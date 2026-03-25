Sirios Strengthens its Executive Team and Announces Stock Option Grants

Sirios Strengthens its Executive Team and Announces Stock Option Grants

Appointments of Genevieve Ayotte as Chief Financial Officer and Audrey Lamothe as Corporate Secretary

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or the "Company") has appointed Geneviève Ayotte as Chief Financial Officer and Audrey Lamothe as Corporate Secretary.

"We are very pleased to add Geneviève and Audrey to the Sirios team," said Jean-Félix Lepage, CEO of Sirios. "With their experience in developing large-scale mining projects in rapidly growing companies, they will quickly contribute to making Sirios a leader in its sector. Combined with the recent closing of our financing (see the March 18 press release), we are very well positioned to move forward with the execution of our next drilling program at Cheechoo."

Geneviève Ayotte, CPA, Chief Financial Officer

A Chartered Professional Accountant in Quebec, Ms. Ayotte has over 15 years of experience in the mining industry. After several years with the audit team at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC), primarily working on mining files, Ms. Ayotte joined Arianne Phosphate in 2021 as Chief Financial Officer. She was also recently appointed Chief Financial Officer of LUX Metals. She holds a degree in Business Administration from HEC Montréal and a Specialized Graduate Diploma (D.E.S.S.) in Public Accounting from the same university.

Audrey Lamothe, Corporate Secretary

Ms. Lamothe is a member of the Quebec Bar and has served as Senior Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Osisko Développement since 2022. She was recently appointed Corporate Secretary of LUX Metals. She holds a law degree from the University of Montreal and a certificate in mining law from York University.

In regards to Frédéric Sahyouni, who held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Dominique Doucet, Executive Chairman of the Board, stated: "On behalf of the Board and myself, I would like to acknowledge Frédéric's loyal, significant, and sustained contribution, which, over his 19 years with the company, has enabled it to achieve its current reputation."

Stock Option Grant
At its meeting yesterday, the Board of Directors granted a total of 2,050,000 stock options to directors and officers under its stock option incentive plan, at an exercise price of $0.18 per share. The options have a five-year term.

About Sirios
Sirios Resources is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in Canada. On February 27, 2026, Sirios completed the acquisition of OVI Mining, a landmark event in the company's history, which strengthened its position as the next major gold developer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Contact
Jean-Félix Lepage, CEO
Telephone: 438-454-5636
jflepage@sirios.com
www.sirios.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required government, environmental, or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of future financing; changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; and delays in project development. Other risks related to the mineral exploration and development industry; and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used to prepare the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on such information, which speaks only as of the date of this press release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the timeframes indicated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289869

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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