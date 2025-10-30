Sixty North Gold to Close First Tranche of Non-Brokered $1,500,000 Unit Offering

Sixty North Gold to Close First Tranche of Non-Brokered $1,500,000 Unit Offering

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY,OTC:SXNTF) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to close a first tranche of its non-brokered financing of up to 13,636,363 units (the "Units") at an offering price of $0.11 per Unit (the "Offering"), originally announced its press release dated October 22, 2025, subject to the CSE raising no objection to the closing. This first tranche is expected to close on or about November 5th, 2025.

The Company expects to close up to 5,454,545 Units in the first tranche for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") in the capital of the Company. Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the Closing Date, subject to applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

Eligible finders will receive finder's fees of 8% in cash and 8% in warrants on the proceeds received by Sixty North Gold from investors introduced to Sixty North Gold. Leede Financial acted as a finder in the first tranche of the Offering.

The securities underlying the Units will be subject to a hold period legend restricting resale until four months and a day from their date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for further exploration and development of the Mon Gold Property located in NWT, and for the Company's general working capital requirements.

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project, which extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/. The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to the target portion of the vein. The company plans to develop stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone to extract and to feed a 100 tpd gravity-flotation mill.

Additional gold, silver and base metal targets occur on the property and will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023).

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dave Webb"
Dave Webb, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Dave Webb
Tel.: 604 818-1400
Email: dave@drwgcl.com
Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272684

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sixty North GoldCSE:SXTYGold Investing
SXTY:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Sixty North Gold

Sixty North Gold

Bringing the Mon Gold Project Back into Production

Bringing the Mon Gold Project Back into Production Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
Stamp on white paper with "REVOKED" in red; blurred documents in the background.

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector

Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and the threat of higher inflation.The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
Blyderiver Canyon in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

Why South Africa Remains a Hidden Gem for Gold Investors

For more than 150 years, South Africa has stood among the world’s notable gold producers. From the historic Witwatersrand Basin, once the source of a massive share of global gold output, to today’s modern operations, the country’s mining legacy continues to shape the global market. For investors... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australia Investing

BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow

Australia Investing

BPH September Quarter Operations Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report