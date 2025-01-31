Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

SilverCrest Reminds Securityholders of Voting Deadline for Upcoming Special Meeting

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") reminds Securityholders of the upcoming deadline to vote at the Company's special meeting of securityholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) to approve the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur").

SilverCrest Metals (CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY
  The proxy voting deadline is 10:00 am (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

SilverCrest Board Recommendation

The Board of Directors of SilverCrest unanimously recommends that SilverCrest shareholders and optionholders (the "Securityholders") vote "FOR" the Arrangement.

Please visit the Transaction Information page on SilverCrest's website for complete details and links to all relevant documents ahead of the Meeting at www.silvercrestmetals.com/transaction/ .

Special Meeting Details

The Meeting is to be held on February 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ( Vancouver time) at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP at Suite 2200, RBC Place, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia . The Meeting can also be accessed via live webcast at meetnow.global/MHZWLAD. Securityholders accessing the Meeting virtually will not be able to participate or vote.

Questions & Voting Assistance

Securityholders who have questions about the Meeting or require assistance in voting may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free | 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America | 1-416-304-0211
By Email | assistance@laurelhill.com

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC . The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico . SilverCrest has an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering, and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. The words "potential", "expected" and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the possibility that Securityholders of SilverCrest may not approve the Arrangement or stockholders of Coeur may not approve the stock issuance or the charter amendment; the risk that any other condition to closing of the Arrangement may not be satisfied; the risk that the closing of the Arrangement might be delayed or not occur at all; the risk that the either Coeur or SilverCrest may terminate the Arrangement Agreement and either Coeur or SilverCrest is required to pay a termination fee to the other party; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships of Coeur or SilverCrest, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Arrangement; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Coeur and SilverCrest; the effects of the business combination of Coeur and SilverCrest, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all; changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected; the risk that Coeur or SilverCrest may not receive the required stock exchange and regulatory approvals of the Arrangement; the expected listing of consideration shares on the NYSE; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed Arrangement; the risk of changes in governmental regulations or enforcement practices; the effects of commodity prices, life of mine estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; the risks of mining activities; and the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected following the public announcement or consummation of the Arrangement. Expectations regarding business outlook, including changes in revenue, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow generation, strategies for the combined company's operations, gold and silver market conditions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and environmental matters are only forecasts regarding these matters.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in SilverCrest's management information circular in connection with the Meeting and SilverCrest's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 , which are filed with the SEC and on SEDAR+ and available from SilverCrest's website at www.silvercrestmetals.com under the "Investors" tab, and in other documents SilverCrest files with the SEC or on SEDAR+. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SilverCrest does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

For Further Information:

SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Contact:

Telephone:

Fax:

Toll Free:

Email:

Website:

Lindsay Bahadir, Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Organizational Effectiveness

+1 (604) 694-1730

+1 (604) 357-1313

1-866-691-1730 (Canada & USA)

info@silvercrestmetals.com

www.silvercrestmetals.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-reminds-securityholders-of-voting-deadline-for-upcoming-special-meeting-302365054.html

SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/31/c8634.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SilverCrest MetalsSIL:CASILVSilver Investing
SIL:CA,SILV
The Conversation (0)
SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial and Operational Flexibility Continue to Drive Strong Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Reminds Securityholders of Voting Deadline for Upcoming Special Meeting

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") reminds Securityholders of the upcoming deadline to vote at the Company's special meeting of securityholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) to approve the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Announces Fourth Quarter and 2024 Production From Juanicipio and Provides Initial 2025 Production Guidance

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports production from Juanicipio (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and year ended December 31, 2024. These results demonstrate strong sustained quarter on quarter operational performance throughout 2024 and reinforce Juanicipio's position as a world class silver asset.

  • Steady throughput : The Juanicipio plant maintained steady production with 333,612 tonnes of ore processed in Q4, consistent with Q3. All material processed in 2024 was processed through the Juanicipio plant.
  • Solid grade performance : In line with plan, silver head grade averaged 417 grams per tonne ("g/t") during the quarter delivering a guidance beating 2024 head grade of 468g/t. Both metrics exceeded expectations, reflecting the high quality of the resource.
  • Consistent precious metal recovery : Incremental metallurgical improvements implemented in the first half of the year delivered consistently high precious metal recovery rates which were further supported by ongoing circuit optimisation efforts.
  • Robust production output : Preliminary Q4 production included 4.3 million ounces of silver and 9,041 ounces of gold. For the full year, Juanicipio produced a total of 18.6 million ounces of silver and 39,029 ounces of gold, marking a 10.5% and 6.3% year-over-year increase, respectively.
  • Guidance beat : Enhanced grades and higher recovery delivered silver production exceeding the top end of revised production guidance by 1.3 million ounces reinforcing confidence in Juanicipio's long-term potential.

Production highlights (100% basis):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Announces Fourth Quarter and 2024 Production From Juanicipio and Provides Initial 2025 Production Guidance

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports production from Juanicipio (56% 44% Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and year ended December 31, 2024. These results demonstrate strong sustained quarter on quarter operational performance throughout 2024 and reinforce Juanicipio's position as a world class silver asset.

  • Steady throughput : The Juanicipio plant maintained steady production with 333,612 tonnes of ore processed in Q4, consistent with Q3. All material processed in 2024 was processed through the Juanicipio plant.
  • Solid grade performance : In line with plan, silver head grade averaged 417 grams per tonne ("g/t") during the quarter delivering a guidance beating 2024 head grade of 468g/t. Both metrics exceeded expectations, reflecting the high quality of the resource.
  • Consistent precious metal recovery : Incremental metallurgical improvements implemented in the first half of the year delivered consistently high precious metal recovery rates which were further supported by ongoing circuit optimisation efforts.
  • Robust production output : Preliminary Q4 production included 4.3 million ounces of silver and 9,041 ounces of gold. For the full year, Juanicipio produced a total of 18.6 million ounces of silver and 39,029 ounces of gold, marking a 10.5% and 6.3% year-over-year increase, respectively.
  • Guidance beat : Enhanced grades and higher recovery delivered silver production exceeding the top end of revised production guidance by 1.3 million ounces reinforcing confidence in Juanicipio's long-term potential.

Production highlights (100% basis):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Recommends SilverCrest's Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement with Coeur Mining

Securityholders are reminded to submit their proxies well before the proxy voting deadline on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time).

The Board of Directors of SilverCrest unanimously recommends that Securityholders vote FOR the Arrangement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Recommends SilverCrest's Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement with Coeur Mining

Securityholders are reminded to submit their proxies well before the proxy voting deadline on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time).

The Board of Directors of SilverCrest unanimously recommends that Securityholders vote FOR the Arrangement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boab Metals Limited

Analyst Report Highlights Boab Metals' Potential with Offtake Agreement, Project Acquisition

Description

Euroz Hartleys has reinforced its confidence in Boab Metals (ASX:BML) following significant progress at the Sorby Hills lead-silver project in Western Australia. In its report, dated December 20, 2024, the firm maintains a "speculative buy" recommendation, revising its valuation to AU$0.50 per share (down from AU$0.62) and adjusting the price target to AU$0.55, reflecting updated timelines and funding requirements.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Related News

Australia Base Metals Outlook 2025

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 December 2024

×