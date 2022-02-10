Virtual concert features Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Ying Yang Twins, Little Scrappy, Young Dro and moreSilo Wellness Inc. a leading global psychedelics company, today announced Marley One's sponsorship of 'For The Love of Hip Hop' - a virtual concert series exclusive to the metaverse - with the first event of the series being held on February 11. This cutting-edge digital event will kick off with performances from the ...

