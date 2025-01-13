Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

SilverCrest Announces Mailing and Filing of Meeting Materials for Special Meeting of Securityholders to Approve Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Coeur Mining

The Board of Directors of SilverCrest unanimously recommends that Securityholders vote FOR   the Arrangement Resolution.

Securityholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the proxy cutoff of   10:00 a.m. ( Vancouver time) on February 4, 2025 .

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed its notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular") and related documents (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") with securities regulators in connection with the special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares of the Company (the "SilverCrest Shares") and the holders of stock options of the Company (the "Optionholders", and collectively with the Shareholders, the "Securityholders"). The Meeting Materials have also been mailed to Securityholders and can also be accessed at the Company's website at https:silvercrestmetals.comtransaction .

The Meeting is to be held on February 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ( Vancouver time) at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP at Suite 2200, RBC Place, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia . The Meeting can also be accessed via live webcast at meetnow.global/MHZWLAD. Only holders of SilverCrest Shares and stock options of record as of the close of business on December 19, 2024 , the record date for the Meeting, are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at, the Meeting. Any Securityholder attending the live webcast will not be able to vote during the Meeting. Only Securityholders who are present in person and entitled to vote at the Meeting are able to vote during the Meeting.

At the Meeting, Securityholders will be asked to pass a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving an arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur"), whereby SilverCrest shareholders will receive 1.6022 shares of Coeur common stock for each SilverCrest Share held (the "Exchange Ratio") pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement entered into between SilverCrest and Coeur on October 3, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). The Exchange Ratio represents an implied value of US$11.34 per SilverCrest common share, based on the closing price of Coeur on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on October 3, 2024 . This represents an 18% premium based on 20-day volume-weighted average prices of Coeur and SilverCrest each as at October 3, 2024 on the NYSE and NYSE American, respectively, and a 22% premium to the October 3, 2024 closing price of SilverCrest on the NYSE American. The Exchange Ratio implies a total equity value of approximately US$1.7 billion based on SilverCrest Shares outstanding. Upon completion of the Arrangement, existing Coeur stockholders and SilverCrest shareholders will own approximately 63% and 37% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company, respectively, based on the outstanding securities of both companies as at October 3, 2024 .

Benefits to SilverCrest Securityholders

  • Immediate and significant premium of approximately 18% based on the 20-day volume-weighted average prices of Coeur and SilverCrest respectively (as at October 3, 2024 on the NYSE and NYSE American, respectively), and 22% based on the October 3, 2024 closing prices of both companies
  • Substantial equity participation in Coeur's high quality and diversified portfolio consisting of four robust operating mines in U.S. and Mexico and an exploration property in Canada , while maintaining meaningful exposure to the Company's high-grade, low-cost and high-margin Las Chispas operation
  • Potential for the combined company to generate significant 2025 silver production with the addition of Las Chispas to Coeur's growing silver production from its recently expanded Rochester mine in Nevada and its Palmarejo underground mine in northern Mexico
  • Approximately US$700 million 1 of EBITDA 2 and US$350 million 1 of free cash flow 2 are expected to be generated by the combined company in 2025 at lower overall costs and higher overall margins for Coeur, with more robust cash flow as a result of multiple producing mines in a diversified portfolio and augmented by SilverCrest's strong balance sheet and no debt
  • The combination of SilverCrest's strong balance sheet and its strong cash flow profile are expected to accelerate Coeur's debt reduction initiative and result in an immediate 40% expected reduction in Coeur's leverage ratio upon closing of the Arrangement
  • The Arrangement with Coeur is the culmination of a comprehensive strategic review process overseen by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") initially, and subsequently, the special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee"), as further described in the Circular
  • The combined company will be better positioned to pursue a growth and value maximizing strategy as compared with SilverCrest on a standalone basis, as a result of the combined company's larger market capitalization, asset and geographical diversification, elimination of singe asset risk, technical expertise, greater trading liquidity, enhanced access to capital over the long term and the likelihood of increased investor interest and access to business development opportunities due to the combined company's larger market presence

Board Recommendation

The Board, based on its considerations, investigations and deliberations, including a thorough review of the Arrangement Agreement, the fairness opinions of Cormark Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. and other relevant matters, and taking into account the best interests of the Company, and after consultation with management and its financial and legal advisors and having received the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee, which takes into account, among other things, the fairness opinion that the Special Committee received from Scotiabank, has unanimously determined, that the Arrangement and the entering into of the Arrangement Agreement are in the best interests of the Company, has unanimously approved the Arrangement and recommends that the Securityholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. The determination of the Special Committee and the Board is based on various factors set forth above and described more fully in the Circular.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. CAST YOUR VOTE WELL IN ADVANCE OF THE PROXY VOTING DEADLINE.

Securityholders are encouraged to read the Circular in its entirety and vote their SilverCrest Shares and stock options as soon as possible, in accordance with the instructions accompanying the form of proxy or voting instruction form mailed to Securityholders together with the Circular.

The deadline for voting SilverCrest Shares and stock options by proxy is 10:00 a.m. ( Vancouver time) on February 4, 2025 .

How to Vote

How to Vote (CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)


___________________________________________________________


1 Based on analyst consensus for 2025.


2 This is a non-GAAP performance measure. See "Non-GAAP and Non-IFRS Financial Measures" at the end of this press release, and "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" on page 54 of Coeur's 2023 Annual Report.

Questions & Voting Assistance

Securityholders who have questions about the Meeting or require assistance in voting may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free | 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America | 1-416-304-0211

By Email | assistance@laurelhill.com

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia . SilverCrest's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico . SilverCrest has an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering, and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. SilverCrest is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

Non-GAAP and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures, which management believes may enable investors to better evaluate Coeur's and SilverCrest's performance, liquidity and ability to generate cash flow. These measures do not have any standardized definition under U.S. GAAP or IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or IFRS, as applicable. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow subtracts sustaining capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities, serving as an indicator of the capacity to generate cash from operations post-sustaining capital investments.

EBITDA

EBITDA represents net earnings or loss for the period before income tax expense or recovery, depreciation and amortization, and finance costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. The words "potential", "expected" and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: statements regarding SilverCrest and the combined company's plans and expectations with respect to the proposed Arrangement and the anticipated impact of the proposed Arrangement on the combined company's results of operations, financial position, growth opportunities and competitive position.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the possibility that securityholders of SilverCrest may not approve the Arrangement or stockholders of Coeur may not approve the stock issuance or the charter amendment; the risk that any other condition to closing of the Arrangement may not be satisfied; the risk that the closing of the Arrangement might be delayed or not occur at all; the risk that the either Coeur or SilverCrest may terminate the Arrangement Agreement and either Coeur or SilverCrest is required to pay a termination fee to the other party; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships of Coeur or SilverCrest, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Arrangement; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Coeur and SilverCrest; the effects of the business combination of Coeur and SilverCrest, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all; changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected; the risk that Coeur or SilverCrest may not receive the required stock exchange and regulatory approvals of the Arrangement; the expected listing of shares on the NYSE; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed Arrangement; the risk of changes in governmental regulations or enforcement practices; the effects of commodity prices, life of mine estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; the risks of mining activities; and the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected following the public announcement or consummation of the Arrangement. Expectations regarding business outlook, including changes in revenue, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow generation, strategies for the combined company's operations, gold and silver market conditions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and environmental matters are only forecasts regarding these matters.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in SilverCrest's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 , which is on file with the SEC and on SEDAR+ and available from SilverCrest's website at www.silvercrestmetals.com under the "Investors" tab, and in other documents SilverCrest files with the SEC or on SEDAR+. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SilverCrest does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by applicable securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SilverCrest Metals (CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-announces-mailing-and-filing-of-meeting-materials-for-special-meeting-of-securityholders-to-approve-proposed-plan-of-arrangement-with-coeur-mining-302349751.html

SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/13/c7206.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

sil:casilver investingSilver Investing
SIL:CA,SILV
The Conversation (0)
SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SilverCrest Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial and Operational Flexibility Continue to Drive Strong Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Gatos Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") and Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) (TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver") are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Gatos Silver by First Majestic (the "Transaction") pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") previously announced in the joint news release of First Majestic and Gatos Silver dated September 5, 2024.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, both First Majestic and Gatos Silver announced that they received all necessary shareholder approvals at the respective special meetings of each company's shareholders. Approximately 98.44% of the votes cast at the special meeting of First Majestic's shareholders were voted in favour and approximately 99.23% of the votes cast at the special meeting of Gatos Silver's stockholders were voted in favour.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Announces Retirement of Michael Curlook

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver" or "Company") announces the retirement of Michael Curlook after twelve years of outstanding service to the Company.

Michael has been an integral part of MAG's Investor Relations team, playing a pivotal role in shaping the Company's communications strategy and fostering strong relationships with investors and stakeholders. During his extensive tenure, Michael played a key role in transitioning the Company's messaging from its early-stage exploration focus through development milestones and into its current phase of operations. His ability to adapt communication strategies to align with MAG's growth trajectory has been instrumental in building trust and credibility with the market. Michael's commitment, expertise, and passion have contributed significantly to MAG's success.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver achieves 2024 production guidance and enters 2025 with a record cash balance

All amounts are expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Results are preliminary and unaudited and could be adjusted based on final results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Provides 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Operational Results

2024 Record Sal   es Exceed Guidance and Drive Record Annual Revenue

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Provides 2025 Guidance for Guanaceví and Bolañitos; Production expected at 4.5 - 5.2 Million oz Silver and 30,500 - 34,000 oz Gold for 7.0 - 7.9 Million oz Silver Equivalent

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its consolidated production and cost guidance for Guanaceví and Bolañitos, and its capital and exploration budgets for 2025. The Company will provide 2025 production and cost guidance for the Terronera project in a separate news release once commissioning is complete. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

2025 Production and Cost Guidance Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ore-processing equipment.

Junior Silver Exploration: Risks and Opportunities for Investors

In the dynamic world of resource investing, silver-focused junior mining and exploration companies present a unique opportunity for investors seeking exposure to both precious and industrial metals. As global demand for silver continues to surge, particularly in green technologies, these agile explorers are poised to play a crucial role in meeting future supply needs.

Silver's dual nature, as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity, places it at the forefront of technological innovation and economic growth. Its unparalleled electrical conductivity, thermal properties and light-sensitive characteristics make it indispensable in a variety of applications, from solar panels to electric vehicles (EVs).

The growing demand for clean energy solutions has significantly boosted silver's industrial usage. Solar panel manufacturing, in particular, has become a major consumer of silver, with each panel requiring a substantial amount of the metal. Similarly, the EV revolution relies heavily on silver for various components, including battery management systems and charging infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Cizzle Brands Corporation Teams up with Hockey Influencer, Coach Chippy, to launch Tropical Flow, a Special Edition Coach Chippy Inspired Flavour of CWENCH Hydration

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Related News

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Manganese Investing

Element25 Secures Key Approval for Butcherbird Manganese Mine Expansion

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

2025 - Wolverine Mineral Resource Estimate

×