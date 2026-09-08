Sirios Strengthens its Team with the Appointment of a Vice President, Projects

Sirios Strengthens its Team with the Appointment of a Vice President, Projects

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces the appointment of Daniel Deschênes, Eng., MBA, as Vice President, Projects. With extensive experience in project development and mining operations in Québec and internationally, Mr. Deschênes will lead the execution of the Cheechoo Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and oversee the next stages of its development.

Mr. Deschênes is a mining engineer with more than 15 years of experience in the development and operation of both open-pit and underground mines in Québec, Ontario, Africa and South America. He has held senior management positions with companies such as Newmont, IAMGOLD, Nemaska Lithium and Windsor Salt, where he led multidisciplinary teams and contributed to the engineering, construction and commissioning of mining projects. He also has extensive knowledge of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, having worked at the Éléonore mine and, more recently, as Infrastructure Director at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine.

Mr. Deschênes holds degrees in the medical field, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Mining and Metallurgical Engineering and an MBA in Strategic Project Management from Université Laval. He is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

"With his extensive experience in mining project development, Daniel will strengthen our ability to advance Cheechoo in a rigorous and responsible manner. His expertise will be particularly valuable as we move toward the Preliminary Economic Assessment and the next stages of development," said Jean-Félix Lepage, Chief Executive Officer of Sirios.

Sirios to Participate in Conferences in Q3 and Q4 2026
As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing its market visibility and shareholder engagement, Sirios will participate in the following conferences:

  • Nordic Funds & Mines, October 15-16, Stockholm, Sweden
  • Xplor, November 2-5, Montréal, Canada
  • Budapest Commodity Summit, November 15-16, Budapest, Hungary
  • Québec Mines + Energy, November 17-19, Québec City, Canada
  • Swiss Mining Institute, November 18-19, Zurich, Switzerland
  • Northern Miner Symposium, November 29-30, London, United Kingdom
  • Resourcing Tomorrow, December 1-3, London, United Kingdom

All details regarding these events are available on the Sirios website. To request an invitation, please email info@sirios.com.

About Sirios
Sirios Resources is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its Cheechoo gold deposit, as well as exploring and advancing its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada. On December 11, 2025, Sirios announced the details of the acquisition of OVI Mining, a milestone in the company's history.

Contact
Jean-Félix Lepage, CEO
Phone : 438-454-5636
jflepage@sirios.com
www.sirios.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental, or other approvals; uncertainties regarding the availability and cost of necessary future financing; changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks associated with the mineral exploration and development industry; and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used to prepare the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which is valid only as of the date of this press release, and there is no guarantee that these events will occur or occur within the timeframes indicated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313073

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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