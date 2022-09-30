Precious MetalsInvesting News

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 15, 2022 , were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today.  A total of 101,907,093 common shares, representing 57.58% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.  The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

74,978,190

96.08 %

3,057,320

3.92 %

Paul Simpson

71,088,697

91.10 %

6,946,814

8.90 %

David Kong

71,335,481

91.41 %

6,700,030

8.59 %

Yikang Liu

76,896,116

98.54 %

1,139,394

1.46 %

Marina Katusa

74,288,517

95.20 %

3,746,994

4.80 %

Ken Robertson

76,955,339

98.62 %

1,080,171

1.38 %

The Company would like to welcome Ken Robertson to the board of directors.  Mr. Robertson is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 35 years of public accounting experience in Canada and England . He was a Partner and Global Mining & Metals Group Leader with Ernst & Young LLP ("EY"), where he developed extensive experience in initial public offerings, financings, governance, and securities regulatory compliance. Mr. Robertson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Shareholders also approved the share-based compensation plan and the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.  Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

