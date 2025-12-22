Silver Dollar Resources: Advancing High-grade Silver-Gold Assets in Mexico

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
December 21, 2025
Silver Dollar Resources (CSE:SLV,OTCQX:SLVDF,FSE:4YW) (CSE:SLV,OTCQX:SLVDF,FSE:4YW) is a precious metals exploration company targeting high-grade silver and gold opportunities in Mexico. Its cornerstone asset is the La Joya silver–gold–copper project, situated in the southern Durango–Zacatecas silver belt, one of the most productive silver districts globally.
La Joya has seen substantial historical exploration, with more than 51,600 metres drilled in 182 holes defining several mineralized zones, including the Main Mineralized Trend, Santo Niño, and Coloradito. The company is now revisiting the project with an underground-oriented exploration approach, combining structural interpretation, underground sampling, and a detailed review of historic drill core to pinpoint higher-grade mineralization at depth.
Beyond La Joya, Silver Dollar owns the Nora silver–gold project in Durango, home to the historic Candy mine and an epithermal vein system that has delivered high-grade surface sampling results. The company also holds an equity stake in Bunker Hill Mining following the divestment of the Ranger-Page project, offering leveraged exposure to the anticipated production restart in Idaho’s Silver Valley in early 2026.
Company Highlights
- 100 percent owned La Joya project, an advanced-stage silver-gold-copper system in Mexico’s Durango-Zacatecas silver belt
- La Joya was originally proposed as an open pit in 2013 based on US$24 silver, US$1,200 gold and US$3 copper
- Strategic shift toward evaluating La Joya’s high-grade underground potential supported by new 3D geological modeling, underground sampling, and drill target development
- Completed sale of the Ranger-Page project to Bunker Hill Mining, providing equity exposure to a near-term US silver producer
- Fully funded to carry out planned exploration programs through 2026
- Largest shareholder is mining investor Eric Sprott, with approximately 17.5 percent ownership
- Multiple exploration catalysts planned, including drilling at La Joya in early 2026
18 December
Silver Dollar Resources
Advancing high-grade silver-gold assets in Mexico’s Durango-Zacatecas silver belt
19 December
Editor's Picks: Silver Price Keeps Running, Breaks All-time High Again
The silver price was on the rise once again this week — it surged past the US$67 per ounce level on Friday (December 19), hitting a new record before pulling back.As for gold, it spent much of the period around the US$4,330 per ounce level, although it rose as high as US$4,360 on Thursday... Keep Reading...
19 December
What Was the Highest Price for Silver?
Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway in 2025. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in... Keep Reading...
18 December
Cobre Uncovers "Higher-grade" Copper at Cosmos Target, Assay Results Expected February 2026
Cobre (ASX:CBE) has completed a drilling program at its Cosmos target in Botswana, where the company has uncovered a higher-grade mineralised zone compared to nearby Comet target, according to CEO Adam Wooldridge. “What's really come through as being very interesting at the Cosmos target is the... Keep Reading...
18 December
First Majestic to Sell Del Toro Silver Mine to Sierra Madre in US$60 Million Deal
First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) has agreed to sell its Del Toro silver mine in Mexico to Sierra Madre Gold and Silver (TSXV:SM,OTCQX:SMDRF) in a transaction valued at up to US$60 million.The Vancouver-based miner said on Wednesday (December 17) that it has entered into a definitive... Keep Reading...
17 December
John Rubino: Silver's Breakout is Real, Price to Go "Much Higher"
John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, shares his thoughts on silver's impressive 2025 price rise, saying he thinks the metal could hit US$100 per ounce next year. "This is real, it's long overdue and it's nowhere near done yet," he saidDon’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
17 December
Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025
Silver's strong performance in 2025 is drawing attention to silver-mining companies.During Q3, the silver price closed in on all-time highs, and has continued to soar since then, breaking past US$50 per ounce on October 9 and then past US$60 on December 9 on its way to setting a new all-time... Keep Reading...
