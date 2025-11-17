Sixty North Gold to Close Second and Final Tranche of Unit Offering

Sixty North Gold to Close Second and Final Tranche of Unit Offering

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY,OTC:SXNTF) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to report that further to its news releases of October 21, 2025 and November 6, 2025, the Company intends to close the second and final tranche of the announced offering, which is expected to consist of 8,904,320 units for gross proceeds of $979,475.20. The total gross proceeds from both tranches of the offering is $1,649,969.20.

Each $0.11 Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") in the capital of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the Closing Date, subject to applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

The securities underlying the Units will be subject to a hold period legend restricting resale until four months and a day from their date of issuance.

Finder's fees of $76,758 in cash and 697,800 finder's warrants were paid on portions of the second tranche of the financing, with the finder's warrants bearing the same terms as the Warrants.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for further exploration and development of the Mon Gold Property located in NWT, and for the Company's general working capital requirements.

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project, which extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR+ or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/). The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to the target portion of the vein. The company plans to develop stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone to extract and to feed a 100 tpd gravity-flotation mill.

Additional gold, silver and base metal targets occur on the property and will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023).

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

"Dave Webb"
Dave Webb, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Dave Webb
Tel.: 604 818-1400
Email: dave@drwgcl.com

Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274843

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sixty North GoldCSE:SXTYGold Investing
SXTY:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Sixty North Gold

Sixty North Gold

Bringing the Mon Gold Project Back into Production

Bringing the Mon Gold Project Back into Production Keep Reading...
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
"Black swan" text with downward arrow on red background.

Gold Boom, AI Bubble and Black Swans: Where is the Risk?

A mounting artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, overvalued markets and resource nationalism are among the issues experts at the 51st New Orleans Investment Conference flagged for investors heading into 2026. With the ongoing precious metals bull market sending gold and silver prices to fresh... Keep Reading...
Hand pointing at AI brain icon over coins with a rising graph line.

Is the AI Arms Race Bolstering Demand for Gold?

The gold price has been trading at record highs above US$4,000 per ounce since October. As top tech companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) battle for AI supremacy, investors are wondering if this arms race is boosting the rush to gold. Gold is an... Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying their drivers are intact despite the recent price pullback. He also discusses the growing importance of "military metals" like rare earths and antimony.Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Chris Temple, uranium symbol and gold bars.

Chris Temple: Gold Game Has Changed, Stocks to Load Up on Now

Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, shares his thoughts on gold, noting that the narrative for the yellow metal has changed for the better.He also discusses the US government's recent focus on fast tracking and funding mining projects.Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Radisson Announces Exercise of Warrants

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Related News

Gold Investing

Rua Gold Eyes Gold Resource Update as Reefton Drilling Wraps Up in December

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Announces Exercise of Warrants

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery