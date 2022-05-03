SKRR Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that is has received results from the 10-hole, 1867m drill program recently completed on the Olson property . The Property area covers 11,219 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 20km northwest of Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. The 2022 program was designed to follow up on results from SKRR's 18-hole, ...

SKRR:CA