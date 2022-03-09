SKRR Exploration Inc. is pleased to report a current update on intersections of arsenopyrite-bearing sulphides, along with disseminated arsenopyrite and quartz veining, in the now completed drill program at the flagship Olson Gold property in the Trans-Hudson corridor in Saskatchewan with assay results pending. Sherman Dahl Chief Executive Officer of SKRR comments: " The visual indications of mineralization for ...

SKRR:CA