennie Domain and the province’s largest orogenic gold deposit
  • Historical drilling as Olson has intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m
  • Saskatchewan ranked the 11th most-friendly mining jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies
  • Saskatchewan has produced 5.5 million ounces of gold from primary orogenic deposits and base metal mining projects
  • Irving/Leland gold project comprises 23,500 hectares split into two prospective gold properties
  • Ithingo Lake project’s best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold
  • Cathro gold project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan
  • Chairman Ross McElroy has significant experience in Saskatchewan, including two major mineral discoveries

Key Projects

The Trans-Hudson Corridor

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is a geological region that stretches north from the midwestern United States across Canada up to James Bay. The area was formed by years of volcanic activity that helped create many of the volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) greenstone belts in the area, many of which host precious metals and base metals deposits.

A number of resource and exploration companies have begun focusing on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in recent years including Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC), SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM), HudBay Minerals (TSX:HBM), Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) and SKRR exploration. Taiga Gold, a spin-out of Eagle Plains Resources, has focused its operations within the Trans-Hudson Corridor, specifically the area surrounding the Seabee gold mine.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor hosts a number of active and past mines including the McLellan Gold Mine, the Snow Lake Gold Mine, the Seabee Gold Mine and the Homestake Gold Mine located in South Dakota, which produced over 40 million ounces of gold before it closed in 2002. The rich mineralization and past production found within the Trans-Hudson Corridor have led resource companies including SKRR Exploration to target the area due to its district-scale potential. The region also benefits from existing infrastructure including the Seabee mill, which has been in operation since 1991 with a capacity of 1,050 tonnes per day.

Like British Columbia’s Golden Triangle and Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District, SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor has the potential to become Canada’s next major gold district. In addition to its exploration potential, Saskatchewan offers a safe and stable jurisdiction with mining-friendly policies designed to facilitate exploration and development.

SKRR Exploration’s Olson Property

SKRR Exploration’s flagship Olson property is located in the center of the Trans Hudson Corridor. Within this corridor, the Olson property is hosted in the Glennie Domain, which is the source of Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit, the Seabee gold mine. The Olson project hosts 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700 m of diamond drilling.

Gold mineralization has been identified in several locations throughout the property via surface channel sampling and preliminary drilling. To date, geophysical models have proven to be a reliable source of information in terms of predicting further mineralization on the property. Historical drilling on the property has intersected 7.5m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t gold.

In 2018, previous owner Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) compiled the existing data at the Olson project before beginning a two-phase field program consisting of geological mapping and prospecting for a total of 862 soil samples and 126 rock samples. Fieldwork was also conducted in areas hosting anomalous soil geochemistry, which identified gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz veins. Highlights from this work included 45.1 g/t gold with 20 grab samples returning greater than 1000 ppb gold. The Olson area also returned a maximum of 41.0 g/t gold from an outcrop sample of sheeted veins.

SKRR Exploration considers the Olson project to be relatively underexplored, with known gold occurrences that have shown to be open at depth and along strike. In July 2020 SKRR launched an exploration program at Olson with the objective of defining targets to inform a phase two diamond drilling program. The company has contracted Discovery Geophysics to conduct a 10.3 line kilometer resistivity and IP geophysical survey at the Jena-Juba and Point-Tuscan targets, with preliminary results expected to be available for follow-up during phase one.

SKRR Exploration’s Irving/Leland Gold Project

SKRR Exploration’s Irving/Leland gold project is located in the heart of Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, comprising 23,500 hectares that are split into two prospective gold properties. The Irving Lake property and Leland Gold property are both exploration-stage gold projects that have revealed gold mineralization on claims discovered during previous historical work.

The Irving/Leland Gold project is strategically located within 20 kilometers of SRR Mining’s (TSX:SSRM) Seabee Gold Mine, which hosts Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit. The Irving/Leland project covers a portion of the Pine Lake Greenstone Belt within the Trans Hudson Corridor. The area is characterized by a major crustal shear system that intersects the corridor. According to SKRR, the area hosts many of the key geological ingredients needed to host large high-grade gold deposits, including those found at Seabee and the nearby Santoy gold deposit.

Leland Gold Project

The Leland gold project was acquired by SKRR Exploration via an option agreement in May 2020 signed with Taiga Gold (CSE:TGC). Under the terms of the agreement, SKRR has the potential to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the property. The Leland gold project hosts several high-grade gold occurrences, including findings of up to 60 g/t gold that are associated with hosted quartz veins.

A 2019 exploration program conducted by Taiga Gold returned channel samples of 2.1 g/t gold over 3.22 m, including 5.4 g/t gold over 0.65 meters. Five new gold occurrences were discovered during the exploration program returning grades of up to 3.5 g/t gold. Northeast of the Simon showing, Taiga identified anomalous soils that make up a new zone of mineralization. Taiga also conducted additional staking around the Duck Lake Occurrence, where historical grab samples have returned 3.2 g/t gold.

Irving Lake

SKRR Exploration acquired 100 percent of the Irving Lake project from Edge Geological Consulting Inc. in April 2020. The property hosts outcrop samples that have returned highlights of up to 3.93 g/t gold and 413 ppm copper.

SKRR Exploration’s Ithingo Project

SKRR Exploration’s Ithingo Lake project comprises 12 contiguous land claims for a total of 2,849 hectares. The property is home to historical exploration work that has been conducted by a number of previous operators, including Claude Resources Inc. (TSX:CRJ), Newmont Exploration of Canada, and Pine Channel Gold Corp.

SKRR Exploration acquired 100 percent of the Ithingo Lake property from Edge Geological Consulting in March 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Edge has retained a net smelter royalty (NSR) of two percent, with an option for SKRR to repurchase one percent back for a cost of C$1,000,000. Over the next three years, SKRR Exploration is expected to contribute a total of $900,000 in work expenditures.

Historical exploration has been conducted on the Ithingo Lake property dating back to the 1930s when gold occurrences were reported on the property. In the 1908s, Claude Resources discovered high-grade gold mineralization after digging surface trenches that returned grab sample assays up to 27.37 g/t gold with channel sample composited intervals of 4.98 g/t gold over 6.1m and 9.33 g/t gold over 2.7m at the Main zone.

In 1988 and 1989 both Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) and Claude Resources Inc. (TSX:CRJ) conducted drill campaigns on the Ithingo property for a total of 5,248.17 meters across 57 drill holes. The Main, Sterny, North Sterny and Ithingo Lake zones were all tested at the time, with the majority of the drill holes conducted on the Main Zone, which is open along strike and at depth. The best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Cathro Gold Project

In February 2020 SKRR Exploration executed an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) to acquire 100 percent interest in the Cathro gold project located 50 kilometers northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt, including volcanic rocks that are known to host structurally-controlled gold mineralization such as the historic Contact Lake deposit.

The Cathro gold project hosts four known gold occurrences within the claim boundaries and has seen limited exploration from past owners including Cogema, which conducted gram sampling and vein quartz sampling on the project in 1988. Highlights from this sampling program include:

  • 492RR-1404: a grab sample of sheared quartz in metavolcanics returned 72 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1406: a grab sample of grey quartz returned 100 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1452: a quartz vein chip sample of unknown width returned 21.2 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1456: a quartz vein chip sample of unknown width with visible gold returned 29.2 g/t gold

During its exploration work, Cogema exposed the main Vidgy Zone over a strike length of 21m with a maximum vein width of 2.5m. Five lines of contiguous chip samples at 4-meter intervals were also collected from the main Vidgy Zone with highlights including 0m at 8.1 g/t gold, 7m at 4.4 g/t gold and 5m at 5.6 g/t gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Manson Bay South Property

To expand its holdings in the Trans-Hudson Corridor, SKRR Exploration announced the acquisition of 100-percent of the Manson Bay South Property in September 2020. The property comprises nine mineral claims for a total of approximately 4,228 hectares. To complement Manson Bay South, SKRR Exploration also announced the acquisition of a 100-percent interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.’s adjacent Manson Bay Property, which comprises four minerals claims totaling 64.537 hectares.

Manson Bay

The Manson Bay property includes all of the known drill holes that outline the historic Manson Bay Gold Zone. Historical drilling was conducted on the Manson Bay Gold Zone in 1985 by HudBay Minerals, including three drill holes. Mingold followed up on this exploration with a 44-hole, 4,607-meter drill program in 1987-88, estimating a historic resource of 660,000 tons grading 3.4 g/t gold to a depth of 122 meters down-dip with the potential for expansion of depth and strike extent. SKRR Exploration considers these estimates to be historical in nature.

Highlights from the drill program include:

  • MBO-15: 15.39 g/t gold over 10.03m including 23.13 g/t gold over 6.40m and 219.02 g/t gold over 0.61m
  • MBO-37: intersected 2.91 g/t gold over 12.44m including 16.11 g/t gold over 0.24m

Manson Bay South

The Manson Bay South property is contiguous with and surrounds the Manson Bay Property. Manson Bay South contains a number of historical showings, including the Nest Group gold-silver-copper-zinc showing and the MAN Claim copper-gold showing.

The Nest Group showing is located approximately three kilometers southeast of the Mason Bay Gold Zone and includes four zones of known mineralization: The Showing, A Zone, B Zone and C Zone. The MAN Claim showing is located approximately 2 kilometers south of the Mason Bay Gold Zone, where previous explorers obtained a grab sample that returned an assay value of 5,680 ppb gold.

Management Team

Ross McElroy—Chairman of the Board, Director

Mr. McElroy is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He is the winner of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2014 Bill Dennis award for exploration success and the Northern Miner mining person of the year 2013. Ross McElroy has been instrumental in several major uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan (the world’s largest source of high-grade uranium), the Triple R deposit and Cameco’s McArthur River deposit (the world’s largest high-grade uranium deposit). Mr. McElroy while at BHP, managed the vast Hope Bay Gold Project and was a key member of the team to discover 3 major high-grade gold deposits that TMAC Resources brought into production.

Sherman Dahl—President and Director

Mr. Dahl is a seasoned investor and financier who is well versed in finance and marketing strategies for small-cap private and public Canadian companies. Mr. Dahl has expertise in identifying undervalued companies and introducing these opportunities to his buy-side network of clients, strategic co-investors and marketing participants. Mr. Dahl has a proven record of being able to raise capital and increase investor awareness and liquidity. Mr. Dahl was previously a vice-president and investment adviser with National Bank Financial, a leading Canadian investment dealer. In addition to managing a $150-million retail book and achieving Chairman’s Council level, Mr. Dahl participated in numerous capital raises totaling over $150-million directly for various issuers with total issuer financings of $1 billion on behalf of retail and institutional clients over a 20-year career.

Iain Butler—Director

Iain Butler has over 25 years of experience in various senior financial and general management roles. Currently with Kal Tire as the VP of Finance for their Mining group where he is a member of the Board of Directors for Kal Tire’s International entities. Iain has completed multiple complex acquisitions, both in Canada and abroad. Iain has an Economics Degree from the University of Essex and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Jeremy Ross—Director

Mr. Ross has more than twenty years in corporate development and marketing for small-cap to mid-tier mining, oil and gas companies. With a comprehensive network of institutional and retail relationships, Mr. Ross has planned and implemented numerous marketing campaigns. He was the Corporate Development Consultant for Fission Energy and played a key role in growing investor awareness up until its major sale of assets to Denison Mines. In 2013, Mr. Ross was appointed to the Board of Directors of Fission Uranium and was appointed to the Fission 3.0 Board of Directors following Fission Uranium’s acquisition of Alpha Minerals.

Ryan Cheung—Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Cheung is the founder and managing partner of MCPA Services Inc., chartered professional accountant, in Vancouver, B.C. Leveraging his experience as a former auditor of junior venture and resource companies, Mr. Cheung serves as a director and officer or consultant for public and private companies, providing financial reporting, taxation and strategic guidance. He has been an active member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (formerly Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia) since January 2008. Mr. Cheung holds a diploma in accounting from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Commerce in international business from the University of Victoria.

Brian Skanderbeg—Special Advisor

Mr. Skanderbeg is currently founding CEO of GFG Resources Inc., an Abitibi gold belt focused company and was most recently President and CEO of Claude Resources Inc. since November 2014 – which was acquired by Silver Standard Resources Inc. for $337 million. He previously worked for Goldcorp, Inco Ltd. and Helio Resource Corp., holding positions in both exploration and operations. Mr. Skanderbeg is also a director of Wesdome Mines Gold Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. from the University of Manitoba and an M.Sc. from Rhodes University, South Africa. He brings extensive experience in the exploration and evaluation of gold systems, operational management, cost and asset optimization and strategic analysis.

