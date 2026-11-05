Silver Storm to Present at the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Zurich Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR) is pleased to announce that Greg McKenzie, President & CEO, will present at the 2026 Precious Metals Summit Zurich conference (the "Summit") that will take place on November 9-11, 2026, at Park Hyatt Zurich.

Presentation date: November 10, 2026
Presentation time: 2:00 pm CET
Presentation location: Room 1, Park Hyatt Zurich
Registration: Invitation only

During the Summit, Mr. McKenzie will also be available for meetings with investors and conference attendees, who will have an opportunity to learn more about Silver Storm's strategic direction as the Company ramps up operations at the La Parrilla Silver Complex ("La Parrilla").

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds a portfolio of silver projects in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is advancing the ramp-up of operations at its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mining areas. Silver Storm also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information about Silver Storm, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Felix Shafigullin, 647-574-5032, felix.shafigullin@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.



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