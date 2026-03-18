Silver Tiger Awards Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract and Provides Construction Update

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HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR,OTC:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a construction update for the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Project, a silver and gold heap leach project located in Sonora, Mexico ("Mine").
Silver Tiger has entered into an Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract ("EPCM") with Kappes, Cassidy & Associates ("KCA") and Kappes, Cassiday del Norte S de RL de CV ("KCN") to assist in the construction of the mine and process plant at El Tigre. The Company has also now hired its own experienced mine construction executive team to work with KCA and KCN. Commissioning and first pour are targeted for December, 2027. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the construction decision for El Tigre.
Significant progress has been made to date including:
Basic engineering for the Mine has been prepared by KCA and is 90% complete
Engineering for the heap leach and waste dump for the Mine has been completed by WSP
Land clearing for the Mine construction area has commenced, including flora and fauna rescue
The personnel camp for the Mine and the construction offices have been designed and are currently in a bid process
Engineering for improvements to the 46 km road from Colonia Morelos to El Tigre, which was built by the Corporation in 2023 and 2024, is complete and the contract to carry out the road improvements is currently in a bid process
Glenn Jessome, President and CEO stated "Our team has poured tremendous effort into general engineering and site preparation over recent months, positioning us perfectly for the execution phase of construction. Signing the EPCM agreements with industry leaders KCA and KCN now accelerates construction and puts us firmly on track for commissioning and first pour in Q4-2027, a major de-risked milestone that unlocks significant shareholder value in this surging silver-gold environment."
Mr. Jessome continued, "We're deeply grateful to our dedicated employees, supportive community partners, and committed shareholders who have fueled this journey to bring the historic El Tigre District back into production."
"Looking ahead, our primary focus remains delivering the heap leach mine on schedule, while we steadily advance the high-grade underground PEA toward a future construction decision. At the same time, our exploration team is energized and ready to resume aggressive drilling in the next 30 days, targeting those exciting high-grade silver and gold veins north of El Tigre that continue to demonstrate the district's exceptional expansion potential." Mr. Jessome further stated.
Drilling at El Tigre
Silver Tiger is advancing key technical work at its flagship El Tigre Silver-Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. The Company is nearing completion of its ongoing metallurgical and geotechnical drilling program in the Stockwork Zone, with this program expected to wrap up within the next 30 days.
Upon completion, the Company will immediately transition to exploration drilling targeting the high-potential vein systems north of the main El Tigre area, near the historic North Tigre Mine. This priority zone aligns directly with the El Tigre North Mine Design outlined in Section 24 of the Company's recently filed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA dated January 20, 2026). The PEA also highlighted significant exploration upside beyond the defined underground and Stockwork resources, including the prospective areas 700 meters to the north.
Strong Financial Position and Robust Economics Fuel Project Advancement on Multiple Fronts
Bolstering its strong financial position, Silver Tiger has over US$86 million (or ~C$120 million) cash. The Company is also nearing completion of a debt financing package, with term sheets advanced and negotiations narrowed to select providers to provide flexible, non-dilutive capital options to support combined surface and underground development at El Tigre.
The next phase of drilling represents a strategic step to unlock additional high-grade vein potential, building on the robust economics demonstrated in the Company's underground PEA and PFS for the Stockwork Zone. These efforts, combined with the Company's solid treasury and financing progress, underscore Silver Tiger's commitment to expanding the resource base, accelerating project advancement, and delivering substantial long-term value for shareholders as it progresses toward development and production at El Tigre.
Silver Tiger Metals Ranks 12th on 2025 TSX Venture 50
Silver Tiger is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2025 top 50performers on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), based on an outstanding 304% share priceappreciation and 463% market capitalization growth in 2025.
The 2025 TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of over 1,600 TSXV issuers. Eligible listed
issuers are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value as of December 31, 2025.
Silver Tiger Metals Ranks 13th on 2025 OTCQX Best 50
Silver Tiger is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2026 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.
The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2026 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2025.
Upcoming Spring 2026 Mining Conference Attendance
Silver Tiger will participate in the following upcoming spring mining conferences:
• Swiss Mining Institute (SMI) - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18 - 19
• Hamburg Mining Conference - Hamburg, Germany, April 10 - 11
• Mining Forum Europe - Zurich, Switzerland, April 13 - 15
• London 121 Mining Investment - London, England, May 11 - 12
• Deutsche Goldmesse - Frankfurt, Germany, May 15 - 16
• Canaccord Genuity's 5th Annual Global Metals and Mining Conference - Nevada, May 19-21
Mr. Charles Spath is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release related to the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Project.
About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
Silver Tiger is constructing the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Project, a silver and gold heap leach project located in Sonora, Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Silver Tiger and covers over 37,000 hectares. The Technical Report entitled Stockwork Zone Pre-Feasibility Study and Underground Preliminary Economic Assessment of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project Sonora, Mexico dated June 20, 2025 is available on SEDAR and under the Corporation's profile as well as on the Silver Tiger website at www.silvertigermetals.com.
Contact
Devin Devarennes
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
devin@silvertigermetals.com
(902) 233-3656
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.
SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
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